ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Case-Shiller Report: San Diego Home Prices Decline for 5th Straight Month

By Chris Jennewein
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KQPrm_0jvldAFN00
A home for sale in Hillcrest in December. Staff photo

The authoritative Case-Shiller index released Tuesday showed San Diego home prices falling for the fifth month in a row in October, though the drop was smaller than in previous months.

Local home prices fell 0.7%, compared to a 2.1% drop in September and 2.8% in August. Despite the recent declines, San Diego home prices, but are still 7.5% higher than a year ago.

Home prices fell in all large metropolitan areas in October, though year-over-year gains remained highest in Miami at 21.0%, Tampa at 20.5% and Charlotte at 15.0%.

Average prices nationwide fell 0.5% in October, compared to a 1.0% decline in September and remain 9.2% higher than a year ago.

“October 2022 marked the fourth consecutive month of declining home prices in the U.S.,” said Craig J. Lazzara, managing director at S&P Dow Jones Indices.

“As the Federal Reserve continues to move interest rates higher, mortgage financing continues to be a headwind for home prices,” Lazzara said. “Given the continuing prospects for a challenging macroeconomic environment, prices may well continue to weaken.”

Comments / 0

Related
CBS 8

SDG&E customers already seeing their bills climb ahead of 2023 rate hikes

SAN DIEGO — “If it keeps going up, I don't know what I am going to do,” said Clairemont homeowner Tammy Smith. Smith shares her three-bedroom, 1,100-square-foot home with two roommates to help her save on the bills. When Smith looked at her December SDG&E bill, she was stunned and posted about the year-over-year increase on the NextDoor app.
SAN DIEGO, CA
travelnowsmart.com

Romantic California hot tub suites & hotel in-room jacuzzi tubs

If you’re looking for the best in-room jacuzzi tubs in San Diego, CA, you’ve come to the right place! Check out the newest options and find out why these in-room Jacuzzi tubs are a must-have for anyone staying in the area. New York-New York. Whether you’re traveling to...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

Otay Mesa Industrial Site Sells for $3.35M to Candy Manufacturer

A 10,140-square-foot industrial property in Otay Mesa has been sold for $3.35 million, according to a real estate brokerage. Ben Tashakorian, senior managing director, along with Peter Eltaeb, Ali Valiahdi and Conor Brennan, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap’s San Diego Del Mar office, represented the seller, a private client based in La Jolla.
SAN DIEGO, CA
News 8 KFMB

Feeding San Diego's 'Zero Waste' program sends discarded food to farms

ANZA, Calif. — Feeding San Diego helps nourish hungry families across San Diego County, but did you know the non-profit organization also feeds cattle, pigs and sheep and more. In this Zevely Zone, I followed discarded food from San Diego to the Sage Mountain Farm in Anza. Feeding San Diego is celebrating the season of giving with their Give Hope, Share Joy campaign.
SAN DIEGO, CA
foxla.com

3 SuperLotto Plus tickets bought in Southern California match 5 of 6 numbers

LOS ANGELES - Three lucky people who purchased SuperLotto Plus tickets in Southern California are big winners!. The California Lottery on Thursday revealed three tickets purchased in Alhambra, Fullerton, and San Diego, matched 5 of 6 numbers in Wednesday night's drawing. SUGGESTED: Mega Millions jackpot grows to $640M as one...
ALHAMBRA, CA
thediscoveriesof.com

22 Brilliant Day Trips from San Diego

Wanting to explore southern California’s majestic landscape? These are the best day trips from San Diego that allow you to do just that. Sure, there are soooo many things to do in San Diego. But, if you’ve spent a significant amount of time in the city, or just fancy a little adventure, you might be looking for an epic day trip.
SAN DIEGO, CA
iheart.com

What San Diego Doctors are saying about This Year's Flu

SAN DIEGO - Despite a recent drop in both Flu and COVID-19 cases, health care providers are urging you to still be cautious this winter season. Data from the County of San Diego shows flu cases are down 21 percent but the peak of the season isn't here yet. "In...
SAN DIEGO, CA
iheart.com

Why All Eyes Were on San Diego and Why It Matters

San Diego has been on display over the last week or so. No, not because of the gigantic travel nightmare at San Diego International, as much as that did draw attention being one of the hardest hit airports in the country. But because of San Diego’s weather first and then...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

Dark Drama and Stellar Moments: The Top San Diego Theater Productions of 2022

2022 was a unique year. I saw fewer plays than ever before. That’s better than the COVID years, when I saw no live theater at all. The pandemic also accounted for my paltry number this year. Being in what we call the “Danger Demographic,” my husband and I were reluctant to sit for hours in a closed room with a bunch of strangers — especially after masks were no longer required. We still wear them everywhere…even when we were in Spain for two months — and we missed a number of probably excellent San Diego theater offerings.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

Times of San Diego

San Diego, CA
34K+
Followers
17K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Comprehensive local news and thoughtful commentary for the San Diego region.

 https://timesofsandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy