Macon, GA

Ascend acquires seven-acre terminal in McDonough, Ga.

Logistics and transportation provider Ascend LLC is expanding with an acquired facility in McDonough, Ga., the company said today. Ascend is a dry van, full truckload carrier that offers middle-mile supply chain solutions, and has asset-based operations in the South, Mid-Atlantic, and Midwest. The new Georgia facility will help the company better serve customers and local drivers throughout the state and in the Atlanta metro-area, the company said in a December 28 press release. “The new facility will serve as an additional terminal for our operations and allow us to more rapidly respond to our local customer’s needs,” Brad Heisterkamp, president of asset operations at Ascend, said in the release. “It will also provide greater convenience and flexibility for our Georgia-domiciled drivers.” The terminal—which is located near Interstate 75 and major distribution hubs—features parking for 100 units, 30 personal vehicles, and several maintenance bays that will operate around the clock to support all Ascend-owned equipment. Additional planning, dispatching, safety, and driver support staff will also be based at this location, the company said.
Cochran-Bleckley County to receive $500,000 for industrial park enhancements

COCHRAN-BLECKLEY COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Georgia Department of Community Affairs (DCA) has selected and awarded a community to assist for 2023. Cochran-Bleckley County Industrial Development Authority (IDA) was given the OneGeorgia award (OGA) for equity funding from GDCA. The County's IDA will receive $500,000 to make enhancements to its infrastructure, and developments to its industrial park.
Rivian project receives 404 permit approval

A key permit application to allow the Rivian Automotive assembly plant project to move forward has been approved by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. The Section 404 permit certifies that the state of Georgia and Joint Development Authority of Jasper, Newton, Morgan and Walton Counties — developers of the project — have demonstrated that the project planning has avoided and minimized impacts to wetlands and streams. According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, developers applying for a 404 permit “must first show that steps have been taken to avoid impacts to wetlands, streams and other aquatic resources; that potential impacts have been minimized; and that compensation will be provided for all remaining unavoidable impacts.”
City of Milledgeville delivering non-drinkable water to residents

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — Baldwin County Fire Rescue will be delivering non-drinkable water to residents on Thursday who are still experiencing water outages after cold weather over Christmas weekend. The outlying areas in and around Allenwood and Turkey Run subdivisions are still without water. These are the furthest areas out...
Henry County Water Authority reporting leaks, strain to system

McDONOUGH — Water leaks due to freezing temperatures are straining the Henry County Water Authority’s ability to supply water throughout the county. Similar to problems in Clayton and Butts counties, HCWA is reporting a number of water leaks and burst pipes along with unchecked flowing water due to empty homes and businesses.
Jones County Water Department still working to fix water issues

GRAY, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) – Crews across Middle Georgia are still suffering from water shortages due to the frigid temperatures last weekend. In Jones County, crews are still working to fix the issues. Jones County Administrator Jason Rizner says there is finally some light at the end of the tunnel after...
Pipe burst causes roof collapse at the Salvation Army in Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Salvation Army in Macon has experienced a minor setback in its fight to help the homeless, but it remains undeterred in its mission. A pipe burst at the shelter on Christmas Eve due to extremely cold temperatures. The Salvation Army moved quickly to rehouse the 75 men staying there. Now, they’re focused on getting the it back up and running.
