Girls basketball: Ocean City and Newark Academy win at Boardwalk Classic
Madelyn Adamson scored 13 points to lead Ocean City to a 32-19 win over Bishop Eustace at the Boardwalk Classic in Wildwood. Ocean City (4-2) used a 15-5 second quarte run to take a 21-7 lead at the half. Bishop Eustace fell to 2-5. Newark Academy 48, Barnegat 32. Dagny...
WOBM Classic: Toms River North defeats Middletown South in third-place game - Girls basketball recap
Morgan Rodemann dropped 21 points and nine rebounds to propel Toms River North to a 60-57 victory over Middletown South in the third-place game at the WOBM Christmas Classic at RWJBarnabas Health Arena located in Toms River. Darcy Gaboury recorded 17 points and eight rebounds for Toms River North (4-2),...
Boys Basketball: Rumson-Fair Haven, Raritan victorious - Bulldawg Classic
Luke Schorr accounted for 16 points in Rumson-Fair Haven’s 35-32 victory over Trenton Catholic in the Bulldawg Classic Round Robin at The Fort, Fort Monmouth. Despite Trenton Catholic (0-5) jumping out to a 12-2 lead in the first quarter, Rumson-Fair Haven (4-1) turned the game around in the second as it outscored the Iron Mikes 20-7. Trenton Catholic took back the lead in the third 29-27 before Rumson-Fair Haven came up big in the fourth to escape with the win.
No. 20 Paul VI over Pitman - Boys basketball recap
Adiel Fred scored 16 points to lead Paul VI, No. 20 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 72-31 win over Pitman in Haddonfield. Josh Eli added on 15 points for Paul VI (2-3), while Judah Hidalgo netted 13 points. Michael Fisicaro led Pitman (4-3) with 14 points. The N.J....
Bishop Eustace over Haddon Twp. - Boys basketball recap
Joseph Callahan posted 20 points to lead Bishop Eustace to a 77-40 win over Haddon Township in Westmont. The win kept the Crusaders unbeaten at 6-0. James Iannelli added 14 points for the Crusaders. Tyler Levins led Haddon Township (1-6) with 19 points. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is...
No. 8 Red Bank Catholic wins second-straight WOBM Holiday Classic title
Red Bank Catholic is picking up right where it left off last season as one of the top Shore Conference teams, but the Caseys are getting it done with a very young roster. Red Bank Catholic, ranked No. 8 in the NJ.com Top 20, had four freshmen, two sophomores and three seniors combine for a 59-42 victory over Manasquan to win its second-straight WOBM Holiday Classic Cervino Bracket final on Friday night.
SJIBT Holiday Showcase Classic: Delran, Camden come out on top - Girls basketball recap
Despite Hope Goodwine erupting for 30 points, Delran battled its way to a 60-54 victory over Camden in round-robin play at the SJIBT Holiday Showcase Classic in Delran. Riley Ahrens led Delran (4-1) in scoring with 18 points, while teammate Emma Rider was right behind her with 17 points. Delran built up a 29-21 lead in the first half, but a strong second-half effort from Winslow kept the game tight for the rest of the game, outscoring its opponent 33-31.
Girls basketball: No. 3 Rutgers Prep falls to Montverde Academy at She Got Game Classic
Rutgers Prep, No. 3 in the NJ.com Top 20, took a 58-47 loss at the hands of Montverde (FL) in the championship game of the She Got Game Classic, in Tampa Bay, FL. The loss was the Argonauts’ second of the year, snapped a three-game win streak and dropped the team’s record to 4-2. The Somerset County team previously lost to Morris Catholic.
Middletown South over Passiac Tech - Boys ice hockey recap
Zander Barquero posted 23 saves to get the shutout as Middletown South defeated Passaic Tech 8-0 at the Ice Vault in Wayne. Thomas Villano and Brendan Cavendish led the way, with both scoring two goals and three assists with Dante Deluca, Justin Ferlanti and Mark Pellegrino adding a goal and an assist each. Nicholas Szotak had a goal as well with Brandon Gronau tallying two assists and Lucas Campos, Zander Barquero and Noah Schactman posting an assist each.
