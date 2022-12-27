ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgetown, MA

thelocalne.ws

MaryJane Eicholzer obituary

MaryJane (Wilson) Eicholzer, 83, wife of Alfred W. Eicholzer, of Centerville, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on December 27, 2022. Her memory will be forever a source of inspiration and strength for her family and all who knew and loved her. MaryJane was born on December 6, 1939,...
IPSWICH, MA
thelocalne.ws

Ipswich police and fire log December 19 to 25, 2022

3:09 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Central Street and Liberty Street. 3:36 p.m. Tree down across the road on Argilla Road and Fox Creek Road. 7:23 a.m. Gunshots heard at the Tractor Supply Company on High Street. 10:48 a.m. Citizen assist on Edge Street. 11:51 a.m. General neighbor complaint on...
IPSWICH, MA
thelocalne.ws

No injuries in Topsfield Road crash

IPSWICH — No injuries were reported after a one-car accident on Topsfield Road. The crash happened around 5:50 p.m. Friday at the intersection with Mill Road. The vehicle, a Chevrolet S10 pickup went over a low stone wall and into the trees. The truck was driven by an Ipswich...
IPSWICH, MA
thelocalne.ws

Rowley police and fire log December 18 to 25, 2022

12:36 a.m. Emergency medical services to Haverhill Street. 2:22 a.m. Suspicious activity investigated on the Newburyport Turnpike. 10:06 a.m. Motor vehicle complaint investigated on Haverhill Street. Please Support Local Advertisers. 1:50 p.m. Motor vehicle complaint with a verbal warning on Haverhill Street and Silva Lane. 1:55 p.m. Motor vehicle complaint...
ROWLEY, MA
thelocalne.ws

Column: Half-baked column ideas and other year-end odds and sods

Much as there are clouds of cosmic dust that never quite pull themselves together into planets, I have snippets of ideas that never quite evolved into full-blown columns. Year-end seems an appropriate time to gather these odds and ends into something like an asteroid belt. Here goes:. TOMB RAIDERS: While...
IPSWICH, MA
thelocalne.ws

Ipswich legal notices: 38 and 82 North Ridge Road, 143 County Road

Please note the Ipswich Conservation Commission, in accordance with M.G.L. Chapter 131, Section 40 and the Ipswich Wetlands Protection Bylaw, will hold a Public Hearing via Zoom Conference Call, on Wednesday, January 18, 2023 at 7:00 P.M., relative to a filing by Douglas Smith for work at 38 North Ridge Road shown on Tax Map: 15C Lot: 043 for a NOTICE OF INTENT for landscape and hardscape activities, in jurisdictional areas.
IPSWICH, MA
thelocalne.ws

Towns oppose bid to delay Kassner’s swearing in

More motions filed December 29 in court tussle over election results. 2nd ESSEX — Kristin Kassner and the three towns named as defendants in Rep. Lenny Mirra’s court challenge to the election-recount showing he lost by one vote have filed a motion to oppose his request to delay Kassner’s swearing in.
IPSWICH, MA

