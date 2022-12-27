Read full article on original website
Related
Rod Stewart Poses with Wife Penny and Six of His Children in Rare Holiday Family Photo
Rod Stewart celebrated the special holiday with six of his eight children Rod Stewart is cherishing family time with his wife and kids during the holiday season. On Wednesday, the 77-year-old musician shared a rare family photo on his Instagram Story where he posed with wife Penny Lancaster and six of his eight kids in front of a giant, lit-up Christmas tree. Adding a "family time" sticker to the post, Stewart stood happily with sons Aidan, 11, and Alastair, 17, who he shares with Lancaster, as well as adult children Renee, 30,...
People Are Sharing Their "Cheat Codes" For Cooking, And It's Perfect For Anyone Who Wants To Cook More In 2023
"It's the difference between the food you have at home, and the same dish you have at the restaurant that magically tastes way better."
‘Absolute chaos’ as Aldi shoppers shove young children to buy Prime drink
Shoppers have described scenes of ‘absolute chaos’ as adults pushed and shoved children as young as seven to get their hands bottles of Prime energy drink. Hundreds of people across the UK queued on Thursday morning (29 December) to buy viral energy drink, after it was made available at Aldi supermarkets.Footage captured on video shows chaotic scenes in a number of the discount stores after it stocked the viral beverage created by YouTube stars Logan Paul and KSI.The pair have used their social media clout to create huge demand for the drink, which contains coconut water, sweeteners and...
yankodesign.com
This cyclindrical concrete home in Mexico is inspired by the double conditions of castles
Designed by Chilean studio Elemental, the Casa del Tec is a majestic concrete home outside Monterrey, Mexico. The house is a raffle prize that funds higher education at the Instituto Tecnológico de Monterrey. The Nuevo León is a three-story textured reinforced concrete shell that functions as an interesting shell for the home. The shell was completed in 2022 in San Pedro Garza García.
12tomatoes.com
Man Creates Folding Staircase To Save Space In Small House
Modern furniture has come a long way and you just never know what you are going to see in the average residence these days. Ideas that once seemed unattainable have now become commonplace and we are 100 percent here for it. JD Chambers of Rainfall Projects is a builder with some serious skills. We cannot get over how cool his latest creation is.
tinyhousetalk.com
32×10 Big Bertha Tiny Home Sleeps 6!
It’s always amazing how much more spacious the 10-foot-wide tiny homes feel compared to the 8-foot-wide ones, and this “Big Bertha” from Indigo River Tiny Homes is no exception. You especially feel it in the U-shaped kitchen on the far end of the tiny home. The primary...
Man wins Christmas with cling-film wrap tree hack so it's ready for next year
Putting the Christmas decorations up is often something to look forward to. But one man who was looking to save himself time next year, came up with a hilarious trick while taking down his tree - although the internet is divided. Over on Twitter, the man explained he used the...
AOL Corp
Amazon has giant bean bag chairs for adults — get ready to lounge in comfort!
Bean bags are having a moment right now, and they aren't the tiny sacks you may remember from your childhood bedroom or college dorm room. The comfortable loungers are bigger and better than ever thanks to innovative designs that make them the perfect cozy seating option in any adult home. Some are now big enough to fit multiple people at once, while others come with handy footstools for the ultimate lounging experience. We even found one that converts into a bed, so you have an extra spot for guests to sleep over.
Woman Upcycles Vintage Books Into a Kitchen Knife Block and It’s Cute as Heck
This upcycle is perfect for people with a country aesthetic.
tinyhousetalk.com
Teacher’s Skoolie w/ Rooftop Deck & Giant Closet
Deyana needed a life change, and when she discovered bus life, she went ahead and purchased a bus a week later! She worked hard to convert it, all while working full-time as a special education teacher online. Her practical rig is also beautiful, with a 24×24 shower, lots of counter...
I love my rabbits so much I’ve given them their own bedroom with a child’s bed, air conditioning and automated blinds
FOUR pampered rabbits relax in their own bedroom —complete with a £150 child’s bed, air conditioning, automated blinds and music. The biggest of the bunnies, a 3st Continental Giant called Mildred, takes pride of place on the duvet. The two-year-old pet was treated to the bed by...
tinyhousetalk.com
Their Cozy Cork Ceiling ProMaster Van Conversion
Craig and Tanya are enjoying their midlife years in their ProMaster van conversion. They have a unique cork ceiling and fabric-covered plywood panels to absorb lots of sound inside the van. They didn’t want to tear down and put up a bed, so they have a stationary one, as well...
I Instantly Became More Organized Thanks to Our Place’s 8-in-1 Pan, and It’s on Sale for the New Year
It’s popular for a reason.
12tomatoes.com
Designer Creates Modern Folding Staircase That Hangs On The Wall
JD Chambers of Rainfall Projects is quite the builder and one of his recent projects was really something special. This project was carried out at the behest of the good folks at Bourbon Moth Woodworking Co., who decided to add their own embellishments later on. They chose their own wood...
People Are Losing it Over This Woman’s Solar System Blown Glass Stair Decoration
It’s so clever and cute.
homesenator.com
The Complete Guide to Buying A Chef’s Knife
Knife manufacturers know that during food preparation, different ingredients need to be prepared. There are knives made specifically for slicing and peeling fruit, such as paring knives or even paring knives. There are also knives designed for precise cuts of meat, such as butcher knives that can cut through some bones. The shape, length, and width of a knife greatly determine its use and capabilities.
buffalohealthyliving.com
Crispy Coconut Shrimp with Sweet Red Chili Sauce (Gluten Free)
2 pounds raw extra-large shrimp (16-20 per pound), peeled and deveined with tails left intact, thawed if frozen. Thai Sweet Red Chili Sauce (available in Asian section of most supermarkets) Instructions. Place the cornstarch, salt and cayenne pepper in a large zip-lock bag and mix well. Add the shrimp to...
Looking For an Exotic Addition to Your Witch’s Garden? Try Finger Limes.
This unique edible plant produces "lime caviar"!
gathered.how
Japanese knot bag pattern
This beautiful Japanese knot bag pattern can be used to carry your shopping or anything you fancy! It’s a pretty yet practical pattern that you’re bound to get a lot of use out of. Japanese knot bags fold away easily for storage, so they’re always handy to carry around with you.
Comments / 0