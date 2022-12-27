I am not going to declare any New Year’s Resolutions for 2023, and my reasoning is simple. I’m still working on what I set out to do in 2022. Weight loss is a big one, no pun intended. As much as I like to think my situation is improving in that area, along comes the holiday season to send me crashing back to reality. For starters, Duluth has winter weather that makes my mobility an even bigger challenge than usual. I also have a brother-in-law who is a professional chef – I’ll let you figure out how I “stomach” that combination.

DULUTH, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO