As the Bo Horvat situation develops, the Canucks need to keep an eye on similar negotiations in Detroit and St. Louis

Lucas Raymond had a goal and an assist, and the Detroit Red Wings scored three times in the first 3½ minutes of the third period to beat the Ottawa Senators, 4-2, on Saturday night. Elmer Soderblom had the go-ahead goal for the Red Wings, who trailed 2-1 entering the final period. Pius Suter and Michael Rasmussen also scored, while Magnus Hellberg made 20 saves. ...

DETROIT, MI ・ 25 MINUTES AGO