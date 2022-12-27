ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTHR

IMPD officers shoot, wound man in parked car on northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after officers shot a man in a parked car early Saturday on the near northeast side of Indianapolis. No officers were injured and the man is reported to be in stable condition at the hospital. According to an IMPD statement, just after 4:00 a.m.,...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 32 Chicago

Man apparently sleeping in car shot by 3 Indianapolis officers

Two Indianapolis police investigations are underway after three officers shot a man who appeared to have been sleeping in his car, authorities said. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department's Critical Incident Response Team is conducting a criminal investigation of the shooting early Saturday on the city's northeast side, and police Internal Affairs has begun an administrative investigation.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wrtv.com

16-year-old injured in Anderson shooting

ANDERSON — A 16-year-old boy was taken to the hospital after he was shot Friday afternoon in Anderson. Police responded to the 700 block of W. 17th Street around 4:30 p.m. and found the victim, who is reported to be in stable condition. No arrests have been made, but...
ANDERSON, IN
eaglecountryonline.com

Fatal Shooting Under Investigation in Jennings Co.

The incident took place Thursday morning. (Madison, Ind.) - Indiana State Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Jennings County. The incident took place around 10:30 a.m. Thursday in the parking lot of a business on County Road 400 North, just west of U.S. 421. When initial officers arrived, they...
JENNINGS COUNTY, IN
FOX59

IMPD investigates overnight shootings

INDIANAPOLIS — The last Friday of 2022 began with a series of shootings across Indianapolis, including one on the near southwest side. Man shot on Near Southwest Side The first shooting IMPD responded to actually happened around 11:30 p.m. Thursday. Police said a man was found shot at West Morris St. and South Belmont Ave. […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WIBC.com

Two People Shot, Another Injured in the Span of an Hour in Indy

INDIANAPOLIS-Three people were injured in Indianapolis in the span of an hour from Thursday night into early Friday morning. In the first incident, police responded to a report of a shooting near West Morris Street and South Belmont Avenue shortly before 11:30 p.m. A person was found with a gunshot wound and rushed to a hospital. That person is in stable condition.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Carmel police search for woman as part of theft investigation

CARMEL, Ind. — Carmel police shared surveillance images Friday of a person they want to identify as part of a residential theft that occurred in late November. The theft allegedly took place Nov. 28 on Cavendish Drive, which features a row of townhomes between Old Meridian Street and Carmel Middle School.
CARMEL, IN
FOX59

Police make arrest after gunshots in Franklin neighborhood

FRANKLIN, Ind. – Franklin police arrested a man accused of firing shots in a neighborhood Wednesday night. According to the Franklin Police Department, officers were dispatched to the Branigin Creek neighborhood around 9:35 p.m. after receiving reports of gunshots in the area. Responding officers didn’t find a source of the gunfire or any indications that […]
FRANKLIN, IN
FOX59

IMPD opens death investigation after body found at 21st and Arlington

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department opened a death investigation in connection to an incident on the east side. According to a police report, IMPD responded to what was listed as a fatal hit-and-run at 21st and Arlington around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27. The victim was an adult female. When asked for an […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WLFI.com

Man formally charged in shooting, robbery spree across Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Prosecutors formally charged a man on Thursday in a robbery and shooting last week. Marshawn Boles, 23, is accused of shooting into a man's home on North 10th Street late Friday after an argument over $40-worth of methamphetamine, according to a probable cause affidavit filed with the charges.
LAFAYETTE, IN
WIBC.com

IMPD: Man Shot and Killed on Northeast Side

INDIANAPOLIS–A man was shot and killed on the northeast side of Indianapolis. IMPD says it happened on Alsuda Court around 3 o’clock Wednesday morning. That’s at an apartment complex near East Fall Creek Parkway and Binford Boulevard. Police found a man with a gunshot wound and he...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

IMPD searching for woman missing from south side

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is asking for the public's help in finding a 36-year-old woman missing from Indy's south side. Ashley Hart was last seen Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022 in the 7700 block of Germander Lane. Police said she may be in need of medical attention. Hart is 5 feet...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy