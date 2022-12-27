ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
King Charles III Reportedly Wants a 'Glorious' Pomp & Pageantry Coronation For This Strategic Reason

By Kristyn Burtt
 4 days ago
King Charles III is gearing up for his official coronation on May 6, 2023, and royal watchers should expect a grand event. Despite the economic challenges in the U.K. and around the globe, he apparently doesn’t want to cut any corners for his big, shining moment in the spotlight.

After the worldwide interest in Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral, the palace reportedly decided to hold “a once-in-a-lifetime spectacle of ‘glorious’ pomp and pageantry, ” according to The Telegraph . King Charles believes it will be an important time to show off his idea of a modernized monarchy and hopefully convince some critics, who would love to abolish the monarchy, that the royals are relevant in the 21st century.

A source believes that a ““cut-price” event wouldn’t get Charles’ message across — he wants to go big or go home ! U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak agrees with the assessment that the ceremony will be a “unique moment for the country” because it will “showcase the very best of the United Kingdom,” which translates to lots of tourism dollars. That doesn’t mean Charles isn’t sensitive to the state of the economy, so his aides are reportedly removing elements of the event that are “outdated and cumbersome.”

Historian Lord Roberts of Belgravia noted that King George VI’s coronation happened “under the threat of Nazi domination of Europe” in 1937 and Queen Elizabeth’s ceremony in 1953 was still feeling the effects of post-World War II rationing. “They were both occasions when we could remind ourselves of our values and the sense of optimism that saw us through those terrible crises ,” he said. “The government should be applauded for taking the brave decision to host a much-needed celebration properly next year.” So, a fancy ceremony for King Charles, it is! Let’s see how well this decision lands with the palace’s critics.

