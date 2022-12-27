Read full article on original website
Aviation International News
UK Group Demands Ten-fold Tax Hike For Charter Flights
The Campaign for Better Transport (CfBT) is calling on the UK government to impost a tenfold increase in the air passenger duty (APD) for private charter flights. The environmental transportation group also wants business aviation to lose its current exemption from the country’s 20 percent value-added tax (VAT) and for this levy to be imposed on every aircraft movement, regardless of flight duration.
Aviation International News
Sikorsky Challenging FLRAA Award
Lockheed Martin’s Sikorsky unit is challenging the U.S. Army’s December 5th decision to award its Future Long-Range Assault Aircraft (FLRAA) contract to Bell and has filed a protest with the U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO). The move was widely-anticipated. Bell had fielded and flown its V-280 tiltrotor while...
