Inducing narcissistic feelings leads people to overestimate their intelligence
Does narcissism really make people think that they’re smarter than they are, even if they aren’t a narcissist? A study published in the Journal of Research in Personality suggests that inducing narcissistic feelings can lead individuals to overestimate their own intelligence. Narcissism is often thought of as a...
Owning a pet is linked to having better cognitive health in advanced age, study finds
A study on a national sample of U.S. adults above 50 years of age found that persons above 65 who owned a pet for more than 5 years had higher cognitive scores and higher immediate and delayed word recall scores (better memory) compared to people of the same age who did not own a pet. There were no differences between pet owners and people who did not own a pet below the age of 65. The study was published in the Journal of Aging and Health.
Does yoga and mindfulness training improve depression and anxiety among middle school students?
New research published in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health investigated the consequences of yoga and mindfulness practice on the mental health of middle school students. The findings indicate that students between the ages of 11-14 may see improvement in anxiety and depression symptoms after engaging in regular yoga and mindfulness practice. But these improvements were not statistically significant compared to a control group.
Attachment theory: what people get wrong about pop psychology’s latest trend for explaining relationships
Attachment theory is almost everywhere. In magazines and books, in the news, on social media and in our conversations with each other. Originally rooted in developmental psychology, the theory explains how we form and maintain close relationships in order to survive and thrive in the environment we are born into. It was quickly picked up not only by pop culture but also social psychology, psychotherapy, psychiatry as well as child welfare practice.
Intensity of psychedelic experiences after taking psilocybin does not depend on body mass index, study suggests
Researchers in the United Kingdom studied whether the effects of psilocybin, a naturally occurring hallucinogenic drug, depend on the body mass index of the person, thereby requiring higher doses for the same effect in heavier people. The results showed that the overall intensity of psychedelic experiences after consuming a 25 mg dose of psilocybin was unaffected by differences in body mass indices of respondents. The study was published in the Journal of Psychopharmacology.
Children who play video games show altered brain activity that suggests improved cognitive abilities
Findings from a brain imaging study published in JAMA Network Open suggest that playing video games may be beneficial for children’s cognitive development. The study found that children who regularly played video games performed better on two cognitive tasks and showed altered cortical activation patterns in regions of the brain implicated in attention, memory, and visual processing.
A combination of severe depression and conspiratorial beliefs is strongly associated with support for the January 6 riot, study finds
In a series of two studies, researchers examined the relationship between conspiracy beliefs and depression. Their findings indicate that depression is positively associated with conspiracy beliefs. Additionally, a combination of severe depression and conspiratorial beliefs was found to be strongly associated with support for political violence. Based on their results, the authors of the new research argue that reducing depression could substantially reduce support for political violence in the United States.
