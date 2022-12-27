Read full article on original website
Five-Star CB Ellis Robinson IV Includes LSU in Final Five Schools
LSU has made 5-star cornerback Ellis Robinson’s final five schools, the 2024 prospect announced on Saturday. The Tigers, along with Alabama, Colorado, Miami, and Georgia, all have the chance to win the Robinson sweepstakes as he continues locking in on making a decision. Robinson, who is rated the No....
NOLA.com
Who ya got? Our staff makes its picks for LSU's Citrus Bowl matchup with Purdue
The Advocate's staff writers predict the outcome of LSU's matchup with Purdue in the Citrus Bowl on Monday in Orlando, Florida:. There's a good reason why the Tigers are two-touchdown favorites. Purdue is going through a coaching change, and the Boilermakers don't have their starting quarterback, two leading receivers and multiple key defensive players. LSU is also missing starters on the defensive front, but it has talented options. Jayden Daniels will begin to show what the offense could look like next season with almost everyone back.
Jayden Daniels Talks Decision to Return to LSU, Injury Update
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels still has something to prove in the purple and gold. After a year where he saw his game reach new heights, it’s a championship or bust mentality in 2023. The decision to return to Baton Rouge was one he thought long and hard about, but...
Purdue Assistant Drew Brees Reacts To Facing LSU
Two weeks ago, Purdue announced that program legend Drew Brees would join its coaching staff for the Citrus Bowl. He's listed as an interim assistant coach for the Boilermakers. Brees reportedly wants to help Purdue's staff as it transitions from Jeff Brohm to Ryan Walters. Purdue will try to finish...
tigerdroppings.com
LSU Loses Defensive Analyst To Big Ten Program
LSU defensive analyst Antonio Fenelus has been hired as the defensive backs coach at Illinois after spending two years in Baton Rouge, according to Wilson Alexander of The Advocate. Fenelus will reunite with Bret Bielema, who he played under when he was a defensive back at Wisconsin.
State of the LSU WR Room After Kayshon Boutte's Departure
With LSU wide receiver Kayshon Boutte announcing his intentions to enter the 2023 NFL Draft, the Tigers’ wideout depth certainly took a hit, but this program returns some serious production heading into next season. Boutte, who took on more of a leadership role in 2022, played a big factor...
NOLA.com
LSU women give resounding answer to scheduling questions in win over Arkansas
LSU’s high-scoring start to the season reflected a weak nonconference schedule. It’s likely the Tigers latest performance will put a halt to it as a subject of reference. Coach Kim Mulkey readily admitted Thursday’s 69-45 victory at Arkansas wasn’t pretty to watch, but it should end any questions about whether her team is ready for conference play, which is most coaches’ stated purpose for early season games.
LSU-Purdue Citrus Bowl Odds, Lines, Spread and Betting Preview
The SEC runner-up is a heavy favorite over the Big Ten runner-up in this matchup.
Pete Golding explains what went wrong for Alabama at Tennessee, LSU
Had everything gone according to plan for Alabama this season, its trip in November to Baton Rouge would have been the only game defensive coordinator Pete Golding coached back in his home state of Louisiana. But losses to Tennessee and LSU ultimately shifted the Tide out of the College Football...
heartlandcollegesports.com
Oklahoma State Signs LSU Transfer Hannah Gusters
The Oklahoma State Cowgirls announced on Thursday that former LSU forward Hannah Gusters as a mid-year transfer. Gusters, 6-foot-5, comes to the Cowgirls after spending last season with LSU and the season before with Baylor, both under coach Kim Mulkey. “We are thrilled with the addition of Hannah. Her pedigree...
theadvocate.com
Booker mark: Post player scores 32 points as Hornets dominates McKinley in EBR final
Different day. And a decidedly different story for longtime rivals Scotlandville and McKinley high schools. The top-seeded Hornets scored nine of the game’s first 10 points and raced out to a 23-6 first quarter lead, paving the way for a 75-43 victory over No. 2 McKinley in the title game of the East Baton Rouge Parish boys basketball tournament Thursday night.
NOLA.com
Big first half with seven 3-pointers powers Madison Prep past Karr at Big 10 Classic
Early-season basketball is usually a mix of good and bad for most high school teams. Madison Prep was very good in the first half and led by 18 points. Karr made a modest run in the fourth quarter. Ultimately, Madison Prep kept its composure in a 46-33 victory over Karr in the Big 10 Classic played Friday night at Scotlandville High School.
brproud.com
Louisiana deer hunter takes 150-class, 10-point trophy buck
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — A Louisiana man used a childhood Christmas gift to bag a 150-class, 10-point buck earlier this month. Ryan Lamonte, 38, of Clinton, got a Savage Model 110 .270 bolt action rifle at the age of 14. He used it to kill a buck nicknamed Split on Dec. 14.
publicradiotulsa.org
Bleeding and in pain, she couldn't get 2 Louisiana ERs to answer: Is it a miscarriage?
BATON ROUGE, La. – When Kaitlyn Joshua found out she was pregnant in mid-August, she and her husband, Landon Joshua, were excited to have a second baby on the way. They have a 4-year-old daughter, and thought that was just the right age to help out with a younger sibling.
theadvocate.com
Doe's tamales, bread from The Little Village and a sandwich: Best things we ate this week
Doe's tamales are not like the tamales my husband's family in El Paso, Texas, makes, but that doesn't mean they aren't tasty. Rolled in parchment paper rather than corn husks, the tamales are more akin to the Mississippi Delta ones I knew as a child growing up in Mississippi. When the mood is right, they hit the spot!
Baton Rouge Mexican restaurant announces closure
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The list of Baton Rouge area restaurants to close their doors in 2022 grew longer this week. Velvet Cactus abruptly closed its only location in Baton Rouge, which is on Jefferson Highway, just before the New Year. The restaurant’s Facebook post announcing the closure blamed...
theadvocate.com
Velvet Cactus restaurant closes Baton Rouge location effective immediately
Velvet Cactus has closed its Baton Rouge restaurant, according to a Wednesday night social media post. The Old Hammond Highway Mexican restaurant will not reopen its doors. The New Orleans location on Argonne Boulevard remains open. Management wrote in the announcement that the "hard decision" was based on rising costs.
brproud.com
Vacant nursing jobs in Louisiana; Southern University shares importance of minorities in healthcare
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — As the need for healthcare workers increases across the nation, organizations in the Metro Baton Rouge area hope to persuade more people to enter the field of nursing – especially minorities. “The industry, the hospitals just don’t have enough nurses to care for...
WDAM-TV
Mississippi bridge collapses; no injuries reported
WOODVILLE, Miss. (WLBT) - A bridge collapsed in Woodville, Mississippi, at 10:30 a.m. Thursday. The Wilkinson County Emergency Management Agency says a rig driving across the Jackson Point Bridge fell through. The emergency management agency is working with Delta Workover to remove its rig from the bridge. Fortunately, no injuries occurred.
brproud.com
Supermarket in Gonzales sells winning scratch-off ticket worth $100K
GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) – A winning scratch-off ticket worth $100,000 was recently purchased in Ascension Parish. The winning ticket was for the 20X scratch-off game from the Louisiana Lottery. The ticket cost $5 and it was sold at the Lamendola Supermarket located at 16 W. Ascension St. Three people...
