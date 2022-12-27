Read full article on original website
Albany Herald
Georgia men's basketball hits 10-win mark before New Year's for first time since 2010-11
How long has it been since the Georgia men’s basketball team won 10 games in a season before New Year’s Day?. President Barack Obama had yet to complete his first year in the White House, “Little Fockers” was atop the box office and Katy Perry’s “Firework” was the No. 1 song in America.
Albany Herald
Mitchell County basketball remains unbeaten, now 12-0
LEESBURG — Dressed in sharp-looking red uniforms and matching red shoes, the No. 3-ranked Mitchell County Eagles (12-0) remain undefeated after beating the Ocoee Knights from the Orlando, Fla. area Thursday night in the Lee County Roundball Classic at Lee County High School. The Eagles and the Knights went toe to toe all night with numerous ties and lead changes, but a steal by Mitchell County’s Zilon Hawkins on the last play of the game sealed the 57-53 win. Ocoee, a 7A school, fell to 5-6. Mitchell County’s Jamond Vicks hit a three-pointer to open the game for the Eagles and moments later Jaquavian Williams slammed home two points to give Mitchell County an early 5-0 lead. The Knights quickly recovered and the two teams were tied 14-14 at the end of the first. Landen Quimbley swished a long three midway through the second quarter to give the Eagles a five-point advantage but by halftime, the Knights were up 29-25.
TCU's defense holds on in Fiesta Bowl win over Michigan
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — TCU’s defense, built for speed, turned off Michigan’s power in a dominating first half. When the Fiesta Bowl turned into a touchdown party, the Horned Frogs kept the lights on just long enough to earn a chance to play for their first national championship since 1938. TCU returned two interceptions for touchdowns and its defense held on when things got wild in the second half for a 51-45 win over Michigan in the Fiesta Bowl on Saturday night. “Every time we started to get on our heels a little bit defensively, all of a sudden it’d be a three and out,” TCU coach Sonny Dykes said. “We get the ball back on offense, score and put a little distance between us and Michigan.”
Michigan football players reiterate 'we will be back' after disappointing loss
It looked like this may be Michigan’s year. The Wolverines had a near-flawless 2022 season after going 12-0 in the regular season with big wins against rivals Michigan State and Ohio State. The maize and blue also had a commanding win against Purdue in the Big Ten Championship and it appeared Michigan was a team on a mission heading into its second straight College Football Playoff appearance.
Albany Herald
Brees Still Not Interested in Coaching Beyond Purdue Bowl Game
Drew Brees returned to Purdue earlier this month to serve as an interim assistant coach for his alma mater’s upcoming Cheez-It Citrus Bowl game against LSU. The move has had many wondering if the former NFL quarterback is considering making a full-time career shift.
