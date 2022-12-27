Read full article on original website
Giveaway to offer EBR residents coats, gloves, blankets
EAST BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Representative C. Denise Marcelle is hosting a drive-thru giveaway on Saturday, Dec. 31. The event will provide residents of East Baton Rouge Parish with winter coats, gloves, caps, blankets, and more. According to organizers, the drive-thru giveaway will start at 2 p.m....
2 people arrested following standoff, deputies say
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Two people were arrested following a standoff that began just before 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 30, according to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said that Kelvin Provost, 24, and Jason Harrison, 18, were both taken into custody. According to the Tangipahoa Parish...
Baton Rouge store worker fired after video shows water poured on homeless person
Editor’s note: This story has been updated to reflect the correct spelling and title of Laramie Griffin, founder of Evolve Louisiana. BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Community activists and a store owner addressed a video circulating online showing water being tossed on a homeless person outside a Baton Rouge convenience store on the morning of […]
theadvocate.com
Pet Deer Shot in Front of Children in Livingston Parish, Man Confesses
A LDWF agent in the area witnessed the man entering his home with a rifle at the time of the shooting. Now residents want justice.
theadvocate.com
Arrested teenager escapes from East Baton Rouge sheriff's deputy; search underway
East Baton Rouge sheriff's deputies are searching for a 15-year-old who escaped from custody Thursday after he was arrested on suspicion of simple burglary. After the teen had been arrested and processed, a deputy escorted the teen back to his patrol unit. But then "the suspect jerked away from the deputy and fled on foot," sheriff's spokeswoman Casey Hicks said.
brproud.com
brproud.com
Baton Rouge police catch alleged drug dealer after surveillance
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A suspected drug dealer was arrested after a short chase with Baton Rouge police on Wednesday. According to police documents, the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) was alerted to potential drug sales happening in the 900 block of West Grant Street. Detectives noticed a man pull into the driveway, get out of a black Kia Forte and enter the residence after surveillance was set up at around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday. A short time later, the same person exited the apartment and left the scene in the vehicle, according to police.
wbrz.com
Search continues for teen who escaped custody; grandma ready to use shotgun to protect her home
BATON ROUGE - The search continues Friday for a 15-year-old who managed to escape from a sheriff's deputy after he had been processed for a vehicle burglary. WBRZ was there Thursday night as law enforcement fanned out looking for him. Drones flew through the air as they tried to search around Baton Rouge Police Headquarters.
wbrz.com
Driver led police on deadly high-speed chase Saturday; suspect faces manslaughter charges for teens' deaths
BATON ROUGE - Two teenage girls were killed when a police unit reportedly crashed into their vehicle during Saturday morning's high-speed, multi-parish chase that ended on I-10 East at Dalrymple. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the chase started in the capital city shortly after officers learned Tyquel Zanders...
wbrz.com
BRPD looking for armed robbers possibly posing as police; several vehicles targeted in phony traffic stops
BATON ROUGE - Armed robbers in the capital area are reportedly using flashing lights to trick drivers into stopping their cars so they can mug them, according to police. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the group of four attackers stopped at least three drivers Wednesday morning by reportedly flashing their headlights or using a blue flashing light. Once the victims stopped, the robbers reportedly took their belongings.
theadvocate.com
Brawl involving students, parents at McKinley High caused by unaddressed bullying, lawsuits say
Before a massive April brawl at McKinley High School involving both students and parents, school leaders had been warned about bullying and brewing tensions between students but failed to act, multiple lawsuits claim. Police said a fight between two students in the morning of April 27 prompted several adults to...
wbrz.com
Fatal fentanyl: Nearly a dozen deadly overdoses reported in BR over Christmas week
BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office said Christmas week will be recorded as one of the deadliest weeks for people who lost their lives to an overdose. Eleven people died over a week-long time frame, according to Shane Evans, Chief Investigator for the East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office.
WAFB.com
Video shows BR homeless person doused with water, worker fired
Video showing a convenience store worker pouring water on a homeless person outside a Baton Rouge convenience store is causing outrage among many. Liz Koh delivers your Tuesday morning headlines. Winter weather continues to cause headaches at Louisiana airports. Updated: 9 hours ago. Flights headed to Tampa, Austin, Houston, Dallas,...
wbrz.com
One hurt in shooting off Scotland Avenue Thursday night
BATON ROUGE - One person was hurt in a shooting off Scotland Avenue Thursday night. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the shooting happened on Gore Road, just off Scotland Avenue, around 9 p.m. Thursday. The unidentified victim was taken to a hospital in stable condition, authorities say. Police have...
wbrz.com
Ascension deputies active in Gonzales overnight
GONZALES - Ascension parish sheriff's deputies were seen with an armored vehicle Thursday night and into the early morning hours of Friday. Sources say there was a heavy presence of law enforcement near S. Robert Ave. off of W. Orice Roth Rd. just down the road from Gonzales Middle School.
Man arrested in connection with drive-by shooting that injured 2
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man accused of drive-by shooting that left two injured on Wednesday, Dec. 28. EBRSO said Jarrius Snearl, 20, is charged with attempted first-degree murder (2 counts), aggravated flight, hit and run, possession of a stolen firearm, and obstruction of justice.
Baton Rouge Mexican restaurant announces closure
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The list of Baton Rouge area restaurants to close their doors in 2022 grew longer this week. Velvet Cactus abruptly closed its only location in Baton Rouge, which is on Jefferson Highway, just before the New Year. The restaurant’s Facebook post announcing the closure blamed...
