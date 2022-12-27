Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Federal Funds To Rebuild 2018 Flood-Damaged Bridge South Of Superior
It's been a little bit of a wait. It's also been a long drive for many But it appears that the Nemadji River bridge that crosses County Highway W near the Minnesota-Wisconsin border will finally get rebuilt, following the damage that occured in June 2018. The bridge on County Highway...
City Of Superior Considers 5% Raise For Nonunion Employees
The City of Superior isn't immune - but they're doing something about it. Workforce shortages and employee retention has been an issue plaguing the economy over the last few years. To help combat some of those issues, the city is expected to provide for a 5% raise for all nonunion employees, effective January 1.
Pilot Program Would Provide $30K In Landscape Funds For Six Superior Homes
A pilot program in Superior that would provide funding to six owner-occupied homes for landscaping passed its initial hurdle. The Superior Planning Commision gave the green light to the spending investment; next stop is the full City Council for a final vote. The $30,000 in funding would feed the "pilot...
Highlights From Duluth Mayor Emily Larson’s 2022 Year End Progress Report
As we get ready to turn the page on 2022 and look ahead to 2023, Duluth Mayor Emily Larson took the time to update Northland residents on the accomplishments the city has made throughout the past year; at the same time, offering insight into what the priorities will be in the coming new year.
Here’s Where Duluth Area Residents Can Recycle Christmas Trees
Another Chrismtas had come and gone and while everyone hopefully remains in the Christmas spirit for a long time to come, it will eventully be time to take down those real trees. The Western Lake Superior Sanitary District is encouraging everyone to utilize their Treecycling program and recycle their fresh-cut...
St. Luke’s QCare Express Clinic To Reopen At Duluth Cub Foods
A Twin Ports healthcare option that's been closed since the start of the pandemic is getting ready to reopen again. St. Luke's has announced their intention to reopen the QCare Express Clinic that's located within the Cub Foods store on Central Entrance in Duluth. The reopen date for the clinic...
Duluth Salvation Army Nears $215,000 Kettle Goal After Huge Anonymous Donation
This is exactly the kind of story you love to hear about, especially during the Christmas season. Recently, the Duluth Salvation Army was lagging behind in their goal to raise $215,000 through their red kettle campaign. They believe that inflation and snowy weather were the main reasons donations were coming...
What Were The Top Baby Names In Duluth For 2022 According To St. Luke’s?
What's in a name? A lot. The name we're given when we're born by our parents generally sticks with us for the rest of our lives. And just like a lot of other things - fashion, foods, activities - baby names seem to come and go; names that might have been popular decades ago seem to vanish with the trends.
B105
Duluth, MN
7K+
Followers
13K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
B105, plays the best new country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Duluth, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0