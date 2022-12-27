ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Superior, WI

Northland FAN 106.5

Watch This Guy Try To Bike In Duluth Snow Without A Fat Bike

I subscribed to this guy's YouTube channel a while back, and I've found his videos pretty interesting. Biking is a big deal here in Duluth. We have miles and miles of mountain biking trails. We have the lake walk, and beautiful scenery to take in as you pedal your way through town. For most of us though, biking season ends when the snow starts flying. Not this guy.
DULUTH, MN
Northland FAN 106.5

New Year, Same Sports Me, New Perspective?

I am not going to declare any New Year’s Resolutions for 2023, and my reasoning is simple. I’m still working on what I set out to do in 2022. Weight loss is a big one, no pun intended. As much as I like to think my situation is improving in that area, along comes the holiday season to send me crashing back to reality. For starters, Duluth has winter weather that makes my mobility an even bigger challenge than usual. I also have a brother-in-law who is a professional chef – I’ll let you figure out how I “stomach” that combination.
DULUTH, MN
Northland FAN 106.5

Northland FAN 106.5

Duluth, MN
ABOUT

The Fan 106.5 is the Northlands home for sports, featuring Twin Ports area sports, Minnesota sports talk from KFAN for Minneapolis, and national sports from FOX Sports. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://northlandfan.com

Community Policy