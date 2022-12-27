Highlights: Tennessee continues prep for Clemson

MIAMI, FL. (FOX Carolina) - For Clemson fans, when you pack to go to an away game there are some essentials you probably bring such as your Clemson attire and $2 bills. The tradition of the $2 bill started in Sept. 1977 when then IPTAY Executive Secretary George Bennett came up with the idea encouraging fans to bring $2 bills to spend in Atlanta as a way of showing Georgia Tech how much of an impact Clemson fans have on the economy after the GT administration wanted to cancel the football series between the two schools.

CLEMSON, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO