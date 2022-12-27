Perhaps it was the provocative title, "Improved Urban Arrow E-Cargo Bike Will Eat Ford F-150s," and the subhead, "Whether you are moving kids, dirt, or anvils, it can do the job." It attracted many comments like: "This is useless. You can put a mini fridge on that bike, but an F150 will carry your full-size fridge and still have room for other appliances, not to mention the ability actually to leave the city. Micro transportation will never replace cars simply because they never have the same range and payload as a car/truck." And this comment: "That's a nice story. Feel free to call me when you need to move your washer/refrigerator or literally anything that exceeds the size of that bike of yours."

1 DAY AGO