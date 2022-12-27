ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Superior, WI

City Of Superior Considers 5% Raise For Nonunion Employees

The City of Superior isn't immune - but they're doing something about it. Workforce shortages and employee retention has been an issue plaguing the economy over the last few years. To help combat some of those issues, the city is expected to provide for a 5% raise for all nonunion employees, effective January 1.
Here’s Where Duluth Area Residents Can Recycle Christmas Trees

Another Chrismtas had come and gone and while everyone hopefully remains in the Christmas spirit for a long time to come, it will eventully be time to take down those real trees. The Western Lake Superior Sanitary District is encouraging everyone to utilize their Treecycling program and recycle their fresh-cut...
St. Luke’s QCare Express Clinic To Reopen At Duluth Cub Foods

A Twin Ports healthcare option that's been closed since the start of the pandemic is getting ready to reopen again. St. Luke's has announced their intention to reopen the QCare Express Clinic that's located within the Cub Foods store on Central Entrance in Duluth. The reopen date for the clinic...
Godfather’s Pizza Is Returning To Duluth With Several Locations

If you grew up in Duluth, then there are several pizza places you likely remember that are no longer open in the area. Restaurants like Shakey's Pizza, Happy Joes, Rocky Rococo and Godfather's were places I remember getting pizza while growing up and now one of those is returning, albeit in a different form.
