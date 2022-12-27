Read full article on original website
game-news24.com
An extremely powerful and inexpensive gaming laptop
Good news An inexpensive and powerful gaming laptop is possible. Asus is known for its computer’s performance. This is a gaming laptop that again has attractive features at a very affordable price. An affordable gaming laptop is available in two types, Lenovo and Asus. The TUF-Fire model, or the...
Android Headlines
OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite joins Android 13 ranks
The OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite is the latest OnePlus smartphone to join the Android 13 ranks. This budget smartphone is now receiving the update, along with OxygenOS 13, of course. Android 13 is now rolling out to the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite. The update weighs 4.5GB and it’s...
Android Headlines
OnePlus 11 will feature Android's strongest vibration motor yet
OnePlus is gearing up to launch the OnePlus 11 next week. The new flagship will be unveiled in China on January 4, 2023, with a global launch coming in February. Ahead of that, the company is building curiosity around the phone by sharing tidbits about it. OnePlus recently revealed that the OnePlus 11 will feature the strongest vibration motor in any Android smartphone yet. The company is also promising improved mobile gaming thanks to Super Graphics Engine.
Digital Trends
The perfect SSD for your PS5 is on sale at Best Buy right now
While you can expand the storage of your PlayStation 5 by buying from external hard drive deals, installing an internal SSD is a more elegant solution to the console’s space constraints. Here’s a highly recommended option — Western Digital’s WD Black SN850, which is currently on sale from Best Buy for $155 following an $85 discount to its original price of $240. There’s no information on when this offer will end, so you should hurry up with your purchase if you don’t want to miss out.
Android Headlines
Android 13 lands on Samsung's Galaxy A23 5G in the US
Android 13 is here for Samsung Galaxy A23 5G users in the US. The big Android update is rolling out to unlocked variants of the phone stateside. The carrier-locked models should also soon pick up the new release. The Android 13-based One UI 5.0 update has already been rolled out to the phone in most international markets.
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Embarrasses Xbox Live Gold With New Free Games
The first free PlayStation Plus games and the first free Xbox Live Gold games of 2023 have been revealed. This week, both Sony revealed the free games coming to PS Plus next month and Microsoft revealed the free games coming to Xbox Live Gold next month. Both announcements were made around the same time, and one has been received very warmly while the other has been heavily criticized. If you've been paying attention to the two services, you'll know the former is in reference to PS Plus while the latter is in reference to Xbox Live Gold or, more specifically, Games With Gold.
Android Headlines
OPPO SoC coming in 2024 to challenge Qualcomm, Apple & MediaTek
OPPO is developing its own processor. That is a rumor we’ve heard several times thus far. Well, a well-known tipster just shared more info. Ice Universe said that OPPO will start using its own SoC in smartphones in 2024. OPPO will start using its own SoC in smartphone in...
Android Headlines
More Motorola ThinkPhone images appear, along with some specs
Not long ago, Evan Blass shared a couple of renders of the Motorola ThinkPhone. Well, now he’s back with even more renders, but that’s not all. Both Evan Blass and SnoopyTech (another tipster) shared new images of the Motorola ThinkPhone, while some specs got thrown into the mix too.
Sony is requiring developers to ‘exclude’ Xbox, Microsoft says
As Sony continues to argue the proposed Microsoft takeover of Activision Blizzard would harm competition in the gaming space, the PlayStation-maker is also apparently keeping keeping some third-party games from launching on Xbox, according to its big rival. Microsoft reckons Final Fantasy 16, Bloodborne, and the Silent Hill 2 Remake...
Android Headlines
OnePlus is the next Android OEM caught tweeting with an iPhone
It’s the end of 2022, so companies are naturally building up hype for 2023. Chinese company OnePlus has been doing just that, however, it may have slipped up. According to 91Mobiles, OnePlus accidentally tweeted about its upcoming Android smartphone using an iPhone. It’s no surprise when enterprise professionals use...
