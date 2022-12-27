Read full article on original website
WTHR
IMPD officers shoot, wound man in parked car on northeast side
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after officers shot a man in a parked car early Saturday on the near northeast side of Indianapolis. No officers were injured and the man is reported to be in stable condition at the hospital. According to an IMPD statement, just after 4:00 a.m.,...
Man apparently sleeping in car shot by 3 Indianapolis officers
Two Indianapolis police investigations are underway after three officers shot a man who appeared to have been sleeping in his car, authorities said. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department's Critical Incident Response Team is conducting a criminal investigation of the shooting early Saturday on the city's northeast side, and police Internal Affairs has begun an administrative investigation.
wrtv.com
16-year-old injured in Anderson shooting
ANDERSON — A 16-year-old boy was taken to the hospital after he was shot Friday afternoon in Anderson. Police responded to the 700 block of W. 17th Street around 4:30 p.m. and found the victim, who is reported to be in stable condition. No arrests have been made, but...
eaglecountryonline.com
Fatal Shooting Under Investigation in Jennings Co.
The incident took place Thursday morning. (Madison, Ind.) - Indiana State Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Jennings County. The incident took place around 10:30 a.m. Thursday in the parking lot of a business on County Road 400 North, just west of U.S. 421. When initial officers arrived, they...
IMPD investigates 3 reported shootings that happened in span of about an hour
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD investigated three reports of shootings that happened within a span of about an hour late Thursday and early Friday. Police have not shared any information about possible suspects or motives in any of the incidents as of Friday morning. There has been no indication that the incidents are related to one another.
IMPD investigates overnight shootings
INDIANAPOLIS — The last Friday of 2022 began with a series of shootings across Indianapolis, including one on the near southwest side. Man shot on Near Southwest Side The first shooting IMPD responded to actually happened around 11:30 p.m. Thursday. Police said a man was found shot at West Morris St. and South Belmont Ave. […]
WIBC.com
Two People Shot, Another Injured in the Span of an Hour in Indy
INDIANAPOLIS-Three people were injured in Indianapolis in the span of an hour from Thursday night into early Friday morning. In the first incident, police responded to a report of a shooting near West Morris Street and South Belmont Avenue shortly before 11:30 p.m. A person was found with a gunshot wound and rushed to a hospital. That person is in stable condition.
Carmel police search for woman as part of theft investigation
CARMEL, Ind. — Carmel police shared surveillance images Friday of a person they want to identify as part of a residential theft that occurred in late November. The theft allegedly took place Nov. 28 on Cavendish Drive, which features a row of townhomes between Old Meridian Street and Carmel Middle School.
20-year-old Indianapolis suspect in animal cruelty case also charged with murder in July deadly shooting
INDIANAPOLIS — A 20-year-old man from Indianapolis is facing a murder charge after IMPD detectives arrested him for a deadly shooting in July. Zech Thomsen was charged Wednesday with the murder of 48-year-old Vincent Lovett Clifton, Jr. Clifton died July 13 after a shooting in the 1900 block of...
Police make arrest after gunshots in Franklin neighborhood
FRANKLIN, Ind. – Franklin police arrested a man accused of firing shots in a neighborhood Wednesday night. According to the Franklin Police Department, officers were dispatched to the Branigin Creek neighborhood around 9:35 p.m. after receiving reports of gunshots in the area. Responding officers didn’t find a source of the gunfire or any indications that […]
IMPD opens death investigation after body found at 21st and Arlington
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department opened a death investigation in connection to an incident on the east side. According to a police report, IMPD responded to what was listed as a fatal hit-and-run at 21st and Arlington around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27. The victim was an adult female. When asked for an […]
IMPD urges residents to not shoot guns into air during NYE celebration
According to IMPD, they annually respond to several calls for shots fired on New Year’s Eve. A bullet fired into the air can ascend a mile or more in the air.
2 Henry County deputies injured in Thursday night crash
Two Henry County deputies are recovering from non-life threatening injuries following a serious crash on State Road 3 on Thursday.
cbs4indy.com
‘What goes up must come down’: IMPD reminds Indy residents danger of celebratory NYE gunfire
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is reminding Hoosiers that not only is it dangerous to fire a weapon in the air as a way to ring in the New Year — it’s also illegal. Every year, IMPD says it responds to several calls on New...
WLFI.com
Man formally charged in shooting, robbery spree across Lafayette
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Prosecutors formally charged a man on Thursday in a robbery and shooting last week. Marshawn Boles, 23, is accused of shooting into a man's home on North 10th Street late Friday after an argument over $40-worth of methamphetamine, according to a probable cause affidavit filed with the charges.
Bail reduced for mother of Baby Amiah Robertson
A Marion County judge has reduced the bail for the mother of baby Amiah Robertson, who has been missing since March 2019.
Indianapolis couple carjacked on city's southeast side; suspects still at large
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis couple is warning others after being carjacked last week on the city's southeast side. The Doerrs said they were running errands Wednesday night before the holiday weekend and storm. “The last stop on the way home was Dollar General,” Kevin Doerr said. The two...
WIBC.com
IMPD: Man Shot and Killed on Northeast Side
INDIANAPOLIS–A man was shot and killed on the northeast side of Indianapolis. IMPD says it happened on Alsuda Court around 3 o’clock Wednesday morning. That’s at an apartment complex near East Fall Creek Parkway and Binford Boulevard. Police found a man with a gunshot wound and he...
WIBC.com
A Columbus Mom Was Denied A Restraining Order 10 Days Before Her Death
COLUMBUS, Ind. — The family of a woman killed in a murder-suicide in Columbus right before Christmas says that she was denied a protective order against her abusive husband just days before she was killed. Julie Schmidtke was pregnant with her and her husband’s third child when police say...
IMPD searching for woman missing from south side
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is asking for the public's help in finding a 36-year-old woman missing from Indy's south side. Ashley Hart was last seen Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022 in the 7700 block of Germander Lane. Police said she may be in need of medical attention. Hart is 5 feet...
