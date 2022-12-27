ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
France to provide 2 satellites, receiving station to Poland

 4 days ago
WARSAW, Poland — (AP) — France will provide Poland with two observation satellites and a receiving station under a deal sealed Tuesday in Warsaw which Poland says will help its armed forces recognize threats early.

Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Błaszczak, after meeting with his French counterpart Sébastien Lecornu, announced that they approved an agreement between Airbus and the Polish Armament Agency on equipping the Polish army with two reconnaissance satellites.

Błaszczak said the agreement represented “a good opportunity to strengthen our capacity for the early detection of threats.”

The Polish Armament Agency put the total value of the deal at 575 million euros ($612 million) and said the launch of the satellites into space would be completed by 2027.

The Polish Defense Ministry said that thanks to the satellites, its military will be able to obtain reconnaissance data with an accuracy of 30 centimeters (nearly a foot).

Błaszczak called it an early-warning system against both military and civilian threats such as natural disasters.

Despite war, some Ukrainian families reunite for New Year

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — For millions of Ukrainians, many of them under Russian bombardment and grappling with power and water shortages, New Year's celebrations will be muted as Russia's 10-month war rumbles on with no end in sight. Explosions rang out across the country as a new wave of russian attacks was reported Saturday.
Ukraine conflict casts shadow on Russia as it enters 2023

MOSCOW — (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin's New Year's address to the nation usually is rather anodyne and backed with a soothing view of a snowy Kremlin. This year, with soldiers in the background, he lashed out at the West and Ukraine. The conflict in...
Chinese manufacturing weakens amid COVID-19 outbreak

BEIJING — (AP) — Chinese manufacturing contracted for a third consecutive month in December, in the biggest drop since early 2020, as the country battles a nationwide COVID-19 surge after suddenly easing anti-epidemic measures. A monthly purchasing managers' index declined to 47.0 from 48.0 in November, according to...
On New Year's, Putin slams West for hypocrisy, aggression

MOSCOW — (AP) — President Vladimir Putin used his New Year's address to the nation to accuse Western countries of aggression and trying to use the conflict in Ukraine to undermine Moscow. Putin made the video address, shown on state television on Saturday in each of Russia's 11...
Time zone by time zone, another new year sweeps into view

NEW YORK — (AP) — New Year's celebrations swept across the globe, ushering in 2023 with countdowns and fireworks — and marking an end to a year that brought war in Europe, a new chapter in the British monarchy and global worries over inflation. The new year...
Believers gather at Bavarian pilgrimage town to mourn pope

ALTOETTING, Germany — (AP) — Mourners lined up quietly in the gold-adorned Collegiate Church of Altoetting in Pope Benedict XVI's Bavarian homeland to pay condolences to one of this German region's most famous sons, who died on Saturday. Parents held their children's hands tightly, older couples and nuns...
Benedict XVI, reluctant pope who chose to retire, dies at 95

VATICAN CITY — (AP) — He was the reluctant pope, a shy bookworm who preferred solitary walks in the Alps and Mozart piano concertos to the public glare and majesty of Vatican pageantry. When Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger became Pope Benedict XVI and was thrust into the footsteps of his beloved and charismatic predecessor, he said he felt a guillotine had come down on him.
Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI: No modern protocols exist for funeral of former pontiff

The Vatican has elaborate rituals when a reigning pope dies, but how the passing of a former pontiff is handled is unclear. Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI resigned nearly 10 years ago and was succeeded by Pope Francis. Benedict's death on Saturday at the age of 95 raises protocol questions since there is no modern precedent on how to handle the funeral of a former pontiff.
Cities in Asia ready for New Year parties after COVID hiatus

MELBOURNE, Australia — (AP) — Revelers began gathering in major city centers across the Asia-Pacific region to celebrate the first new year without COVID-19 restrictions since the pandemic began in 2020. While COVID-19 continues to cause death and dismay, particularly in China, which is battling a nationwide surge...
South Asian eateries try 'going local' as recovery strategy

NEW DELHI — (AP) — Hotels and restaurants across South Asia have had to adapt and reimagine dining out since the pandemic ripped through the region, forcing many out of business. Those that have survived are tapping local sources and going online. In India, from hole-in-the-wall casual eateries...
Libya says boat with 700 Europe-bound migrants intercepted

CAIRO — (AP) — A vessel carrying at least 700 migrants was intercepted off the eastern coast of Libya, the coast guard said. It was one of the largest interceptions in recent months of migrants seeking a better life in Europe through the war-torn North African country. The...
Benedict's resignation sparked calls for retirement protocol

VATICAN CITY — (AP) — If ever there was a moment that embodied the surreal novelty created by the first papal resignation in 600 years, it came on the morning of March 23, 2013: Newly elected Pope Francis had traveled to the papal summer retreat south of Rome and was greeted on the helipad by the previous pope, Benedict XVI, who had moved there three weeks earlier.
Troubles aside, Xi says China on 'right side of history'

BEIJING — (AP) — China "stands on the right side of history," the country's leader Xi Jinping said Saturday in a New Year's address that came as questions swirl over his government's handling of COVID-19 and economic and political challenges at home and abroad. Speaking on national television...
Soccer great Pelé dead at 82

SAO PAULO — Soccer great Pelé, whose health had been deteriorating in recent weeks, died Thursday at 82, The Associated Press reported. The Brazilian sports icon had been at Albert Einstein hospital in Sao Paulo under "elevated care" related to "kidney and cardiac dysfunctions," as we previously reported.
Benedict's lasting mark on papacy will be his resignation

VATICAN CITY — (AP) — Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI had a long and illustrious career as one of the Roman Catholic Church's pre-eminent theologians. For all his accomplishments and accolades, however, Benedict will forever be known as the first pope in 600 years to resign. The former...
Live Updates | Reactions to Pope Benedict XVI's death

OTTAWA — The Canadian Conference of Catholic Bishops has remembered Pope Benedict XVI for his work in dealing with abuse by members of the clergy and for reaching out to Indigenous people affected by residential schools. "As Canadians we are especially grateful for his efforts to heal the wounds...
