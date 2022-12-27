TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Tupelo Salvation Army has yet to reach its red kettle goal for 2022. Capt. Heather Dolby said the money donated sustains its programs year-round. “And so for us, not seeing the same response of money going in the kettle we would normally see has us reflecting on what can we offer in 2023 and what can those donations sustain."

