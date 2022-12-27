Read full article on original website
Android 13 lands on Samsung's Galaxy A23 5G in the US
Android 13 is here for Samsung Galaxy A23 5G users in the US. The big Android update is rolling out to unlocked variants of the phone stateside. The carrier-locked models should also soon pick up the new release. The Android 13-based One UI 5.0 update has already been rolled out to the phone in most international markets.
OnePlus 11 will feature Android's strongest vibration motor yet
OnePlus is gearing up to launch the OnePlus 11 next week. The new flagship will be unveiled in China on January 4, 2023, with a global launch coming in February. Ahead of that, the company is building curiosity around the phone by sharing tidbits about it. OnePlus recently revealed that the OnePlus 11 will feature the strongest vibration motor in any Android smartphone yet. The company is also promising improved mobile gaming thanks to Super Graphics Engine.
OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite joins Android 13 ranks
The OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite is the latest OnePlus smartphone to join the Android 13 ranks. This budget smartphone is now receiving the update, along with OxygenOS 13, of course. Android 13 is now rolling out to the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite. The update weighs 4.5GB and it’s...
OPPO SoC coming in 2024 to challenge Qualcomm, Apple & MediaTek
OPPO is developing its own processor. That is a rumor we’ve heard several times thus far. Well, a well-known tipster just shared more info. Ice Universe said that OPPO will start using its own SoC in smartphones in 2024. OPPO will start using its own SoC in smartphone in...
OnePlus 11 images, specs & full retail box contents leak
The OnePlus 11 launch is right around the corner, and as we’re waiting for that, a ton of info just surfaced. A well-known tipster, Evan Blass, shared OnePlus 11 images, specs, and even full retail box contents. The OnePlus 11 render shows us a Matte Black model of the...
Samsung ropes in ex-Mercedes Design Officer to lead its smartphone design
Samsung smartphones may see some notable design changes in the coming years. The company has roped in a former Chief Design Officer from Mercedes to lead its smartphone design team. Hubert H. Lee will serve as the executive vice president and head of design at Samsung’s MX (Mobile eXperience) division.
Amazon is reportedly developing a standalone sports app
According to a recent report from The Information, Amazon is developing a standalone app for watching sports. This move signals Amazon’s continued push towards investing in its Prime Video platform and live sports content. CEO Andy Jassy recently referred to live sports as “a unique asset” that Amazon plans to continue investing in.
Powerful OPPO Find X6 Pro camera system detailed early
It’s not exactly a secret the OPPO Find X6 Pro will have a powerful camera system. Well, those cameras just got detailed in a new leak. It’s not the first time we’re hearing about them, but previous leaks didn’t deliver this much detail. The OPPO Find...
Chrome may offer an option to block insecure HTTP downloads
It’s not exactly a secret that Google has been pushing everything towards HTTPS for years now, for good reasons. Well, the latest change comes in the form of an option to block insecure HTTP downloads, which has been spotted in Chrome. Chrome may allow you to block potentially insecure...
Ulefone Power Armor 18 coming soon with instant temperature measurement
Ulefone is planning to launch a new smartphone soon, the Power Armor 18. The company has announced that the phone will launch on January 9, and that it will offer instant temperature measurement. That’s not all, though, we have a lot more information. Thanks to the images and video included...
Wear OS 3 support comes to the Skagen companion app
The Skagen companion app gets Wear OS 3 support ahead of the update on the brand’s smartwatches. This proves that the Skagen smartwatches will be getting an update to the most recent Wear OS version. When this update will be available is still unknown, but users of Skagen smartwatches can expect its arrival soon.
Edifier G2000 Gaming Speakers Review: Made for gamers, great for everyone
Edifier wants to let its gamers know that it has their backs. This review was written after using these speakers for about two months. Chinese audio company Edifier develops all sorts of speakers, headphones, and earbuds for music lovers, but it’s not looking to alienate the gamers out there. The company has a selection of gaming-centric speakers that aim to augment your gaming setup. Android Headlines was given the opportunity to review the company’s G2000 Gaming Speakers. Let’s see if these speakers belong in your gaming setup.
Galaxy Z Fold 4 & Flip 4 get December update in the US
Samsung‘s December security update is now available for carrier-locked Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 in the US. The latest security patch was rolled out to unlocked units last week as part of the Android 13 update. The big Android update for the carrier-locked models of the foldable duo in the US bundled the November SMR (Security Maintenance Release).
OnePlus 11 finally appears in a real-life, hands-on image
The OnePlus 11 has just surfaced in a real-life image, finally. Some of you may say that happened a couple of days ago, but no, it did not. The images that leaked were not legit, they were obviously tampered with. The top portion of the camera island was curved, which won’t be the case in the final model.
These are my top 5 favorite tech products of 2022
2022 is coming to a close. We’re only a couple of days away from 2023, and I decided to reflect on the tech I’ve used this year. There are so many tech products that caught my eye, but I’ve decided to narrow it down to 5 products in total. It took some time to filter through everything, but ultimately I’ve landed on the devices that I personally used the most, and the ones that I’m still using to this day, actually.
Redmi K60 could reach global markets as POCO F5 Pro
Xiaomi introduced its Redmi K60 series quite recently. Three devices were launched as part of it in China, the Redmi K60, K60 Pro, and K60E. That being said, based on a new report, the Redmi K60 may reach global markets as the POCO F5 Pro. The Redmi K60 could arrive...
A couple of Xiaomi Pad 6 tablets coming in Q2 2023
It seems like Xiaomi is planning to launch a couple of Pad 6 tablets in Q2 2023. Well, at least according to some new info provided by Digital Chat Station, a well-known Chinese tipster. The Xiaomi Pad 6 series expected to launch in Q2 2023. In addition to the launch...
Samsung's Galaxy Tab Active Pro rugged tablet gets new update
Samsung‘s aging rugged Android tablet Galaxy Tab Active Pro is getting a new software update. The company is rolling out the November 2022 Android security patch to the 2019 model. The update is available for both Wi-Fi and LTE models of the device, at least in a few markets. A wider release should begin shortly.
Best Translation Android apps – 2022
Many of you have heard of Google Translate by now, and while it is one of the best translation apps out there, there are many more great such apps for Android. In this article, we’ll list some of the, just to give you more options. Not everyone likes Google Translate, and it probably doesn’t work for everyone’s use case. There are all kinds of different translation apps available, so you’ll hopefully like some of these.
Google reportedly wanted to buy Nuvia before Qualcomm
According to a report by The Information, before Qualcomm could take over Nuvia, Google looked at buying this startup. Nuvia was founded in early 2019 by some former Google and Apple employees. These employees formerly worked on building Apple’s A-series chips and Google mobile hardware. Qualcomm also acquired Nuvia in 2021.
