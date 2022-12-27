Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Gospel singing legend Teddy Cross is one of the most celebrated and influential singers of our time, will be in TylerTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Writer, producer & director Michael Baker of the movie Parole Money, 1, 2, & 3 and the crew give back to the communityTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Texas Cold Cases: How Long Will These Mysteries Remain Unsolved?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedTexas State
Betty Harden of Winona Texas took the You Can End of Story approach going back to college obtaining a bachelor's degreeTour Tyler TexasWinona, TX
Happy Birthday Lady Denise Dee PendletonTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
2022 IN LOCAL SPORTS: Basketball championships for Tyler Junior College Apache Ladies, Brownsboro Bearettes among year's highlights
Before the calendar flips to 2023, it’s time to look back at the top sports stories of the year involving Tyler area teams, athletes and coaches. The Brownsboro Bearettes and Tyler Junior College Apache Ladies were champions in 2022. Brownsboro advanced to the state tournament for the seventh time...
KLTV
Tyler High Lions go undefeated in the Wagstaff Classic
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Tyler High Lions ended their Wagstaff Classic run with a perfect record after their win against Brownsboro last night. With their big plays and physicality they were able to effectively contain their opponent. The Lions never trailed in this matchup. The bright spot for Brownsboro...
KLTV
Tyler High Lions eliminate Lindale Eagles in second session of Wagstaff Classic
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The second session inn the Wagstaff Classic was between the Lindale Eagles and Tyler High Lions and it proved to be tight matchup, at least until halftime. Both teams went after each other hard early in the game and showed no signs of slowing down. Amongst...
Tyler, December 31 High School ⚽ Game Notice
Meet The Finalists For The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award
Did you know that one of College Football's Best Players Will Be Honored With A Prestigious Award right here in Tyler, TX?. As we sit around and enjoy bowl season, there's lot of college football awards out there including the famous Heisman but there's an award that's given out annually here in Tyler in honor of one of the all time greats from our area Mr. Earl Campbell.
inforney.com
East Texas Fishing Report
Athens — GOOD. Water clear; 55 degrees; 0.85 feet below pool. If the weather allows, fishing patterns should be holding steady to help you reel in the big one for New Year. Bass are slow and scattered throughout the lake. Target deeper brush piles out to 30 feet of water dragging Carolina rigs, or deep grass lines 10-12 feet of water with wacky rigged senkos, or jigs. Crappie bite is really good on deeper brush piles 25-30 feet deep with small jigs in a glitter shad color. Report by Jim Brack, Athens Guide Service.
KLTV
Marshall pond stocked with 1,000 rainbow trout
MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Marshall said Texas Parks & Wildlife have stocked City Arena Pond with 1,000 rainbow trout. There is no minimum length limit and a daily bag limit of five trout. An angler fishing in a Community Fishing Lake (CFL) or from a dock, pier or jetty within a Texas State Park may use no more than two poles.
Gospel singing legend Teddy Cross is one of the most celebrated and influential singers of our time, will be in Tyler
Clarence Edmond Shackelford aka "Shabba" and aka "M1Y", is a publicist, and the founder of Tour Tyler Texas and also the Texas African American Museum both programs are under the auspices of the Empowerment Community Development Corporation, which is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit.
Officials search for missing woman in Gregg County
TYLER, Texas — Gregg County Sheriff's Office is searching for missing person Kathryn Suits. Suits is a 23-year-old White female and was last seen leaving a residence at Lake Cherokee at approximately 4 p.m. Suits is approximately 5'3" and weighs around 100 pounds. She was last seen wearing brown...
SHE SAID YES! CBS19's Shardae LaRae is engaged!
TYLER, Texas — Today's noon show was like no other as our CBS19 anchor Shardae LaRae got a visit from a special someone at the end of the newscast. Her boyfriend Tamaron came to the studio and popped the big question. She responded with "Of course!" Congratulations to the...
KLTV
Missing Sulphur Springs 15 year old girl located
SULPHUR SPRINGS, Texas (KLTV) - Sulphur Springs asked the public’s assistance in locating a runaway juvenile on Thursday morning; on Thursday evening, they report that she has been located safe. Kyleigh Marie Nelson, 15, was last spotted at her mother’s home leaving in a small vehicle.
KLTV
Small SUV burns on I-20 near Lindale Tuesday afternoon
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A large plume of smoke could be seen for miles as a vehicle burned on the interstate Tuesday. According to Sgt. Larry Christian with the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, Lindale and Van fire departments responded to the scene Tuesday afternoon at about 1:30. He...
But WHY Were There Chickens Running Wild on Loop 323 in Tyler, Texas?
So, why did the chicken cross the road? Ah, perhaps now we will finally find out the answer right here in Tyler, Texas. You see, this is one of the things that I love about having grown up in East Texas. You get to really know people, places, and things in our area--including the whimsical and quirky. (Frankly, whimsical and quirky things are my favorites.)
KLTV
Three fire departments respond to fire at Tyler home
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Crews from the Dixie, Red Springs and Lindale Fire Departments responded to a fire in the 11,000 block of Lakeway Drive off of Hwy 110 North Monday. A neighbor delivered clothing to the family to help out while they waited in a car to keep warm.
easttexasradio.com
Mt Pleasant Woman Faces Dallas Robbery Charge
Titus County arrested 29-year-old Jakysia Schianne Rodgers of Mt. Pleasant on a Smith County warrant for Aggravated Robbery. She’s in the Titus County jail instead of a $300,000 bond.
Sheriff: Jacksonville man missing since November
JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) – A Jacksonville man by the name of Ryan Donald Hoskins has been missing since Nov. 25. Hoskins was last seen leaving 153 Fulton St. in Jacksonville on the morning of Nov. 25. after getting into a fight with his girlfriend, according to officials. He reportedly left the residence in a white […]
1 injured after rollover crash on Highway 271 near Winona
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – One man is injured after a rollover crash Thursday morning on Highway 271 and FM 16 near Winona. Officials with DPS said the driver lost control of his Dodge pickup truck while travelling north on Highway 271 due to wet road conditions, and the truck rolled a few times before […]
inforney.com
Old Firehouse announces return of acoustic music concerts
After being closed for almost three years due to COVID and a death in the family, The Old Firehouse in Edom reopens with a new season for the New Year. With the loss of his wife, Judy, to Alzheimer's, Jeff Gottesman has dedicated the stage to her memory, as she was instrumental in creating the venue which celebrated 11 seasons prior to her passing.
Here’s how you can celebrate New Year’s Eve in East Texas
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – East Texas has a lot of New Year’s Eve events you can attend with the whole family, including Times Square Grand Slam in Tyler. “We found out we do a lot better with the family activities, so you know there’s not a lot of options as far as kids go on […]
Tyler PD increasing enforcement for New Year’s holiday
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tyler Police Department will be increasing traffic enforcement during the New Year’s holiday from Friday, Dec. 30 through Monday, Jan. 2. Anyone planning on being on the road during the holiday weekend could notice an increased presence of law enforcement in high-traffic areas throughout the city. Officers main focus during this […]
