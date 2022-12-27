Read full article on original website
Federal Funds To Rebuild 2018 Flood-Damaged Bridge South Of Superior
It's been a little bit of a wait. It's also been a long drive for many But it appears that the Nemadji River bridge that crosses County Highway W near the Minnesota-Wisconsin border will finally get rebuilt, following the damage that occured in June 2018. The bridge on County Highway...
City Of Superior Considers 5% Raise For Nonunion Employees
The City of Superior isn't immune - but they're doing something about it. Workforce shortages and employee retention has been an issue plaguing the economy over the last few years. To help combat some of those issues, the city is expected to provide for a 5% raise for all nonunion employees, effective January 1.
Here’s Where Duluth Area Residents Can Recycle Christmas Trees
Another Chrismtas had come and gone and while everyone hopefully remains in the Christmas spirit for a long time to come, it will eventully be time to take down those real trees. The Western Lake Superior Sanitary District is encouraging everyone to utilize their Treecycling program and recycle their fresh-cut...
St. Luke’s QCare Express Clinic To Reopen At Duluth Cub Foods
A Twin Ports healthcare option that's been closed since the start of the pandemic is getting ready to reopen again. St. Luke's has announced their intention to reopen the QCare Express Clinic that's located within the Cub Foods store on Central Entrance in Duluth. The reopen date for the clinic...
You Can Learn Blacksmithing In The Duluth & Superior Area
Since winter is hitting pretty hard in the Twin Ports this year, you might be trying to find something to keep you busy when it's cold out and dark early. I don't ski or snowmobile anymore, and rarely get out to ice fish like I should. The older I get, the less I want to be out in the cold. This got me looking for something I can do other than sitting around and watching Netflix. While the gym is of course the healthy option, I found another one I am going to try, blacksmithing.
What Were The Top Baby Names In Duluth For 2022 According To St. Luke’s?
What's in a name? A lot. The name we're given when we're born by our parents generally sticks with us for the rest of our lives. And just like a lot of other things - fashion, foods, activities - baby names seem to come and go; names that might have been popular decades ago seem to vanish with the trends.
