Read full article on original website
Related
wtva.com
Verona bank robbery suspect arrested after pursuit ends in Tupelo
VERONA, Miss. (WTVA) — Police in Verona say a man is in custody after a high-speed chase stemming from a bank robbery. Officers responded to the Renasant Bank on Raymond Avenue around 4:45 p.m. Friday after someone reported the holdup. Chief Marsenio Nunn says rangers on the Natchez Trace...
wtva.com
Fulton lifts boil water alert
FULTON, Miss. (WTVA) - Fulton lifted its boil water alert on Thursday evening, Dec. 29. The city issued the alert on Christmas Eve for customers who live on North Cummings Street, John Rankin Highway (to Beaver Lake) and any secondary roads off the highway.
wtva.com
Marietta lifts boil water notice
MARIETTA, Miss. (WTVA) - Marietta lifted its boil water notice, the town announced on Friday, Dec. 30. The town announced the notice last week following a line break.
wtva.com
One wounded, one sought in Verona shooting
VERONA, Miss. (WTVA) — Verona police are investigating a Friday evening shooting that sent one person to the hospital. It happened between 6:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Super C convenience store on Raymond Avenue at Eighth Street. Police Chief Marsenio Nunn says the shooting victim was in...
Commercial Dispatch
Daylight shooting near downtown leaves man injured
Police are seeking a suspect in a Thursday afternoon shooting at an apartment complex near downtown. Police responded to a shots-fired call at 1:41 p.m. and found a male gunshot victim lying behind a parked vehicle at Candlewood Apartments, 401 Fifth St. S.. He was taken to Baptist Memorial Hospital-Golden Triangle for treatment and was released Thursday evening, according to a Columbus Police Department press release.
Mississippi police searching for escaped suspect with handcuffs on and shoes off
Mississippi police are on a manhunt for a suspect that fled officers with handcuffs still on and his shoes off. Columbus police are looking for Mac Brandan Jonte’ Shields, who officers were placing under custody and putting in a police squad car to be detained when he fled officers.
hottytoddy.com
Local, State Police to be on the Lookout for Impaired Drivers This Holiday Weekend
The Mississippi Highway Patrol is getting set to continue its 2022 “Home for the Holidays” New Year’s Holiday Travel Enforcement Campaign with the mission of getting travelers safely to and from their holiday destinations. Troopers will focus on speeding, distracted, and impaired driving laws while using safety...
Three-vehicle wreck on rural Mississippi highway leaves one woman dead
A three-vehicle wreck on a stretch of rural Mississippi highway left a 37-year-old woman dead. WTVA reports that the accident occurred Tuesday morning in Lee County on Mississippi Highway 178 near County Road 1310. Officials from the Lee County Coroner’s Office confirmed the death, but did not release the identity...
wtva.com
No injuries in Union County crash
NEW ALBANY, Miss. (WTVA) - Authorities reported no injuries in an overnight crash in Union County. The crash happened Wednesday evening at approximately 8:30 on Interstate 22. A semi-truck overturned and a car veered off the road into a wooded area.
wtva.com
Starkville looking forward to completion of long-awaited projects
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - With the new year comes new projects, new goals and new desires for Mississippi cities like Starkville. "Progress. My motto is always progress. More and better," Mayor Lynn Spruill said. She’s looking forward to the completion of several projects. There's a build grant to make...
wcbi.com
Lee County Coroner identifies victim in fatal car crash Tuesday morning
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – The woman killed in a Tupelo car crash has been identified. Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green said 37-year-old Shoshuna Wesco, of Houston, died in the accident. The crash happened on Highway 178, east of Tupelo, yesterday morning. Wesco was driving one of the vehicles involved.
wcbi.com
Three children missing from Pontotoc County found safe
RIPLEY COUNTY, Mo. (WCBI) – Here is an update to a story we have been following. Three children who were reported missing in Pontotoc County have been located safe in Missouri. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert for Hazelie Payne, Eden Payne, and Willow Payne...
wtva.com
Coroner IDs woman killed in Lee County crash
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The coroner has released the name of the woman who was killed Tuesday afternoon in a Lee County crash. Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green identified the victim as Shoshuna Wesco, 37, of Houston. She was one of the drivers. The crash happened on Mississippi Highway 178...
wtva.com
One person wounded in Starkville shooting
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - The Starkville Police Department is investigating a Thursday night shooting. Police Sgt. Brandon Lovelady said the shooting happened near Reed Road and Orchard Lane. One person was wounded. Police expect to make multiple arrests. This is a developing story and will be updated as more information...
wtva.com
Tupelo Salvation Army trying to reach red kettle goal
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Tupelo Salvation Army has yet to reach its red kettle goal for 2022. Capt. Heather Dolby said the money donated sustains its programs year-round. “And so for us, not seeing the same response of money going in the kettle we would normally see has us reflecting on what can we offer in 2023 and what can those donations sustain."
tippahnews.com
Eating Out with Jeff Jones: Fiesta Grill Ripley Review
Fiesta Grill Mexican Restaurant @ 1709 City Avenue North, Ripley, MS. FRIDAY NIGHT BUFFET!!. Hello Ripley, Mississippi! My new friend Jose sent me an invite to visit his still new Restaurant. So I was like, sure I’ll put you on my schedule. And then he said those three little words… FRIDAY, NIGHT, BUFFET!
wcbi.com
One woman dies in car crash Tuesday morning in Tupelo
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A woman is dead after a three-car crash in Tupelo this morning. Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green said a 37-year-old woman died in the accident. The crash happened on Highway 178, east of Tupelo, at about 10 a.m. The victim was driving one of the...
darkhorsepressnow.com
Booneville Police Looking For Missing 55-Year-Old Man
The Booneville Police Department is requesting help from the public in locating 55-year-old Timothy Coggins, of Booneville. Mr. Coggins has been reported as missing by family and friends. He was last seen on Meadowcreek Road in Booneville on December 7. If you have any information as to his whereabouts, please...
Young mother killed in Marshall County house fire
MARSHALL COUNTY, Miss. (WREG) — A woman was killed in a house fire in Marshall County early Monday morning. Yellow tape blocked off a Marshall County home that was still smoldering hours after a fatal house fire. “I’ve never seen anything like last night,” said John Rowland Junior, a neighbor. John Rowland Jr. lives across […]
Comments / 0