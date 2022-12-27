Man’s leg pinned between trucks on Christmas Eve

A man’s right leg was pinned between two trucks after trying to move the vehicles closer on Christmas Eve in Gainesville, according to authorities.

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened about 6 p.m. on Spainhill Road in Gainesville.

The Sheriff’s Office said the man was backing a truck up closer to another in a driveway.

“When he exited the truck, it began to roll,” Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman B.J. Williams wrote in an email. “He tried to jump onto the back of the rolling truck and was pinned.”

Williams said the man was taken to a hospital for treatment, and the injury does not appear to be life-threatening.