USC Offers Defensive Tackle in the Transfer Portal

By Erik McKinney
 4 days ago
(Thearon Henderson/Getty Images)

USC’s search for immediate help along the defensive line continued Monday as the Trojans extended an offer to Texas State transfer tackle Davon Sears.

Sears is a 6-foot-2, 290-pound tackle who enrolled at Texas State as a three-star junior college prospect out of Ellsworth (Iowa) Community College in the 2021 class. He spent two years at Ellsworth, where he had 15 tackles and two sacks in five games as a sophomore. Sears did not see action at Texas State in 2021 and then had 15 tackles, one sack and two pass deflections this fall.

The offer to Sears comes on the heels of former Western Michigan defensive lineman Braden Fiske announcing his commitment to Florida State. USC was one of the finalists for the No. 6 overall player in the transfer portal before he pledged to the Seminoles.

Sears earned offers from Cincinnati, Kansas State, Miami and Oklahoma before USC extended an offer. Both Arkansas and Tennessee came in with offers following the one from USC. He is the No. 13-ranked defensive lineman in the transfer portal.

Sears is originally from Detroit and attended Centerline High School.

USC’s Transfer Portal Signings

USC has announced six signings via the transfer portal to this point. The defensive line will get a boost with former Arizona defensive tackle Kyon Barrs. Rush end Jamil Muhammad comes over from Georgia State and should provide a pass-rushing boost. Linebacker Mason Cobb from Oklahoma State is a tackling machine. Cornerback Christian Roland-Wallace from Arizona will have a chance to replace Mekhi Blackmon as USC’s top corner option. They are all vital defensive reinforcements.

Former Arizona State punter Eddie Czaplicki will have a good change to grab the starting spot. And wide receiver Dorian Singer comes over from Arizona with a shot to take over the No. 1 receiver for the Trojans.

