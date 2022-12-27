ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Albany Herald

Mitchell County basketball remains unbeaten, now 12-0

LEESBURG — Dressed in sharp-looking red uniforms and matching red shoes, the No. 3-ranked Mitchell County Eagles (12-0) remain undefeated after beating the Ocoee Knights from the Orlando, Fla. area Thursday night in the Lee County Roundball Classic at Lee County High School. The Eagles and the Knights went toe to toe all night with numerous ties and lead changes, but a steal by Mitchell County’s Zilon Hawkins on the last play of the game sealed the 57-53 win. Ocoee, a 7A school, fell to 5-6. Mitchell County’s Jamond Vicks hit a three-pointer to open the game for the Eagles and moments later Jaquavian Williams slammed home two points to give Mitchell County an early 5-0 lead. The Knights quickly recovered and the two teams were tied 14-14 at the end of the first. Landen Quimbley swished a long three midway through the second quarter to give the Eagles a five-point advantage but by halftime, the Knights were up 29-25.
MITCHELL COUNTY, GA
The Associated Press

TCU's defense holds on in Fiesta Bowl win over Michigan

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — TCU’s defense, built for speed, turned off Michigan’s power in a dominating first half. When the Fiesta Bowl turned into a touchdown party, the Horned Frogs kept the lights on just long enough to earn a chance to play for their first national championship since 1938. TCU returned two interceptions for touchdowns and its defense held on when things got wild in the second half for a 51-45 win over Michigan in the Fiesta Bowl on Saturday night. “Every time we started to get on our heels a little bit defensively, all of a sudden it’d be a three and out,” TCU coach Sonny Dykes said. “We get the ball back on offense, score and put a little distance between us and Michigan.”
FORT WORTH, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Michigan football players reiterate 'we will be back' after disappointing loss

It looked like this may be Michigan’s year. The Wolverines had a near-flawless 2022 season after going 12-0 in the regular season with big wins against rivals Michigan State and Ohio State. The maize and blue also had a commanding win against Purdue in the Big Ten Championship and it appeared Michigan was a team on a mission heading into its second straight College Football Playoff appearance.
EAST LANSING, MI
Albany Herald

Brees Still Not Interested in Coaching Beyond Purdue Bowl Game

Drew Brees returned to Purdue earlier this month to serve as an interim assistant coach for his alma mater’s upcoming Cheez-It Citrus Bowl game against LSU. The move has had many wondering if the former NFL quarterback is considering making a full-time career shift.

