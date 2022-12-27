Read full article on original website
hammerandrails.com
Purdue Basketball NET Update - December 30th Edition
The non-conference season is over. Purdue has finished playing basketball for the year 2022. They sit at 13-0 and 2-0 in conference play. An absolutely perfect record. They are #1 in the AP poll. Everything is right with the world. So now seems as good a time as any to take a look at the Boilermakers NCAA Tournament resume and specifically focus on the NET ranking and where the Purdue wins stack up.
hammerandrails.com
Citrus Bowl | Purdue vs. LSU | Matchups to Watch
Finding some key matchups will be a bit difficult due to opt outs for both teams but Purdue’s offense is bound to look very different with Charlie Jones, Payne Durham, and Aidan O’Connell opting out along with Purdue not having Jeff Brohm on the sideline to call plays.
hammerandrails.com
How To Watch | Purdue Boilermakers vs. LSU Tigers
The Purdue Boilermakers will take on the LSU Tigers in the 2023 Cheez-It Crackers Citrus Bowl on January 2nd in Orlando, Florida at Camping World Stadium. Purdue comes in off a successful that saw them win the B1G West Division and going 8-4 but will be without QB Aidan O’Connell, WR Charlie Jones, TE Payne Durham, CB Cory Trice, and LB/S Jalen Graham. Purdue will also be under the direction of interim coach Brian Brohm as older brother Jeff Brohm is now the head coach at the University of Louisville.
hammerandrails.com
Purdue 82 – Florida A&M 49: Onto B1G Season
What would you have said if I told you back in October that Purdue basketball would enter 2023 undefeated and ranked as the number one team in the country while sporting the leading candidate for the Naismith Award? Most would have asked what I was thinking or how much I had to drink that day but the Boilermakers have come out swinging and have shown that they’re a force to be reckoned with this season with Zach Edey leading the charge. After handedly beating Florida A&M tonight, Purdue finishes its non-conference season 11-0 (plus 2-0 in the “pre-conference” B1G games) and likely will remain #1 in the AP polls into next year.
hammerandrails.com
Purdue Football - Citrus Bowl Opt Outs - Defense
Garrett and I covered the opt out on offense here. It’s on to the defense, and while Purdue will be without several key starters, the defense is in a better place than the offense. Oddly enough, despite being considered an offense first team, the Boilermakers have better, more proven depth, on the defense.
hammerandrails.com
Can Purdue Upset LSU?
Purdue is heading into what most people, even homers like us, will acknowledge is a difficult game against LSU. Purdue will be without 3 of their 4 top offensive weapons due to opt outs, two of their offensive lineman due to injury and transfer, and two of their top defenders due to opt outs and the draft/vanishing into the night. What I'm saying is it’s gonna be tough.
hammerandrails.com
#1 Purdue vs. Florida A&M Preview
Florida A&M (2-8) vs #1 Purdue Boilermakers (12-0) West Lafayette, Indiana - Mackey Arena (home of your top ranked Purdue Boilermakers) TV: BTN - Don’t forget that you can also catch Purdue basketball on Sling TV Check out the sidebar below for more information. Florida A&M Roster. Florida A&M...
hammerandrails.com
Purdue Football: Citrus Bowl Opt Outs - Offense
Purdue’s offense in the Citrus Bowl will be totally different than the offense that helped win the Big 10 West. Opt outs and transfers have taken a toll on key positions, and removed key contributors from the program. I can assure you, LSU does not care. If the Boilermakers...
hammerandrails.com
Well, well, isn't this special
Ex-Purdue and Cal QB Jack Plummer picks Louisville as third college stop. Former Purdue and Cal quarterback Jack Plummer announced on his Twitter account Wednesday that he is transferring to Louisville for his final season of eligibility and reuniting with new Cardinals head coach Jeff Brohm. Plummer, a 6-foot-5, 215-pound...
