Nashville, TN

WKRN

TRAFFIC: Death investigation causes road closure on I-65 in Nashville

Alternate routes will be needed as Metro Police investigate a death on Interstate 65 South between Briley Parkway & the I-65/I-24 merger.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

One dead in Williamson Co. fatal fire

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WSMV) – One person was found dead after a house fire in Williamson County on Thursday. The Arrington Volunteer Fire Department said heavy smoke on Murfreesboro Road led them to a home with smoke and flames coming from it. As crews worked to put out the fire, one person was found dead. They have not yet been identified.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Suspect in custody following overnight Nashville shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man has been arrested and is now facing a reckless endangerment charge in connection to a shooting that took place in Nashville on Wednesday. Police were dispatched at around 11:30 p.m. to a shooting in the area of 571 Charles E. Davis Blvd. According to...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Arrest made in Idaho murders

Metro police are investigating a crash that left one person dead and another person injured late Friday night in the West End area.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Suspect killed, deputy injured in shootout following police chase

A stolen car suspect was shot dead Thursday in Chattanooga after leading deputies on a pursuit and firing shots at one, Hamilton County Sheriff Austin Garrett told WTVC.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WKRN

Crews on scene of deadly I-40 crash in Dickson County

Authorities are on the scene of a deadly crash on I-40.
DICKSON COUNTY, TN
fox17.com

Woman, 78, dead in Hermitage house fire

HERMITAGE, Tenn. (WZTV) — One person has died in a Hermitage house fire on Thursday. The victim was identified as 78-year-old Mary Lou Bessinger, Metro Police report. Multiple people, including Bessinger, were inside the home at the time of the fire. The house fire caused "extensive damage" to the...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Franklin Police operation nets 65 arrests

The operation was called "Not In Our Mall" and took place in the weeks prior to Christmas Day, according to Franklin Police.
FRANKLIN, TN
WSMV

Deadly fire in Maury Co. traps victim inside home

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A house fire in Santa Fe has left one person dead, according to the Maury County Fire Department. Fire crews were dispatched at 8:19 p.m. on Wednesday to a fire alarm activation in the area of Fly Road. At the scene, crews discovered a victim trapped...
MAURY COUNTY, TN
WKRN

One person dead after fire breaks out at Maury County home

While fighting a Wednesday night house fire in Maury County, first responders discovered a dead person inside the home.
MAURY COUNTY, TN
WKRN

One of three suspects in Nashville burglary, car theft captured

One of three people accused of breaking into a Nashville home Tuesday night and stealing a Lexus SUV has been taken into custody.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Mt. Juliet teen dies weeks after crash

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WSMV) – A Mt. Juliet teenager has died more than three weeks after she was involved in a crash in Wilson County. The Tennessee Highway Patrol confirmed 16-year-old Ambria McGregor died Thursday. McGregor and a 15-year-old were involved in a single-vehicle crash on Kershaw Drive on...
MOUNT JULIET, TN
WSMV

Hendersonville man arrested, charged with statutory rape

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Hendersonville Police Department has arrested a man who allegedly had a sexual relationship with a minor. According to HPD, officers began investigating 39-year-old Anthony Fulcher on Dec. 27 after receiving reports of an inappropriate relationship. Police were able to locate the 17-year-old victim who confirmed...
HENDERSONVILLE, TN
WSMV

Bellevue antique shop robbed

BELLEVUE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Police are looking for burglary suspects who employees say robbed a Bellevue antique shop the day after Christmas. Early Monday morning, 70 South Antiques had “very specific items” stolen in just under three minutes, according to a Facebook post. Surveillance video caught the...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Clarksville man wanted for stabbing someone with a knife

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Clarksville Police are asking the public to help find 37-year-old Marshall Reed, who is under a warrant for aggravated assault. On Dec. 22, police were called to a scene on Avalon Street after hearing of a reported stabbing. According to officers, Reed had taken out...
CLARKSVILLE, TN

