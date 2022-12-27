Investors in Open Text Corp (Symbol: OTEX) saw new options begin trading this week, for the August 2023 expiration. One of the key data points that goes into the price an option buyer is willing to pay, is the time value, so with 231 days until expiration the newly trading contracts represent a possible opportunity for sellers of puts or calls to achieve a higher premium than would be available for the contracts with a closer expiration. At Stock Options Channel, our YieldBoost formula has looked up and down the OTEX options chain for the new August 2023 contracts and identified one put and one call contract of particular interest.