Acropolis, Brick upset No. 15 Rumson-Fair Haven - Boys ice hockey recap
Brody Acropolis scored two goals and assisted on another to lead Brick Township to a 5-1 upset victory over Rumson-Fair Haven, ranked No. 15 in NJ.com’s Top 20, at Howell Ice World in Farmingdale. Dominic Panke scored a shorthanded goal for Rumson-Fair Haven (3-2-2) in first period to tie...
Ocean Township over J.P. Stevens - Boys ice hockey recap
Alex Haar tallied five goals and two assists to lead the way for Ocean Township as it defeated J.P. Stevens 11-1 at the Woodbridge Community Center. With his two assists, Haar becomes Ocean Township’s all-time leader in assists with 68 in his career. He also moves into second place all-time in points with 142.
West Morris defeats Roxbury - Boys ice hockey recap
Tommy Togno scored two goals to lead West Morris past Roxbury 4-2 at Mennen Arena in Morristown. Togno got West Morris (3-3-2) on the board in the first period with a power play goal before Gavin Barooah tied things up for Roxbury (5-1) in the second. West Morris answered with three straight goals to pull away for the victory.
Point Pleasant Boro has more champs, but Lacey wins team title at Walter Woods Tourney
If Friday’s race for the team title at the Walter Woods Tournament at Middletown South was any indication, the Jan. 13 dual for the Class B South title between Lacey and Point Pleasant Boro is going to be a barnburner. Point Pleasant Boro won four individual titles, but it...
Boys ice hockey: Toms River East tops Southern in Winding River Holiday final
Michael Taliercio and Ryan Fortunato had two goals apiece as Toms River South-East dispatched Southern 5-1 in the final of the Winding River Holiday Tournament in Toms River. Taliercio was named the game’s MVP as the win gave Toms River South-East (8-1) eight victories in the winter campaign, which is one more than it had all of last season. Toms River South-East tallied 28 shots on goal.
Morris Knolls over Villa Walsh - Mendham Holiday Classic - Girls basketball recap
Jayda Brock posted 14 points and five rebounds to lead Morris Knolls as it defeated Villa Walsh 58-29 in the consolation game of the Mendham Holiday Classic at Mendham High School. Morris Knolls led 24-14 at the half and outscored Villa Walsh 34-15 in the second half, closing the game...
Moon Area (PA) tops Elizabeth - Governor’s Challenge Showcase - Boys basketball recap
Cameron McRae scored 18 points to go along with two rebounds and assists in a loss for Elizabeth as it was defeated by Moon Area (PA) with a score of 61-78 in the Governor’s Challenge Showcase at Wicomico Youth and Civic Center in Salisbury, MD. Augustine McGee also added...
Southern, Old Bridge and Hunterdon Central impress at Hunterdon Central Invitational
A big chunk of Southern’s team was in Pittsburgh, Pa., competing in the Powerade Tournament on Wednesday but that didn’t stop the Rams from dominating the action at the Hunterdon Central Invitational as they crowned two individual champions, placed four in the finals and placed nine wrestlers in the top five of the annual event.
Wrestling: West Morris wins bonus points battle to take down High Point
West Morris edged out a 36-30 home dual victory over High Point in Chester. The bonus points ended up being the dual’s deciding factor as both teams won seven bouts. West Morris (1-0) recorded bonus points in five victories, all by pin, while High Point (0-1) recorded two pins and a forfeit.
Wrestling: Two N.J. wrestlers win Powerade titles, Delbarton finishes third as a team
Jimmy Mullen of St. Joseph (Mont.), the No. 1-ranked high school heavyweight in the country, and Delbarton 139-pounder Tyler Vazquez earned championships at the Powerade Tournament in Cannonsburg, Pa. on Friday. In the team standings, Delbarton finished third with 172 points behind Wyoming Seminary (233.5) and Malvern Prep (182). St....
Boys ice hockey: Hillsborough stops Wall for 6th win of the season
Jeremy Wachnachter scored twice and had two assists to help pace Hillsborough to a 4-2 win over Wall at Jersey Shore Arena in Wall. Jegor Sobolev and Nolan Collison each scored as well for Hillsborough (6-2) while Nate Bienstock and Logan Behrje each had two assists. Louis Bizzoco finished with 26 saves.
