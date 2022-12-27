ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Related
NOLA.com

Flau'jae Johnson, acclaimed recruit and rapper, brings charisma to LSU women's basketball

Freshman guard Flau’jae Johnson brings energy to the LSU women’s basketball team, whether breaking down a defense or lining up for the team photo. On Tuesday she was off to the side while most of the team was seated in front of the camera. Looking into her cell phone to make some last checks of her face and hair, she added a series of funny faces that had teammates and bystanders snickering.
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Independent

Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse

Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
CINCINNATI, OH
NOLA.com

After ugly offensive performance, Willie Green says Pelicans must 'trust each other'

The New Orleans Pelicans had their ugliest offensive performance of the season Saturday against the Memphis Grizzlies. The Pelicans shot a season-low 35.2% from the field. They turned the ball over 19 times. And they failed to break 30 points in any quarter. It was such a bad night, New Orleans dropped from sixth to eighth in offensive efficiency, which measures points scored per 100 possessions.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Zion Williamson leaves game with hamstring injury in loss to 76ers

In each of the past two seasons, Joel Embiid has come in second place in MVP voting. The Philadelphia 76ers center has been one of the NBA’s most dominant players for a half-decade. Although he hasn’t been recognized as the league’s most valuable player yet, he remains in the mix for that honor this season.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Six Saints players sit out Wednesday's opening practice before Panthers rematch

As Week 18 preparations began Wednesday, six New Orleans Saints members did not participate in the first practice before the regular-season finale against the Carolina Panthers this weekend. Saints cornerback Paulson Adebo (hamstring), offensive tackle James Hurst (foot) and tight end Juwan Johnson (quadricep) were new non-participants on the injury...

