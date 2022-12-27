Read full article on original website
The End Of The Spider-Verse Rages On In ‘Spider-Man’ #4 Preview
“The End of the Spider-Verse” rages on! Yes, that really happened last issue. The tremors will be felt until it all ends. That’s truly all we can say until you read #3.”. Spider-Man #4 is out Tuesday 4th January from Marvel.
Troubled By Nightmares: Previewing ‘Gold Goblin’ #3
As if fighting Chasm wasn’t enough, Norman Osborn now finds himself face-to-face with his own sins. That’s right, Queen Goblin is back, and you should be scared.
Previewing Wes Craig’s Fantasy Series ‘Kaya’ #4
“As they near their destination, Kaya’s brother Jin attempts to use magic to help his wounded sister and the Lizard-Rider Seth admits his feelings for Kaya. But does she feel the same? Meanwhile, unexpected threats are converging around our battered adventurers. Featuring a Moebius-inspired variant cover by WES CRAIG!”
Preview: A Secret Hospital For Supernatural Creatures In ‘The Ward– Welcome To The Madhouse’ TPB
Dark Horse Books has revealed a preview of The Ward: Welcome To The Madhouse TPB, dropping Wednesday from writer Cavan Scott and artist Andres Ponce. ‘St. Lilith’s is a secret hospital for supernatural creatures. The personnel are overworked, the facility is underfunded, and all operations must be kept hidden from the public. A place, and a life, Dr. Nat Reeves thought she left behind. Until a wounded woman(With a tail) appears on her doorstep.’
Don’t Let The Wrong One In: Previewing ‘Little Monsters’ #9
“As the vampires continue to discover startling secrets about the Elders’ actions in the past, the deadly fallout continues in their present. Will the vampires burn everything to the ground now that they know the truth? And who is going to save Ray from his human captors?”. Little Monsters...
Dangers Lurk In The Shadows: Previewing ‘Tales From Harrow County Volume 3: Lost Ones’ TPB
Dark Horse Books has revealed a preview of Tales From Harrow County Volume 3: Lost Ones TPB, dropping Wednesday from writer Cullen Bunn and artist Emily Schnall. ‘Ten years have passed since Emmy left Harrow County. Since then a lot has changed, but what happened to Emmy herself and what adventures did she go on since she forfeited her magical powers and left town with the Abandoned. In this epic and essential tale, find out where life has taken her and what dangers lurk in the shadows waiting for her in this story taking place outside of Harrow County for the first time.’
Preview: Reflecting On Horrors Left Behind In ‘The Collector– Unit 731’ TPB
Dark Horse Books has revealed a preview of The Collector: Unit 731 TPB, out tomorrow from co-writer Rod Monteiro, co-writer/artist Will Conrad, and colorist Marco Lesko. ‘A man can go by many names, and when someone has been around as long as Michael, he can gain more than just a few aliases. Now he’s Michael Smith, but back in the 1940s he went by James. When the obituary for John, who Michael met during WWII, comes up in the paper, Michael finds himself reflecting on a lifetime he left behind–and the horrors and experimentation he, John, and others, endured at the infamous Manchuria-based Japanese facility known as Unit 731.’
Previewing ‘Ultraman: The Mystery Of Ultraseven’ #5
“The last hopes of Earth have their hands at each other’s throats. Can anything pull them back from the edge—and even if they can, where could they go from here with the world turned against them? Decades-old questions are answered, oaths are broken and a new movement is forged—as THE MYSTERY OF ULTRASEVEN concludes!”
Preview: ‘The Steel Claw: The Cold Trail’ – More From One Of The Strangest British Heroes
Coming soon, more from the hero who needs to electrocute himself to use his powers… ah, the brilliant weirdness of classic Brit comics…. Yes, Louis Crandell is The Steel Claw, the perfect embodiment of all that was so magnificently strange about Brit comics of old. First of all, the...
The Law Of Equivalent Exchange Ch 57: ‘Scars Of Ishbal’
Fullmetal Alchemist chapter 57 leads us (not unusually) to question the translation: Is there a difference between a soldier “deserting” vs. simply disobeying an order? Also, book abuse, Tim dad-jokes it up, and, by the way … Is Winry a surgeon?. Comicon thanks The Law of Equivalent...
