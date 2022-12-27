ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewis County, TN

Comments / 0

Related
Maury County Source

First-Ever Chipotle Opening in Columbia

This Friday, December 30, Chipotle Mexican Grill opens its first-ever location in Columbia. The new Chipotle is located at 610 S. James M. Campbell Blvd, just 10 minutes from Columbia’s historic downtown square. The location will even feature a Chipotlane, a drive-thru pickup lane that allows customers to pick...
COLUMBIA, TN
WKRN

Franklin Police operation nets 65 arrests

The operation was called "Not In Our Mall" and took place in the weeks prior to Christmas Day, according to Franklin Police. The operation was called "Not In Our Mall" and took place in the weeks prior to Christmas Day, according to Franklin Police. Idaho authorities provide update after suspect...
FRANKLIN, TN
WBBJ

Several West Tennessee communities under boil water notice

GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. — Several West Tennessee communities are under a boil water notice. The Gibson County Municipal Water District says the Concord area east of Trenton and the Idlewild outside of Bradford areas are under the boil water notice due to low water pressure caused by broken water lines.
GIBSON COUNTY, TN
waynecountynews.net

Wayne County Enters Deep Freeze Not Felt Since 1985

The days leading up to Christmas brought freezing temperatures to Wayne County, with actual temperatures dropping down into the single digits and wind chill factors below zero. Tennesseans are used to changing weather, but most agree that we are just not cut out for these literally freezing temperatures!. Despite everyone’s...
WAYNE COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Deadly fire in Maury Co. traps victim inside home

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A house fire in Santa Fe has left one person dead, according to the Maury County Fire Department. Fire crews were dispatched at 8:19 p.m. on Wednesday to a fire alarm activation in the area of Fly Road. At the scene, crews discovered a victim trapped...
MAURY COUNTY, TN
WKRN

Crews on scene of deadly I-40 crash in Dickson County

Authorities are on the scene of a deadly crash on I-40. Crews on scene of deadly I-40 crash in Dickson County. Authorities are on the scene of a deadly crash on I-40. After a record 46 tornadoes struck Tennessee in 2021, 2022 saw only a single tornado occur throughout the year.
DICKSON COUNTY, TN
On Target News

Beechgrove Market Robbed at Gunpoint

A convenience store was robbed at gunpoint in Beechgrove Market on Sunday night. The Shelbyville Times-Gazette reports the entered the store on Highway 64 East near Interstate 24, around 8:40 p.m. He was described by the store’s manager as wearing a black mask and all-black clothing. The Bedford County...
SHELBYVILLE, TN
WSMV

Teenager missing from Columbia

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WSMV) - Columbia Police are looking for a teenager who is missing out of Maury County on Monday. Police are asking for the public’s help in locating 18-year-old Janvir Patel, who was last seen in the Trotwood Avenue area on Monday. Patel is 5 feet, 6 inches tall, and weighs roughly 140 pounds. She has black hair and black eyes.
COLUMBIA, TN
WSMV

Maury Co. police discover 40 pounds of marijuana unattended

MAURY COUNTY, Tenn. (WSMV) - Officers with the Maury County Drug Unit discovered nearly 40 pounds of marijuana and thousands of dollars unattended on Christmas Eve. According to the Maury County Sheriff’s Department, the drugs and money were found in an abandoned rental car that had been left running for several hours.
MAURY COUNTY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy