Read full article on original website
Related
KPVI Newschannel 6
Boil advisories end for Shreveport, other communities
SHREVEPORT, La. - The Louisiana Department of Health has rescinded the system-wide boil advisory for the City of Shreveport. The order was issued after several major water pipe leaks throughout the city. A boil advisory for the following water systems has also been lifted Friday. Queen City, Texas. Town of...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Shreveport teen starts Curvy Girls support group for youth diagnosed with scoliosis
SHREVEPORT, La.-A local teen started a support group for girls in Shreveport dealing with scoliosis. When Maeve Chmieleski first moved to Shreveport with her Air Force family from Washington, she couldn't find a support group to meet her needs as a young person diagnosed with scoliosis. Chmieleshki reached out to...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Louisiana to receive $150M federal grant to replace aging Calcasieu River Bridge
(The Center Square) — The U.S. Department of Transportation has awarded Louisiana $150 million in grant funding to replace the I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge, officials announced this week. The grant, administered through a federal MEGA Grant Program to support large projects with regional impacts, will help to replace the...
KPVI Newschannel 6
New Shreveport mayor, city council sworn into office
SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport Mayor Tom Arceneaux and the seven City Council members were sworn into to office Saturday morning at the city's Convention Center. Arceneaux, a Republican, defeated state Sen. Greg Traver, a Democrat, with just over 56% of the votes cast in the Dec. 10 runoff. "Shreveport, it...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Louisiana regulators continue allowing weak insurers to take on risky policies
BATON ROUGE, La. - After four insurers failed in late 2021, Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon put the fate of thousands of Louisiana homeowners in the hands of little-known Safepoint Insurance Co. The Florida-based firm took on 30,000 risky policies after three companies abruptly collapsed. Three months later, Safepoint assumed 24,000...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Caddo DA: 2022 record year for jury trials
SHREVEPORT, La. -- In the year just ending, the Caddo Parish District Attorney's office has not been resting on its laurels, District Attorney James Stewart said Friday in a news release. Over the course of the year, despite there being only five judges in Caddo Parish District Court who handle...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Georgia sees its population grow by 1.7% amid the pandemic
(The Center Square) — Georgia saw its population increase by 1.7% between 2020 and 2022, new numbers from the Census Bureau show. As of July 1, Georgia’s population stood at more than 10.9 million, up from about 10.7 million at the same time in 2020. The Peach State’s...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Data shows Georgia was third worst for railroad crossing crashes
(The Center Square) — Data shows Georgia is among the worst states for grade crossing crashes. According to Operation Lifesaver, citing preliminary 2021 Federal Railroad Administration statistics, Georgia had 132 grade crossing collisions with eight deaths and 37 injuries. The Peach State ranked behind Texas and California for the number of collisions.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Entertainment across Alaska: Dec. 29 to Jan. 4
** Hyperlinks to event details in our newsletter and at AKconcerts.com, or read below if you just want to know the time & place. Alaskan Hotel and Bar (Juneau) – Open mic w/ Teri Tibbett 8p-12a Alaska State Fair (Palmer) – Bright Up The Night Holiday Light Drive Through...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Public Inauguration Events to be held January 2, 2023
The public is invited to attend the inauguration of Wyoming’s Five Statewide Elected Officials; Governor Mark Gordon, Secretary of State-elect Chuck Gray, State Auditor Kristi Racines, State Treasurer Curt Meier and Superintendent Of Public Instruction-elect Megan Degenfelder. The inaugural events take place on Monday, January 2, 2023 and are...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Victim Identified in fatal carjacking in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport police are investigating a fatal carjacking that took place in the parking lot of the Magnolia Apartments at 3215 Knight Street. Police said Kristopher T. Lewis, 44, of Shreveport and his girlfriend were sitting in a car early Saturday morning when two men wearing ski mask approached and order them out of the vehicle at gun point. As the Lewis exited the car, he fired several shots at the men. They responded with gunfire hitting the victim several times. Lewis was pronounced dead at the scene. The two masked men jumped into the Lewis's 2017 black Nissan and left the scene.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Granddaughter seeks to save story of Japanese-American settlement in western Nebraska
It is no small task to preserve a people’s legacy. It involves collecting even the smallest personal stories – a grandfather and his neighbors digging out a basement by hand, a couple’s hasty marriage at a seaport — and placing them within the broad scope of history. It involves years of research, collecting artifacts and building relationships. Most of all, it involves a sincere belief in the ability of the past to inform the present.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Here's a look at reader's top 10 Virginia stories from 2022
(The Center Square) – Firearms, Virginia school boards and marijuana were among the topics covered in The Center Square’s top stories that drew the most interest from readers in 2022. Below is a roundup of Virginia’s top 10 stories from The Center Square between Jan. 1-Dec. 28 based...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Ohio bettors closing in on legalized sports wagering in the state
(The Center Square) – When the clock strikes midnight on New Year’s Eve, cheers will likely go up for more than one reason. Joining the traditional New Year’s celebration Saturday night will be sports bettors, who can legally begin placing wagers Jan. 1. According to PlayOhio, at...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Who are they? IL children reported missing as of December 30
These are recent reports of missing children made to local law enforcement. If you think you have seen a missing child, contact the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678). Missing: Kaia Scott (IL) Kaia Scott, Age Now: 15, Missing: 11/22/2022. Missing From MOUNT VERNON, IL. ANYONE...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Montana education advocates set to speak at OPI event in Helena
As the 2023 legislative session kicks off, the Montana Office of Public Instruction will be holding a ceremony championing the parents of students in Helena next week. In what will be called the “Parents as Our First Teachers,” the celebration follows a tour across the state by Montana Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen where she met with parents, educators and legislators. During these meetings, the former Billings public school teacher fielded questions and comments ranging from school curriculum and teacher pay to budgetary spending to special education needs to determine educational priorities for the upcoming session.
KPVI Newschannel 6
New laws take effect Jan. 1
PENDLETON — A total of 20 new laws out of the 2022 Oregon legislative session go into effect Jan. 1. From expanding worker compensation to increasing access to dental care and newborn nurse home visiting services, many of the laws coming received bipartisan legislative support. Mandatory overtime (SB 1513)Senate...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Ring in 2023 safely
Col. Eric T. Olson, superintendent of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, encourages everyone to make good decisions regarding their New Year’s celebration, which includes not drinking and driving. During the 2022 New Year’s holiday period, one person was killed and 331 injured in 1,045 traffic crashes in Missouri. The...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Illinois minimum wage to increase Sunday
SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois minimum wage is set to increase another dollar on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, making the new required minimum wage $13 an hour. Minimum wage workers are encouraged to keep a close eye on their paychecks in the new year as any time worked in 2023 must reflect the new $13 an hour minimum wage.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Newly elected State Rep. Kristi Pursell prepares for 1st legislative session
When the gavel drops to convene the new legislative session of the Minnesota House of Representatives, newly elected State Rep. Kristi Pursell will be one of the 47 “newbies” who will be sworn in precisely at noon Tuesday, Jan. 3. Pursell, of Northfield, and the 46 other newly...
Comments / 0