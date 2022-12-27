A study on a national sample of U.S. adults above 50 years of age found that persons above 65 who owned a pet for more than 5 years had higher cognitive scores and higher immediate and delayed word recall scores (better memory) compared to people of the same age who did not own a pet. There were no differences between pet owners and people who did not own a pet below the age of 65. The study was published in the Journal of Aging and Health.

