lostcoastoutpost.com
Victims of Tuesday’s Double Homicide Identified
The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office this morning released the names of the two people who were shot to death shortly after midnight Tuesday in the Pine Hill neighborhood south of Eureka. Following autopsies conducted by a forensic pathologist in the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Coroners division, the victims have been...
North Coast Journal
Double Murder Suspect Arrested after High Speed Chase
Russell Albers, the suspect in a Dec. 27 double-murder in the Pine Hill area of Eureka, was arrested today after a high-speed pursuit, according to the Humboldt County Sheriff's Office. According to a press release, deputies were dispatched to the 1900 block of Pishka Court in McKinleyville after someone saw...
lostcoastoutpost.com
Wild Police Chase Through the North County Today; One Person in Custody
The suspect in yesterday’s double homicide, Russell Albers, was the driver of the truck and has been booked into the county correctional facility. See post here. We’re not yet 100 percent certain about what it’s all about, but there was a crazy police chase on Highway 101 north from McKinleyville to somewhere near Big Lagoon this afternoon.
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE 3:29 p.m.: Videos] Law Enforcement in Pursuit of a Suspect’s Vehicle at Speeds of 100 MPH
About 1:50 p.m., law enforcement began pursuit of a vehicle with a high target suspect. The pursuit has ranged up to 100 mph on Hwy 101 and on sideroads in north Arcata and in McKinleyville. At approximately 2:15 p.m., the suspect drove over a possible spike strip near Crannell Crennel.
actionnewsnow.com
Trinity County Sheriff's Office arrests human trafficking suspect
TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. - The Trinity County Sheriff’s Office arrested Gilbert Cha, 66, of Sacramento, in relation to a human trafficking and sexual assault incident that occurred on a marijuana grow site, officials said. In March 2022, the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office began investigating a reported sexual assault and...
lostcoastoutpost.com
With Double-Murder Suspect Still At Large, St. Joseph Hospital Limits Public Access
Albers has been arrested. See post here. PREVIOUSLY: HCSO: Two Killed, Two Injured in Pine Hill Shooting Early This Morning; Suspect Still at Large. With the suspect in yesterday’s double murder in the Pine Hill neighborhood still at large, St. Joseph Hospital in Eureka has limited public access “out of an abundance of caution,” spokesperson Christian Hill said in an email.
mendofever.com
66-Year-Old Man Arrested for Suspected Human Trafficking on Trinity County Cannabis Grow
The following is a press release issued by the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. In March of 2022, the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office began investigating a reported sexual...
lostcoastoutpost.com
Attempted Murder Suspect Released From Jail; Alleged Victims Not Interested in Pursuing Charges
A Eureka teen accused of attempted murder and firing at an occupied vehicle is out of jail today on supervised release. Judge Kelly Neel, who earlier this week set bail at $190,000 for Daniel Robert Logan Fernandez-Ralls, decided this afternoon to release him. Neel noted Fernandez-Ralls is employed, attending college and has no criminal record. He just turned 18 and lives with his family.
kymkemp.com
‘Help us…Help us…My mom’s dying’: Neighbor Describes Shooting That Left a 4-Year-Old an Orphan
The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Department still seeks Russell Albers in connection with yesterday’s early morning shooting deaths of a four-year-old girl’s parents on Crane Street in Eureka as well as sending two other women to the hospital after shooting them–one of the surviving victims was a former domestic partner of the suspect.
lostcoastoutpost.com
20-Year-Old Gets Seven-Year Prison Sentence for Fourth of July Wine Bottle Attack
Press release from the Humboldt County District Attorney’s Office:. Today, 20-year-old Joseph Boxell received a 7-year prison sentence following his plea to a charge of Assault by Means Likely to Produce Great Bodily Injury with a strike prior. Boxell committed the strike prior on Jan. 12, 2021 in Arcata, when he brandished a firearm at two people walking by (thereby committing another felony assault). He pled “open” to that case, meaning all sentencing options were left open to the judge, who chose to give him probation.
kymkemp.com
Rescue of Man Trapped Overnight by Tree That Fell on His Vehicle Required the Coordinated Effort of Dozens of People and Multiple Agencies
At least six agencies and dozens of emergency personnel worked for hours to free a man trapped overnight after a large tree fell on the SUV he was sleeping in at a campground off of Chemise Mountain Road near Whale Gulch in Humboldt County late Monday, December 26. According to...
lostcoastoutpost.com
18-Year-Old Man Arrested For Attempted Murder This Morning After Allegedly Shooting Firearm at Fellow Motorist on 101 Near the 299 Intersection, CHP Says
On December 23, 2022, at approximately 8:25 am, the subject, later identified as Daniel Robert Logan Fernandez Ralls, was traveling on US-101 northbound, south of SR-299, in his 2014 Mercedes C350 when he was involved in a freeway violence incident with another motorist. Mr. Fernandez Ralls brandished a semi-automatic handgun...
kymkemp.com
Owners of Earthquake Damaged Home Featured on ABC News Need Help
Lifelong Rio Dell residents, Kenny and Ginger Parker, are in desperate need of help after the Ferndale Earthquake caused severe damage to their home, displacing the Rio Dell natives. Ginger, formerly Ginger Burns, grew up as one of the fiery red-headed Burns clan. Her parents, Mike and Mary Burns, ran...
kymkemp.com
Traffic Collision Involving a PG&E Utility Vehicle Brought Highway 101 to a Stand Still
A traffic collision has brought Highway 101 to a standstill near Confusion Hill, south of the Humboldt – Mendocino County line around 11:45 a.m. on December 27. The CHP Traffic Incident page states that a PG&E utility vehicle and a silver Honda Accord collided. The Honda Accord is blocking the northbound lane of Highway 101. According to initial reports, both lanes of traffic are halted, however the CHP log indicates one-way controlled traffic is now moving.
lostcoastoutpost.com
A One-Stop-Shop For Earthquake Assistance Will be Set Up at Monument Middle School Tomorrow and Saturday
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. Recovery efforts continue for those impacted by the Dec. 20 earthquake. In partnership with the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES), the Humboldt County Office of Emergency Services will open a Local Assistance Center (LAC) to aid community members impacted by the earthquake in Humboldt County.
lostcoastoutpost.com
The New Telephone Scams Are Getting More and More Sophisticated, Sheriff’s Office Says; Here Are Ways to Spot Them
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office has recently received several reports of a phone scam targeting our community. As part of this scam, the caller claims they are from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office and may identify as current and/or former...
lostcoastoutpost.com
Man Found Dead Along Highway 299 Yesterday Believed to Be Victim of Hit-And-Run, CHP Says; Evidence Currently Points to Unknown Semi Truck as the Suspect Vehicle
On December 21, 2022, at approximately 11:53 a.m., the California Highway Patrol Humboldt Area received a call of a possibly deceased male, located on the south shoulder of eastbound SR-299, west of SR-200. Officers responded to the scene and located an adult male with fatal injuries. Officers began a suspicious death investigation and requested the Humboldt County Coroner respond to the scene. An autopsy will be conducted to assist in determining the cause and time of death.
lostcoastoutpost.com
OBITUARY: Theresa Lynn (Burgi) Guyer, 1968-2022
Theresa Lynn Guyer died unexpectedly at 54 years old on November 26 at Sutter Roseville Medical Center. She was born June 17, 1968 in Garberville to Otto Paul Burgi and Sonja Louise (Engen) Burgi. Theresa spent most of her life living in Humboldt County. After losing her parents at a...
kymkemp.com
A Look Back at Humboldt County Cattle Ranching
Working with Cattle along the Northern Western Pacific railroad line. Note: Carl Young brings back old photos to life by colorizing them. He often posts his enlivened photos on Humboldt County, California in pictures, old and new. This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is...
kymkemp.com
Quake Destroys Home of Rio Dell Couple Already Hit By Misfortune
When the 6.4 earthquake struck Rio Dell on December 20, it was just the latest in a series of difficult events to hit the family of Nobphavanh (Miun) Vasinthascha and Guy Talpai. According to their friend, Samuel Mosher, the quake “wreaked massive damage to their home in Rio Dell, CA. The quake caused their house to shift off of its foundation by nearly a foot…and their home is now uninhabitable with no active sewer, water, or gas lines.”