ComicBook
Epic Games Store Ends Holiday Promotion With Two More Free Games
The Epic Games Store has today wrapped up its ongoing holiday promotion by giving away two more free games. For the past two weeks, Epic has been handing out new titles on a daily basis that PC users can snag for no cost whatsoever. And while this program has led to a number of titles such as Death Stranding, Mortal Shell, Fallout, LEGO Builder's Journey, and many others free, the storefront has now returned to its weekly cadence of offering up games at no cost instead.
ComicBook
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Ad Hints at Surprising Feature
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is the most-anticipated Nintendo Switch game of 2023. While Nintendo has revealed a handful of details about the sequel, the company has been fairly quiet over the last few months. We should have a lot more information in early 2023, but an interesting detail has leaked early thanks to a new ad spotted by Reddit user Few_Working3350. The ad features the Nintendo Switch Online logo, hinting at some kind of online functionality. It's impossible to say what this might encompass, but it's certainly interesting to see!
Android Headlines
Powerful OPPO Find X6 Pro camera system detailed early
It’s not exactly a secret the OPPO Find X6 Pro will have a powerful camera system. Well, those cameras just got detailed in a new leak. It’s not the first time we’re hearing about them, but previous leaks didn’t deliver this much detail. The OPPO Find...
Android Headlines
Samsung's Galaxy Tab Active Pro rugged tablet gets new update
Samsung‘s aging rugged Android tablet Galaxy Tab Active Pro is getting a new software update. The company is rolling out the November 2022 Android security patch to the 2019 model. The update is available for both Wi-Fi and LTE models of the device, at least in a few markets. A wider release should begin shortly.
ComicBook
Resident Evil-Like Horror Game Free for Limited Time
Resident Evil fans and horror game fanatics in general have a free game waiting for them to download now. It's not a Resident Evil game by name, but it's close – close enough to the point that the game even started out as a remake of Resident Evil 2 before it matured into its own standalone title that it is now. The game in question is called Daymare: 1998, and while it's free to download and keep now, that offer will only last for a limited time.
Android Headlines
Samsung ropes in ex-Mercedes Design Officer to lead its smartphone design
Samsung smartphones may see some notable design changes in the coming years. The company has roped in a former Chief Design Officer from Mercedes to lead its smartphone design team. Hubert H. Lee will serve as the executive vice president and head of design at Samsung’s MX (Mobile eXperience) division.
ComicBook
$3 PS4 Game Has the Same Review Score as God of War Ragnarok
God of War Ragnarok boasts a 94 on Metacritic, making it one of the highest-rated games of 2022. Right now, PlayStation users can nab a digital PS4 game with the same 94 rating for just $3, courtesy of a PlayStation Store sale. Whether the game is as good as the new God of War adventure is up for debate, but like the new PlayStation exclusive, it was widely considered one of the best games of its year and served as a debut for one of the best developers in the industry, Supergiant Games.
ComicBook
PS5 Players Surprised With Unexpected Controller Downgrade
There's a new PS5 controller releasing next month that's pitched as a premium version of the standard DualSense, yet it has a downgrade compared to this cheaper and less-advanced version. If you have already pre-ordered the PS5 DualSense Edge -- PlayStation's long overdue answer to the Xbox Elite controller -- or are intending on buying one when it releases on January 26, you should know the battery has a shorter life. In other words, it will die quicker than the standard PS5 controller, which already dies fairly quickly.
Android Headlines
Phone Comparisons: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 vs OPPO Find N2
The OPPO Find N2 is OPPO’s latest foldable smartphone, and one of our favorite foldables to date. The design of this phone is truly great, and so is the form factor. That being said, how does it compare to one of the best foldables in the market, an offering from Samsung. In this article, we’ll compare the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 vs OPPO Find N2. We’ll first list their specs, and will then compare the two phones across a number of categories.
Digital Trends
14-inch MacBook Pro is $400 off in Best Buy’s 1-day flash sale
Whenever Apple deals go online, such as in Best Buy’s flash sale to end the year, shoppers are always on the lookout for discounts on MacBooks. If you’re one of them, here’s your chance because the retailer has slashed the price of the 14-inch model of the 2021 Apple MacBook Pro with a 512GB SSD by $400, bringing its price down to $1,599 from its original price of $1,999. You’ll want to hurry if you’re interested in the offer though, because discounts on MacBooks rarely last until the end of the sale as stocks run out first.
