COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WSMV) - Columbia Police are looking for a teenager who is missing out of Maury County on Monday. Police are asking for the public’s help in locating 18-year-old Janvir Patel, who was last seen in the Trotwood Avenue area on Monday. Patel is 5 feet, 6 inches tall, and weighs roughly 140 pounds. She has black hair and black eyes.

COLUMBIA, TN ・ 5 DAYS AGO