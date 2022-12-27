Read full article on original website
Ascend acquires seven-acre terminal in McDonough, Ga.
Logistics and transportation provider Ascend LLC is expanding with an acquired facility in McDonough, Ga., the company said today. Ascend is a dry van, full truckload carrier that offers middle-mile supply chain solutions, and has asset-based operations in the South, Mid-Atlantic, and Midwest. The new Georgia facility will help the company better serve customers and local drivers throughout the state and in the Atlanta metro-area, the company said in a December 28 press release. “The new facility will serve as an additional terminal for our operations and allow us to more rapidly respond to our local customer’s needs,” Brad Heisterkamp, president of asset operations at Ascend, said in the release. “It will also provide greater convenience and flexibility for our Georgia-domiciled drivers.” The terminal—which is located near Interstate 75 and major distribution hubs—features parking for 100 units, 30 personal vehicles, and several maintenance bays that will operate around the clock to support all Ascend-owned equipment. Additional planning, dispatching, safety, and driver support staff will also be based at this location, the company said.
Rivian project gets federal wetlands permit, site work to expand
Rivian’s $5 billion electric vehicle factory planned for a rural site an hour east of Atlanta cleared a major environmental hurdle Wednesday, when the federal government granted the project a key permit allowing the state to begin grading the entire 2,000-acre site.
Cochran-Bleckley County to receive $500,000 for industrial park enhancements
COCHRAN-BLECKLEY COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Georgia Department of Community Affairs (DCA) has selected and awarded a community to assist for 2023. Cochran-Bleckley County Industrial Development Authority (IDA) was given the OneGeorgia award (OGA) for equity funding from GDCA. The County's IDA will receive $500,000 to make enhancements to its infrastructure, and developments to its industrial park.
Rivian project receives 404 permit approval
A key permit application to allow the Rivian Automotive assembly plant project to move forward has been approved by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. The Section 404 permit certifies that the state of Georgia and Joint Development Authority of Jasper, Newton, Morgan and Walton Counties — developers of the project — have demonstrated that the project planning has avoided and minimized impacts to wetlands and streams. According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, developers applying for a 404 permit “must first show that steps have been taken to avoid impacts to wetlands, streams and other aquatic resources; that potential impacts have been minimized; and that compensation will be provided for all remaining unavoidable impacts.”
'System recovering as it should': Water slowly returning to Milledgeville homes
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — We've been following the water emergency in Milledgeville this week that left hundreds of folks without water. Hank Griffeth, city manager, says that since fixing smaller water line breaks on Tuesday, water is slowly returning to people's homes. The water tank that sits on Dunlap Road...
City of Milledgeville delivering non-drinkable water to residents
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — Baldwin County Fire Rescue will be delivering non-drinkable water to residents on Thursday who are still experiencing water outages after cold weather over Christmas weekend. The outlying areas in and around Allenwood and Turkey Run subdivisions are still without water. These are the furthest areas out...
Puff puff pass: Is Georgia passing up on progress when it comes to medical marijuana?
MACON, Ga. (WGXA)-- More and more it seems that Georgians have their eye on the green. "Cannabis helps people and if it's gonna help veterans then it's great and if they can get it then they need to do it," said one Macon resident. "As someone who deals with chronic...
'No one has room': This Central Georgia humane society is struggling with space and volunteers
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Humane Society of Houston County says they have too many animals and need more volunteers. The director says this is the worst she's ever seen it. They have so many animals that they can't take on any more. "We are very short and low...
'Taps still dry': Hundreds with no water in Milledgeville & Baldwin County
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — It's been a draining couple of days for hundreds of people around Milledgeville and Baldwin County. Water main breaks during this holiday weekend's cold blast left some people with low water pressure-- or no water at all. 13WMAZ’s Jessica Cha spoke to people there about their...
City of Milledgeville sets up water distribution center for those affected by outages
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — The City of Milledgeville is setting up a water distribution center for people who are currently without water after winter weather has caused major outages throughout the city on Tuesday. They say distribution will begin at 9 a.m. at the Parham Kitchen on the grounds of...
2023 Preview – Part 1: Bicentennial kickoff, $25 million loft project, more
The Macon Newsroom has compiled 20 things to look for in 2023 in a 4-part series that will be published this week. On the First Friday of the New Year, the Macon community is invited to gather in Rosa Parks Square for the Grand Kickoff of the Bicentennial Celebration 2023.
Henry County Water Authority reporting leaks, strain to system
McDONOUGH — Water leaks due to freezing temperatures are straining the Henry County Water Authority’s ability to supply water throughout the county. Similar to problems in Clayton and Butts counties, HCWA is reporting a number of water leaks and burst pipes along with unchecked flowing water due to empty homes and businesses.
Jones County Water Department still working to fix water issues
GRAY, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) – Crews across Middle Georgia are still suffering from water shortages due to the frigid temperatures last weekend. In Jones County, crews are still working to fix the issues. Jones County Administrator Jason Rizner says there is finally some light at the end of the tunnel after...
As record cold recedes, there's no real idea in Georgia of its human toll
In the hope of stemming deaths from exposure to extreme temperatures, cities across Georgia either set up or expanded warming shelters heading into the record setting holiday cold snap. But now as the weather heats up again, the human toll of the cold is still unclear. Macon-Bibb County Coroner Leon...
Major updates to water situations in Monroe, Jones and Baldwin Counties
MONROE COUNTY, Georgia — Several counties and cities sent out significant updates for their water systems after the arctic blast over the weekend caused leaks and shortages around Central Georgia. North Monroe County Water System. They are asking customers to “significantly curb” water use tonight and over the next...
Burst pipes leave animal rescue scrambling to water 75 animals, community steps up to help
MACON, Ga. — An animal rescue in Macon affected by burst water pipes was saved by members of their community when it came to figuring out a solution on providing water for the 75 animals they care for. “When the temperatures dropped we had our water pipes bust,” said...
Three lanes of I-75 south shut down in Monroe County due to motor home fire
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — A motor home fire on I-75 in Monroe County has three lanes shut down at the time near the rest area, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office. The Sheriff's office asks drivers to please avoid the area. The rest area sits on the southbound side just before the Bolingbroke exit in Monroe County.
Pipe burst causes roof collapse at the Salvation Army in Macon
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Salvation Army in Macon has experienced a minor setback in its fight to help the homeless, but it remains undeterred in its mission. A pipe burst at the shelter on Christmas Eve due to extremely cold temperatures. The Salvation Army moved quickly to rehouse the 75 men staying there. Now, they’re focused on getting the it back up and running.
Georgia Counties Urge Residents To Boil Water Amid Outages
Many homes are without water due to freezing temperatures.
The City of Milledgeville water department issues boil advisory for certain areas
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — The City of Milledgeville’s Water Department has issued a boiled water advisory for several locations across the city after cold temperature have impacted their water system on Tuesday. The advisory is in place for all of the area of the city’s system north of MLK,...