Southern Indiana Golf Course Ranked 2nd Best in the State by Golf.com
In my opinion, there are not many better ways to spend a spring, summer, or early fall day than playing around of golf. Give me temperatures in the mid-60s to mid-70s, the sun shining, a light breeze, a few friends to play with, along with some beers, and I am in my happy place. Even though I'm not very good and there are times when I want to snap a club over my knee or toss it in a lake, there are those times when I hit a nice, straight drive off the tee, or sink a long putt for par that keeps me coming back. Fortunately for myself and other golfers here in southern Indiana, we have a number of nice courses to choose from. One of which was just named the second-best course in the entire state by one of the game's leading publications.
Three Indiana Towns Made the Top Ten on the List of Best Small Cities in America
Living in a "big" city certainly has its advantages - lots of things to see and do, lots of shopping and dining choices, and lots of people - but big city life isn't for everybody. The same things that make a big city attractive to some, also drive others away to live in a smaller city. In fact, some studies show that nearly half of Americans prefer to live in the suburbs, as opposed to urban or rural areas. A couple of reasons for this include smaller populations and a lower cost of living.
clintoncountytoday.com
Former Mayor Chris McBarnes Responds to Harsh Statements made by City Councilman Michael Brite
FRANKFORT, Ind. – In an exclusive interview with Clinton County Today, the longest serving mayor in Frankfort history, Chris McBarnes, responded to harsh comments made by city councilman Michael Brite during a December 12 meeting after learning of McBarnes’ comments on Facebook regarding local government agencies and in support of local candidates in the May 2023 primary.
WLFI.com
Tippecanoe County's top money man retires after 40 weird years
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Tippecanoe County's top money man is moving to the private sector. Longtime Treasurer and Auditor Bob Plantenga was surprised by his family and the county's top brass during a reception on Thursday. Plantenga is taking a position at an Indianapolis consulting firm. He's light-heartedly regarded...
casscountyonline.com
Voorhees announces candidacy for Logansport Mayor
Logansport native and internationally known photographer Rich Voorhees has announced he will run for the Republican nomination for Mayor of the City of Logansport. “We need a community conversation on the direction of this city. For far too long decisions have been made with little or no public engagement and the result has not always served the residents of the community well.”
wrtv.com
Marion County John Doe identified as missing Carmel man
CARMEL — Carmel Police say the body of a man who was last seen in October has been found in Indianapolis. Bernard Caillouet, 24, of Carmel was reported missing on Nov. 3 after not being seen since Oct. 29. A Silver Alert was issued on Nov. 4. On Dec....
lhsmagpie.com
The New Addition to Town
It’s the season of new additions to town with the mall being remodeled and multiple chains making an expansion to the already growing uptown. One of those new chains comes back after a long break with Wendy’s making an appearance once again in Logansport. Sophomore Andy Rojas-Rodriguez thinks...
cbs4indy.com
Winter storm doesn’t keep impaired drivers off roads in northwest Indiana
HAMMOND, Ind. (WANE) Blizzard-like conditions didn’t keep impaired drivers off northwest Indiana interstates during the historic winter storm gripping much of the United States. Indiana State Police report three crashes involving drivers suspected of being intoxicated. The first took place Friday, December 23, at around 6 p.m. on Interstate...
Bail reduced for mother of Baby Amiah Robertson
A Marion County judge has reduced the bail for the mother of baby Amiah Robertson, who has been missing since March 2019.
WNDU
3 injured after car, ambulance collide in Cass County
The South Bend Police Department is concerned about what might happen when the clock strikes midnight on New Year’s Day. 126 food service workers at hospitals in Fort Wayne, Warsaw to be laid off. Updated: 3 hours ago. Morrison Healthcare has served a notice to the state that it...
Waste Management customers say trash hasn't been picked up in weeks
Waste Management acquired Ray’s Trash Service in Sept. 2022 and the transition is expected to be compete in early Feb. 2023. In the meantime, customers are complaining about delays and misses.
