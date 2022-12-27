Read full article on original website
Related
wgvunews.org
GRPD investigating string of robberies in a matter of hours
The Grand Rapids Police Department says it is looking for three suspects involved in a string of burglaries that occurred within hours of each other. According to police, a total of six burglaries all took place overnight Thursday morning. Four of the businesses involved were gas/retail stations, one was a...
wgvunews.org
Another redevelopment coming to downtown Muskegon
With several new projects already in the works, Muskegon officials have announced a new $220 million redevelopment project downtown. The former headquarters of the Shaw Walker Furniture Company known as the Watermark Center, the development sits at 930 Washington Avenue, and aims to convert the building into living units, with office, retail and restaurant spaces as well.
Two dead in Kent County crash involving ambulance, semi-truck and SUV
KENT COUNTY, MI -- Two people in an SUV died after a three-vehicle collision involving the SUV, an ambulance and a semi-truck on 14 Mile Road NE. The crash happened about 2:45 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30 on 14 Mile Road NE near Lappley Avenue. The ambulance was not carrying any...
Comments / 1