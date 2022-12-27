ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Associated Press

Kansas State rallies, beats No. 24 West Virginia 82-76 in OT

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Markquis Nowell had a game-high 23 points and 10 assists, Keyontae Johnson scored 18, and Abayomi Iyiola added a career-best 14 points as Kansas State rallied from a 14-point deficit to beat No. 24 West Virginia 82-76 in overtime in the Big 12 opener for both teams on Saturday night. The Wildcats (12-1) scored the first six points in overtime after West Virginia forced the extra period on a tying 3-pointer by Keadrian Johnson with one second left in regulation. It West Virginia’s third 3-pointer in the game. Nowell took over in the extra period, scoring five points and helping Kansas State hold off the Mountaineers. West Virginia (10-3, 0-1) had 20 turnovers and the Wildcats scored 22 points off those miscues.
MANHATTAN, KS
TCU's defense holds on in Fiesta Bowl win over Michigan

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — TCU’s defense, built for speed, turned off Michigan’s power in a dominating first half. When the Fiesta Bowl turned into a touchdown party, the Horned Frogs kept the lights on just long enough to earn a chance to play for their first national championship since 1938. TCU returned two interceptions for touchdowns and its defense held on when things got wild in the second half for a 51-45 win over Michigan in the Fiesta Bowl on Saturday night. “Every time we started to get on our heels a little bit defensively, all of a sudden it’d be a three and out,” TCU coach Sonny Dykes said. “We get the ball back on offense, score and put a little distance between us and Michigan.”
FORT WORTH, TX

