Columbus, OH

Will Muschamp takes hilarious jab at Kirk Herbstreit over last Georgia-Ohio State game

By Jake Rowe
On3.com
 4 days ago
Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

ATLANTA, Ga. — When Georgia takes on No. 4 Ohio State in the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl on Saturday, it’ll be just the second time the two teams have played. The first happened almost 30 years ago but it involved a couple of people who’ll be involved with this game in one way or another.

Georgia co-defensive coordinator Will Muschamp was on that Bulldogs’ squad. ESPN College Football Analyst Kirk Herbstreit was the Buckeyes quarterback. He will team up with Chris Fowler, Holly Rowe and Laura Rutledge to call the College Football Playoff semifinal game between Georgia and OSU.

UGA won 21-14 and when Muschamp was asked about the game on Saturday, he had some good-natured ribbing for a guy he has gotten to know well over the past few years.

“It was a good win for the Dawgs,” Muschamp said. “We had a pre… not game, but I guess a luncheon, and Herbstreit got up and threw a pass across the room, I knew we had a shot to win. (Laughs). Make sure he knows I said that.”

The two have undoubtedly forged a friendship over their careers. Muschamp has been the head coach at South Carolina and Florida, causing the two to cross paths many times with Herbstreit calling games.

It was a rough showing for Herbsteit, who completed just eight of 24 passes that day. Robert Smith went for over 100 yards but he was pretty much the only thing working for the Ohio State offense that day.

Buckeye coach John Cooper wasn’t any easier on Herbstreit, who admitted afterward that he was probably pressing.

“Their [the Bulldogs’] ability to throw the ball and our inability to throw it was probably the difference,” Ohio State coach John Cooper said. “We wanted to force them to throw. But they were able to do it, and we weren’t.”

Georgia got over 240 passing yards from Eric Zeier, who serves as the analyst for the Georgia Bulldogs’ radio network, in the game. He had the game-winning toss to Shannon Mitchell in the fourth quarter. The stellar running of Garrison Hearst was the driving force behind the offensive effort. He had 163 rushing yards and a score after falling just short of the Heisman Trophy less than a month earlier.

Muschamp had more to say on that game against Ohio State. After telling reporters that the game was “many third downs ago,” he was asked to describe the stark contrast between what the Buckeyes were doing then offense and what they’re doing now.

“Yeah, Robert Smith – two back,” Muschamp said with a smile. “They were only allowed to throw the ball on third down. They are night and day different from what they were then. It was I-formation; they got tricky and got in twins. Totally different.”

Bulldogs vs. Buckeyes part two will take place on December 31. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. ET on ESPN.

