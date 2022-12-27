ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
Eden Reports

Putin Makes Peace Offer to Ukraine After Realizing He's Losing the War

In a stunning twist, Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced that he is ready to negotiate with Ukraine over the ongoing conflict in the region, according to Reuters. But wait, wasn't it just ten months ago that Putin launched a full-blown assault on Ukraine, seizing control of several territories, including Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia?
SFGate

Russian strikes intensify as Ukrainians return for holiday

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Multiple blasts rocked Kyiv and other areas of Ukraine on Saturday, killing at least one person and wounding 14 others, in a sign that the pace of Russia attacks had picked up before New Year's. Some Ukrainians defied the danger, however, to return to the...
SFGate

Croatia rings in New Year as fully integrated EU member

ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — At the stroke of midnight on Saturday, Croatia switched to the shared European currency, the euro, and removed dozens of border checkpoints to join the world’s largest passport-free travel area. It marked a fresh start for the small Balkan nation of 4 million people...
SFGate

Fallen colossus: USSR's terror, triumphs began 100 years ago

MOSCOW (AP) — With its brutality, technological accomplishments and rigid ideology, the Soviet Union loomed over the world like an immortal colossus. It led humankind into outer space, exploded the most powerful nuclear weapon ever, and inflicted bloody purges and cruel labor camps on its own citizens while portraying itself as the vanguard of enlightened revolution.
SFGate

UK problems won't go away in 2023, Sunak warns

LONDON (AP) — Britain has had a tough 12 months and its problems will not “go away” in 2023 — but the coronation of King Charles III will help bring the country together, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said Saturday in his New Year message. Sunak, who...
SFGate

Made-in-China labels become a problem for Meta's anti-China stance

SAN FRANCISCO - For more than a year, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has made a point of stoking fears about China. He's told U.S. lawmakers that China "steals" American technology and played up nationalist concerns about threats from Chinese-owned rival TikTok. But now Meta has a growing problem: The social...
SFGate

US to sell Taiwan anti-tank system amid rising China threat

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. State Department has approved the sale of an anti-tank mine-laying system to Taiwan amid the rising military threat from China. The department on Wednesday said the Volcano system and all related equipment would cost an estimated $180 million. It’s capable of scattering anti-tank and...
