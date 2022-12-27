ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cinnaminson, NJ

NJ.com

Boys Basketball: Rumson-Fair Haven, Raritan victorious - Bulldawg Classic

Luke Schorr accounted for 16 points in Rumson-Fair Haven’s 35-32 victory over Trenton Catholic in the Bulldawg Classic Round Robin at The Fort, Fort Monmouth. Despite Trenton Catholic (0-5) jumping out to a 12-2 lead in the first quarter, Rumson-Fair Haven (4-1) turned the game around in the second as it outscored the Iron Mikes 20-7. Trenton Catholic took back the lead in the third 29-27 before Rumson-Fair Haven came up big in the fourth to escape with the win.
RUMSON, NJ
NJ.com

No. 20 Paul VI over Pitman - Boys basketball recap

Adiel Fred scored 16 points to lead Paul VI, No. 20 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 72-31 win over Pitman in Haddonfield. Josh Eli added on 15 points for Paul VI (2-3), while Judah Hidalgo netted 13 points. Michael Fisicaro led Pitman (4-3) with 14 points. The N.J....
PITMAN, NJ
NJ.com

Bishop Eustace over Haddon Twp. - Boys basketball recap

Joseph Callahan posted 20 points to lead Bishop Eustace to a 77-40 win over Haddon Township in Westmont. The win kept the Crusaders unbeaten at 6-0. James Iannelli added 14 points for the Crusaders. Tyler Levins led Haddon Township (1-6) with 19 points. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is...
HADDON TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

No. 8 Red Bank Catholic wins second-straight WOBM Holiday Classic title

Red Bank Catholic is picking up right where it left off last season as one of the top Shore Conference teams, but the Caseys are getting it done with a very young roster. Red Bank Catholic, ranked No. 8 in the NJ.com Top 20, had four freshmen, two sophomores and three seniors combine for a 59-42 victory over Manasquan to win its second-straight WOBM Holiday Classic Cervino Bracket final on Friday night.
RED BANK, NJ
NJ.com

SJIBT Holiday Showcase Classic: Delran, Camden come out on top - Girls basketball recap

Despite Hope Goodwine erupting for 30 points, Delran battled its way to a 60-54 victory over Camden in round-robin play at the SJIBT Holiday Showcase Classic in Delran. Riley Ahrens led Delran (4-1) in scoring with 18 points, while teammate Emma Rider was right behind her with 17 points. Delran built up a 29-21 lead in the first half, but a strong second-half effort from Winslow kept the game tight for the rest of the game, outscoring its opponent 33-31.
CAMDEN, NJ
NJ.com

Middletown South over Passiac Tech - Boys ice hockey recap

Zander Barquero posted 23 saves to get the shutout as Middletown South defeated Passaic Tech 8-0 at the Ice Vault in Wayne. Thomas Villano and Brendan Cavendish led the way, with both scoring two goals and three assists with Dante Deluca, Justin Ferlanti and Mark Pellegrino adding a goal and an assist each. Nicholas Szotak had a goal as well with Brandon Gronau tallying two assists and Lucas Campos, Zander Barquero and Noah Schactman posting an assist each.
WAYNE, NJ
NJ.com

Ocean Township over J.P. Stevens - Boys ice hockey recap

Alex Haar tallied five goals and two assists to lead the way for Ocean Township as it defeated J.P. Stevens 11-1 at the Woodbridge Community Center. With his two assists, Haar becomes Ocean Township’s all-time leader in assists with 68 in his career. He also moves into second place all-time in points with 142.
OCEAN TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

West Morris defeats Roxbury - Boys ice hockey recap

Tommy Togno scored two goals to lead West Morris past Roxbury 4-2 at Mennen Arena in Morristown. Togno got West Morris (3-3-2) on the board in the first period with a power play goal before Gavin Barooah tied things up for Roxbury (5-1) in the second. West Morris answered with three straight goals to pull away for the victory.
MORRISTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Boys ice hockey: Toms River East tops Southern in Winding River Holiday final

Michael Taliercio and Ryan Fortunato had two goals apiece as Toms River South-East dispatched Southern 5-1 in the final of the Winding River Holiday Tournament in Toms River. Taliercio was named the game’s MVP as the win gave Toms River South-East (8-1) eight victories in the winter campaign, which is one more than it had all of last season. Toms River South-East tallied 28 shots on goal.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

