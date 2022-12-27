Read full article on original website
NOLA.com
Rolling with chalk Celtics and underdog Kings: Best bets for Jan. 3
Each day, one of our experts at Bet.NOLA.com will offer up a best bet (or two or three) that mobile sportsbooks in Louisiana are offering. It might be a traditional spread bet, a player prop or one of the various odds boosts that books offer. A reminder for those who...
NOLA.com
WATCH: Drew Brees and Brian Kelly share a moment before the LSU-Purdue Citrus Bowl
LSU football coach Brian Kelly and Drew Brees, who is serving as an interim assistant for Purdue, shook hands and spoke before Monday's Citrus Bowl game in Orlando. The two men will face off in the bowl game, but Brees acknowledged before the game that he's usually cheering for the Tigers.
NOLA.com
Doug Mouton on Damar Hamlin, Tulane and LSU, spirited Saints debate on ‘Dattitude,’ Ep. 129
It was supposed to be a very happy Tuesday morning episode of the Dattitude podcast (No. 129), as we open the new year with Tulane’s biggest football victory in nearly a century against USC in the Cotton Bowl, as well as LSU’s 63-7 whooping of Purdue in the Citrus Bowl.
NOLA.com
Flau'jae Johnson, acclaimed recruit and rapper, brings charisma to LSU women's basketball
Freshman guard Flau’jae Johnson brings energy to the LSU women’s basketball team, whether breaking down a defense or lining up for the team photo. On Tuesday she was off to the side while most of the team was seated in front of the camera. Looking into her cell phone to make some last checks of her face and hair, she added a series of funny faces that had teammates and bystanders snickering.
Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
NOLA.com
Can Pelicans rise up without Zion Williamson vs. Rockets? Best Bets for Wednesday (Jan. 4)
Each day, one of our experts at bet.NOLA.com will offer up a best bet (or two or three) that mobile sportsbooks in Louisiana are offering. It might be a traditional spread bet, a player prop or one of the various odds boosts that books offer. A reminder for those who...
NOLA.com
Jeff Duncan: The Damar Hamlin matter should teach us all some important lessons
Football, as we know it, changed Monday night. The subliminal detachment we collectively share when watching the sport was shattered, perhaps irrevocably, the second Damar Hamlin collapsed to the turf at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. As the horrific scene played out, a football game transformed into a life-or-death situation....
NOLA.com
WATCH: How to deal with Bills-Bengals postponement for fantasy purposes on 'Fantasy Roundup'
While the foremost concern of all associated with the NFL is the health of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin after he collapsed on the field Monday night in Cincinnati, the postponement of that game has thrown a wrench into other facets of the those following the league. Among those are...
NOLA.com
After ugly offensive performance, Willie Green says Pelicans must 'trust each other'
The New Orleans Pelicans had their ugliest offensive performance of the season Saturday against the Memphis Grizzlies. The Pelicans shot a season-low 35.2% from the field. They turned the ball over 19 times. And they failed to break 30 points in any quarter. It was such a bad night, New Orleans dropped from sixth to eighth in offensive efficiency, which measures points scored per 100 possessions.
NOLA.com
Zion Williamson leaves game with hamstring injury in loss to 76ers
In each of the past two seasons, Joel Embiid has come in second place in MVP voting. The Philadelphia 76ers center has been one of the NBA’s most dominant players for a half-decade. Although he hasn’t been recognized as the league’s most valuable player yet, he remains in the mix for that honor this season.
NOLA.com
Six Saints players sit out Wednesday's opening practice before Panthers rematch
As Week 18 preparations began Wednesday, six New Orleans Saints members did not participate in the first practice before the regular-season finale against the Carolina Panthers this weekend. Saints cornerback Paulson Adebo (hamstring), offensive tackle James Hurst (foot) and tight end Juwan Johnson (quadricep) were new non-participants on the injury...
NOLA.com
On the day they were eliminated, the Saints showed some fight in their 3rd straight win
In the aftermath of the New Orleans Saints’ third straight win, Taysom Hill thought about a question regarding what the last 17 weeks have informed him about who his team is. Hill settled on three words: “Whatever it takes.”. This hasn’t been an easy season for the Saints,...