Who Can You Trust? ‘Secret Invasion’ #3 Preview
“KEEP YOUR FRIENDS CLOSE AND YOUR SKRULLS CLOSER! A familiar face from Maria’s past is behind the Skrull incursion in New York—but are they acting alone? Who else is supporting them? And what is their endgame? Maria is about to find out… But as she learns that not everything—or everyone—are who they seem, Maria finds herself facing both betrayal…and a choice… And what she chooses will decide the fate of not just Earth, but of the entire Skrull race!”
Review: Jim Medway’s ‘Crab Lane Crew’ Is Just A Perfect Distillation Of Childhood Now
In Jim Medway’s Crab Lane Crew you’ll find a perfect glimpse into the world of young children, where friendships are everything and just the day-to-day little things are all that matters. Beautifully drawn, it captures every nuance of what it actually means to be a child – something that any child that reads the book (and those adults smart enough to realise it) will immediately recognise and adore.
Preview: It’s Time To Unleash Holy Hell On The Tech Gods In ‘Mosely’ #1
BOOM! Studios has revealed a preview of Mosely #1, the premiere issue of their new five-issue limited series from Farmhand creator Rob Guillory, artist Sam Lotfi, colorist Jean-Francois Beaulieu, and letterer Andrew Thomas. In the hyper-technological world of the later 21st century, Mosely is a bitter old janitor on a...
No One Dies Today In ‘Planet Hulk: Worldbreaker’ #3 Preview
“With the life of her brother at stake and a Worldbreaker determined never to break the world again, our young heroine must reassess everything she knows in a time of reversals and revelations. The origin of the Haarg! The true motivations of the High Priestess! The return of the man of stone! The deliverance of Jen! What will our heroine discover, and who will join her for the final battle?”
Ryan Ottley Unleashes Titan In The Mind-Blowing Finale To ‘Hulk Planet’
In the pages of Donny Cates and Ryan Ottley’s action-packed run of Hulk, Bruce Banner has jetted off to the far reaches of space and found a new home for himself—an entire planet of Hulk-like creatures thriving under the heat of a gamma star. On this Hulk Planet, Bruce is worshiped and enjoying a peace he’s never known… but where the Hulk goes, destruction follows.
Review: ‘The Sandman Universe Presents: Dead Boy Detectives’ #1 Is Scary Good Fun
DC has been smart about the Sandman Universe titles, keeping them to a minimum to make each one feel special. One of the most beloved Sandman spin-offs returns this week with Dead Boy Detectives #1, and let me tell you, this is worth it. Pornsak Pichetshote, Jeff Stokely, Miquel Muerto,...
House Of X: Previewing This Week’s ‘X-Men’ Comics
THE FUTURE IS NOW! Legendary Whilce Portacio returns to his iconic co-creation in an all-new tale that finally reveals the genesis of BISHOP’s time travel mission that pulled him from the future into the X-MEN’s present! BISHOP, MALCOLM and RANDALL, who make up the elite OMEGA SQUAD, have discovered a dark truth about the X.S.E. After a mission goes sideways, how far will they be willing to go to make this right? To the past—and beyond! Bishop will make the most shocking decision in X-MEN LEGENDS history that will redefine what you thought you knew about mutantkind’s future and the reason behind Bishop’s collision with the X-Men!
Preview: ‘The EC Archives– Weird Fantasy Volume’ 1 TPB From Dark Horse
Dark Horse Books has revealed a preview of The EC Archives: Weird Fantasy Volume 1 TPB, out tomorrow from writers Bill Gaines, Al Feldstein, Harry Harrison, Gardner Fox, Harvey Kurtzman, and Wally Wood, artists Al Feldstein, Harry Harrison, Harvey Kurtzman, Jack Kamen, and Wally Wood, and colorists Marie Severin and Carlos Badillia.
Adult Animation Revolution: Best Animated Series Of 2022
Despite the turbulence of corporate mergers, mass layoffs, content deletion, and snarky Oscars comments, this was still arguably one of the strongest years in animated storytelling. This list includes several animated TV shows that will no doubt become classics. Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal. Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal follows a caveman and...
Review: ‘The Magic Order 3’ #6 And One Last Sleight Of Hand
‘The Magic Order 3’ #6 delivers one last sleight of hand that readers should not be able to see coming, and as a result delivers a series finale that shocks and surprises. And, like all good magicians, the truth was in front of all our eyes from the very start of this engaging and entertaining issue. Now that’s magic, from Mark Millar and Gigi Cavenago.
