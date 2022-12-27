Read full article on original website
Local church offers free showers to residents with no water in Beckley
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)–One church in Beckley is giving back by welcoming those who don’t have access to water, and a nice, warm shower. Some residents in Beckley were left with little to no water after leaks on Monday, December 26, 2022. One man wanted to find out how he could help his community. Galleria Plaza […]
WSAZ
New senior center opens in Proctorville, largest in the county
PROCTORVILLE, Ohio (WSAZ) - Seniors in the Lawrence County community are celebrating the opening of a new senior center. The Lawrence County Senior Center in Proctorville has been long-awaited. The project, 12 years in the making, is finally open for seniors in the community to enjoy. “When I got elected...
wchstv.com
Inspired by 'Salty' Morton's recovery story, Clay County community shows up to give blood
CLAY, W.Va. (WCHS) — On Friday, dozens of people came to Clay County High School to give blood. Many were inspired by the story of Jacob "Salty" Morton. Morton, a senior football player at CCHS , was severely injured in a car crash in late October. Now, months later, the teen is miraculously recovering at home.
WSAZ
53 Days | Chuck’s story
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A 70-year-old man with documented dementia is taken by EMS to Cabell Huntington Hospital. What happened in the hours that followed shocked and devastated his loved ones. This is Chuck’s story - 53 Days.
woay.com
Little Beaver State Park Foundation looking for more volunteers to help out
BEAVER, WV (WOAY) – The park foundation is made up of a network of community member who support it. The Little Beaver State Park Foundation is now looking for new members to help out in 2023. They will be having a meeting on January 3, 2023 at 6:30 p.m....
West Virginia recycling programs facing big challenges; market, contamination and lack of infrastructure blamed
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – When it comes to the accessibility of recycling programs in West Virginia the state Department of Environmental Protection says factors like economics, population density, geography and markets for recycled materials play a key role. The agency says recycling is very successful in some communities but failing in others. Many community recycling […]
hwy.co
The Shameful History of Dingess Tunnel
Many communities have a dark past, often reflecting an uglier, more violent, and less tolerant time in American history. But the small community of Dingess in southwestern West Virginia has a darker past than most. It centers around the Dingess Tunnel outside of town, the site of countless acts of violence and intolerance in the late 19th and early 20th centuries.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Teen, juveniles face charges in Ripley High School incident
RIPLEY — An 18-year-old male and four juvenile boys were charged with battery and conspiracy, and one juvenile with sexual abuse, after an incident at Ripley High School during a soccer workout, according to a Facebook post from the Ripley Police Department. The post said the adult male was...
Metro News
Cost of living adjustment increases on the way for Social Security beneficiaries
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Nearly 480,000 West Virginians who receive monthly Social Security benefits will see the largest cost of living adjustment in more than 40 years beginning on Sunday. The Social Security Administration previously announced an 8.7% COLA due to inflation back in October. The increase is set to...
This City in West Virginia Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of West Virginia was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
Raleigh County Man Sentenced to Prison for Federal Drug Crime
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Chadd E. Worley, 44, of Beckley, was sentenced today to three years and four months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for possession with intent to distribute heroin. According to court documents and statements made in court, on March 8,...
West Virginia animal shelter says its dog kennels are full
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association (KCHA) says that its adult kennels are full. In a post on Facebook, KCHA said that they currently have 134 dogs calling the shelter home. They said they need adopters, fosters, volunteers, and supplies. The adoption fee for adult dogs is $0. To learn more about available dogs […]
WTVM
Woman has lost wallet from high school dance returned nearly 55 years later
FAYETTE COUNTY, W. Va. (WVVA/Gray News) - A West Virginia woman says her lost wallet has been returned after missing for nearly 55 years. WVVA reports Sharon Day lost her wallet when she was 16 years old in 1968. She was a student at what was then Fayetteville High School.
wymt.com
Members of one WV fire department mourning the loss of one of their own
LOGAN COUNTY, WVa. (WYMT) - One volunteer fire department in Logan County, West Virginia is paying tribute to one of their fallen brothers. In a post on the Cora Volunteer Fire Department Facebook page, officials announced the death of their safety officer Jeff Jones on Friday, December 23rd. We are...
Crossroads Mall Chick-fil-A to close
MOUNT HOPE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Today is a sad day for Chick-fil-A lovers as one location in Raleigh County will be closing for good tomorrow. According to a statement from the Chick-fil-A Crossroads Mall Facebook page, the restaurant will officially close on Saturday, December 31st. “It has been our...
How the Golden Delicious apple was born in WV
While the Golden Delicious (Malus domestica) apple is one of West Virginia's state symbols, not many can claim to know how it came to be that way as well as why exactly it holds such significance to West Virginia.
WDTV
WVSP searching for missing juvenile
SPENCER, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia State Police is asking for information regarding a missing juvenile. 16-year-old Brayden Matthew Ash ran away from a home in Spencer in Roane County around 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 27, according to WVSP. Authorities said Brayden was last seen around 4 p.m....
wchstv.com
Sheriff: Young girl dies after being struck by Cabell County deputy cruiser
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED: 3:15 p.m., 12/31/22. West Virginia State Police are investigating the death of a young girl who was struck by a cruiser operated by an off-duty Cabell County deputy in Huntington Friday evening. The incident occurred about 10:25 p.m. near the intersection of Fifth Avenue...
1 detained after pursuit in Kanawha County, West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—One person is in custody after a pursuit in Kanawha County on Friday evening. According to Kanawha County dispatchers, the pursuit happened in the Frame area at around 9:20 p.m. No injuries were reported. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, West Virginia State Police, and Clendenin Police responded. Clendenin Police made the arrest. […]
West Virginia man charged with kidnapping, assault in Kanawha County
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A Winfield man is facing charges in Kanawha County for allegedly kidnapping and assaulting a woman. According to a criminal complaint filed in Kanawha County Magistrate Court, authorities responded to a home in Dunbar around 12:36 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29. Deputies say the call claimed the suspect had broken into […]
