Benny R. Cline Jr.
ORLAND PARK—Benny R. Cline Jr., 53, of Orland Park, passed away on Dec. 23, 2022 at his home. Born July 31, 1969 in Chicago, he was a son of Benny Sr. and Carolyn (Thomas) Cline. Benny was raised and educated in Chicago. On July 8, 2017 Benny married Heidi Lamkin in Luttrell, TN she survives. Benny enjoyed watching WWE and was a huge sports fan, with many considering him to be the biggest Chicago Cubs fan in all of history. He enjoyed playing catch but more importantly being a commentator during the baseball games which most people found more exciting than the game itself. During his time in Tennessee he served as a deacon at his church. He was known by many to always see the good in people and seem to never know a stranger. Benny loved both Country and Christian music and could always be heard singing. He truly wore his heart on his sleeve and saw other people's needs above his, often times saying, "They need it more than I do." Benny cherished his family and will always be remembered for his love of life and dedicated service to others.
Ronald Gabriel
ELWOOD—Ronald Rex Gabriel, 70, of Elwood, passed away Friday, Dec. 30, 2022 at the Lightways Hospice Home in Joliet. Born March 25, 1952 in Joliet, Ronald Rex was a son of Rex L. and Marion L. (Clever) Gabriel. He was raised and educated in the Plainfield area, and went on to serve in the United States Army during the Vietnam Conflict. Upon his honorable discharge, Ron went on to make his career as a mechanic.
Rosie Lee Waters
CHANNAHON—Rosie Lee Waters, 80, of Channahon, passed away on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, at Rock Run Place Assisted Living and Memory Care in Joliet. Born Nov. 2, 1942, in New Haven, IL, she was a daughter of Orville and Thelma May (Kennedy) James. Rosie was raised and educated in Norris City and graduated from Norris High School with the class of 1960. Rosie worked as a CNA for Morris Hospital retiring after 32 years. Rosie loved her four-legged feline pets, and most importantly cherished her family especially her time with her grandchildren.
Jeff J. Bowen
BRAIDWOOD—Jeff J. Bowen, 63, of Braidwood, passed away Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022 at his home. Born July 20, 1959 in Joliet, he was the son of Gifford and Barbara (nee Linssen) Bowen. He was a graduate of Lockport Township High School and member of the Loyal Order of the Moose Lodge #241 in Wilmington and Teamsters Local #179 and #705. Jeff was an over the road truck driver his entire life. He was known to be a “backyard mechanic” who enjoyed working on his vehicles and he also appreciated the art of bushcraft.
Arland E. Pearcy Jr.
WILMINGTON—Arland E. Pearcy Jr., 62, of Wilmington and formerly of Joliet, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022 at Silver Cross Medical Center in New Lenox. Born Sept. 20, 1960 in Mattoon, IL, Arland Edward was a son of Arland “Edward” Pearcy Sr. of Diamond and the late Linda Jean (Paden) Pearcy. He attended Laraway School and graduated from Joliet East High School with the class of 1978. Following high school, Arland worked in the Steel Mills before gaining employment with the City of Wilmington Water Department. Most recently he had been working security.
Linda Tyler
GARDNER—Linda Lou Tyler, 84, lifelong resident of Gardner, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023 at her home with family at her side. Born Aug. 1, 1938 in Garfield Township, Grundy County, Linda Lou was a daughter of Merlin and Lillian (Brooks) Sorensen. She was raised and educated in Gardner, and graduated from Gardner South Wilmington High School with the class of 1956. Linda Lou worked as a secretary for Allison Insurance Agency, which later became Complete Insurance Agency, and went on to retire from Gardner Grade School as their librarian. She was an active member of Church of Hope in Gardner, where she acted as the recording secretary for many years, as well as served as a Deacon and on Session. In addition, she belonged to the Gardner Lions Club and served on the board for the Gardner Archives. Most importantly Linda Lou cherished spending time with her family and loved attending her grandkids school events. She was deeply loved and will be greatly missed.
Six set to serve in Carbon Hill
Six commissioner positions are up for election in the village of Carbon Hill and six residents have filed to fill those positions on the Village Board. Four of the available positions come with a four-year term and the four residents seeking those spots are Gary Smith, Laura Johnson, current finance commissioner Laura Jones and Tyler Jones, who serves as a park commissioner.
