Baton Rouge, LA

LSU defensive end Ali Gaye makes draft decision official

By Tyler Nettuno
 4 days ago
In a move that didn’t come as much of a surprise, starting Tigers defensive end Ali Gaye officially declared for the NFL draft on Tuesday, announcing that he would opt out of the Citrus Bowl matchup against Purdue.

The Tigers traveled to Orlando on Tuesday to prepare for the matchup, which will be played at Camping World Stadium on Jan. 2.

“LSU, thank you for allowing the opportunity too earn my degree here and be able to call myself an LSU graduate,” he said in his announcement post. “Tiger fans you have been amazing with your support and are the best fans in the world. With that being said, I have decided to forgo our bowl game and declare for the 2023 NFL draft. I thank every person who has supported me to make this lifelong dream a reality.”

A native of Gambia who went to high school outside of Seattle, Gaye joined LSU as a JUCO transfer in 2020, and he became an instant contributor on the defensive line. He’s started 26 of the 27 games he’s appeared in since then, totaling 87 tackles (18 for loss), seven sacks, three forced fumbles, 10 pass deflections and an interception.

He appeared in just four games in 2021 before an injury ended his campaign, but he started 12 of 13 games in 2022 as a fifth-year senior. Without Gaye available in the Citrus Bowl in addition to BJ Ojulari, it will be a big opportunity for Sai'vion Jones and true freshman Quency Wiggins.

