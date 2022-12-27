Fall Out Boy Tease New Music with Eerie Claymation Video

Fall Out Boy has been extremely cryptic when it comes to album news.

Over the past few weeks, the emo stewards have been giving fans tidbits of information about their impending eighth album through newspaper ads and postcards. Their most recent teaser comes in the form of an eerie claymation video.

The video, titled A Claymation Fall Out Boy Celebration, sees a dog being transported through a number of otherworldly scenarios. Three aliens crash down to earth, sending the dog on his supernatural journey. The clip ends with a snippet of what we can assume is a track from the impending project.

Check out the claymation video below.

All of the teasers were made available on Fall Out Boy’s website, which allowed fans to “RSVP” for their mailing list.

The aforementioned postcards were sent to fans containing the message: “Greetings from: Pink Seashell Beach. I saw you in a bright clear field. Hurricane heat in my head. The kind of pain you feel to get good in the end. Inscribed like stone and faded by the rain: ‘Give up what you love give up what you love before it does you in…'” Alongside the assumed lyrics was another link for fans to sign up for their mailing list.

It all started with a series of blacked-out ads in the Chicago Tribune. The ad contained the headline “FOB 8” and the message “If you build it, they will come.” The album will be the group’s first since the 2018 release Mania.

Earlier this year, guitarist Joe Trohman told Rolling Stone, “We were working on some stuff that was guitar-based. I don’t know what’s happening with it. I think it unfortunately went to the back burner. It would be nice to make a record where the guitar is a little more upfront. We did start that way, as a guitar-based rock band, and it’d be cool to go back to those roots.”

He continued, “That’s what leads me, hopefully, to go back to making a record… with guitars, bass, drums, vocal. I love synthesizers, synthesizers that we play. We can play music; let’s play the music. Let’s not go for samples. Let’s not try to reach for singles. At this point, we’ve had so many hit singles. Do we really even need to reach for singles anymore? I think we should just make a cool record.”

