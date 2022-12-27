(Rochester, MN) — An Olmsted County judge has set bail at one million dollars for a Rochester man accused of shooting his girlfriend in the head on Christmas Eve. 34-year-old Phillip Turner faces multiple charges of second-degree attempted murder and assault. Authorities say the father of the 37-year-old victim’s children called police after being unable to reach her when she didn’t show up for a custody exchange Christmas morning. A five-year-old told responding officers their mother was hurt, and a two-year-old girl was also in the apartment. Police say Turner had a magazine on him with rounds matching the caliber of the bullet in the apparent shooting.

ROCHESTER, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO