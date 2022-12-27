Read full article on original website
Related
lanereport.com
34 SKO attorneys receive 2023 Kentucky “Super Lawyers” recognition
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Stoll Keenon Ogden PLLC (SKO) is pleased to announce 34 of their attorneys have been named to the 2023 Kentucky Super Lawyers / Kentucky Rising Stars. Each year, Super Lawyers recognizes the top lawyers in Kentucky via a patented, multi-phase selection process involving peer nomination, independent research, and peer evaluation.
lanereport.com
Op-Ed: Skill Games: A win-win for Kentucky
In the classic movie “Casablanca,” there is a famous scene where the Nazi major orders the Prefect of Police to close down Humphrey Bogart’s nightclub. “But I have no reason to close it,” the policeman pleads. “Find one,” snaps the angry German. Blowing his whistle,...
lanereport.com
Brent Spence Bridge Corridor Project awarded more than $1.6 billion in Federal Grants
COVINGTON, Ky. — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell announced that the Brent Spence Bridge Corridor Project was awarded federal funding grants worth more than $1.6 billion, giving the landmark bridge and corridor project the green light to move toward construction.
lanereport.com
25 McBrayer attorneys named to Super Lawyers and Rising Stars Lists for 2023
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Once again, an impressive selection of McBrayer attorneys have been recognized as Kentucky Super Lawyers and Kentucky Rising Stars in the 2023 edition of Thomson Reuters Super Lawyers. 25 McBrayer attorneys are included in this year’s list. The 2023 Kentucky Super Lawyers list includes Stephen...
Comments / 0