ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAFB

Giveaway to offer EBR residents coats, gloves, blankets

EAST BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Representative C. Denise Marcelle is hosting a drive-thru giveaway on Saturday, Dec. 31. The event will provide residents of East Baton Rouge Parish with winter coats, gloves, caps, blankets, and more. According to organizers, the drive-thru giveaway will start at 2 p.m....
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
WAFB

2 people arrested following standoff, deputies say

TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Two people were arrested following a standoff that began just before 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 30, according to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said that Kelvin Provost, 24, and Jason Harrison, 18, were both taken into custody. According to the Tangipahoa Parish...
TICKFAW, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Authorities in Louisiana Seeking Four Suspects in Connection with Pulling Victims Over and Multiple Armed Robberies

Authorities in Louisiana Seeking Four Suspects in Connection with Pulling Victims Over and Multiple Armed Robberies. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – Four suspects are being sought by the Baton Rouge Police Department for multiple armed robberies in the area on December 28, 2022. The suspects pulled over at least three vehicles using headlights or a blue flashing light and then robbed the occupants of their personal belongings.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Arrested teenager escapes from East Baton Rouge sheriff's deputy; search underway

East Baton Rouge sheriff's deputies are searching for a 15-year-old who escaped from custody Thursday after he was arrested on suspicion of simple burglary. After the teen had been arrested and processed, a deputy escorted the teen back to his patrol unit. But then "the suspect jerked away from the deputy and fled on foot," sheriff's spokeswoman Casey Hicks said.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Baton Rouge police catch alleged drug dealer after surveillance

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A suspected drug dealer was arrested after a short chase with Baton Rouge police on Wednesday. According to police documents, the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) was alerted to potential drug sales happening in the 900 block of West Grant Street. Detectives noticed a man pull into the driveway, get out of a black Kia Forte and enter the residence after surveillance was set up at around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday. A short time later, the same person exited the apartment and left the scene in the vehicle, according to police.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

BRPD looking for armed robbers possibly posing as police; several vehicles targeted in phony traffic stops

BATON ROUGE - Armed robbers in the capital area are reportedly using flashing lights to trick drivers into stopping their cars so they can mug them, according to police. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the group of four attackers stopped at least three drivers Wednesday morning by reportedly flashing their headlights or using a blue flashing light. Once the victims stopped, the robbers reportedly took their belongings.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB.com

Video shows BR homeless person doused with water, worker fired

Video showing a convenience store worker pouring water on a homeless person outside a Baton Rouge convenience store is causing outrage among many. Liz Koh delivers your Tuesday morning headlines. Winter weather continues to cause headaches at Louisiana airports. Updated: 9 hours ago. Flights headed to Tampa, Austin, Houston, Dallas,...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

One hurt in shooting off Scotland Avenue Thursday night

BATON ROUGE - One person was hurt in a shooting off Scotland Avenue Thursday night. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the shooting happened on Gore Road, just off Scotland Avenue, around 9 p.m. Thursday. The unidentified victim was taken to a hospital in stable condition, authorities say. Police have...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Ascension deputies active in Gonzales overnight

GONZALES - Ascension parish sheriff's deputies were seen with an armored vehicle Thursday night and into the early morning hours of Friday. Sources say there was a heavy presence of law enforcement near S. Robert Ave. off of W. Orice Roth Rd. just down the road from Gonzales Middle School.
GONZALES, LA
WAFB

Man arrested in connection with drive-by shooting that injured 2

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man accused of drive-by shooting that left two injured on Wednesday, Dec. 28. EBRSO said Jarrius Snearl, 20, is charged with attempted first-degree murder (2 counts), aggravated flight, hit and run, possession of a stolen firearm, and obstruction of justice.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Baton Rouge Mexican restaurant announces closure

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The list of Baton Rouge area restaurants to close their doors in 2022 grew longer this week. Velvet Cactus abruptly closed its only location in Baton Rouge, which is on Jefferson Highway, just before the New Year. The restaurant’s Facebook post announcing the closure blamed...
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy