ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tupelo, MS

Comments / 0

Related
wtva.com

Verona bank robbery suspect arrested after pursuit ends in Tupelo

VERONA, Miss. (WTVA) — Police in Verona say a man is in custody after a high-speed chase stemming from a bank robbery. Officers responded to the Renasant Bank on Raymond Avenue around 4:45 p.m. Friday after someone reported the holdup. Chief Marsenio Nunn says rangers on the Natchez Trace...
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

Fulton lifts boil water alert

FULTON, Miss. (WTVA) - Fulton lifted its boil water alert on Thursday evening, Dec. 29. The city issued the alert on Christmas Eve for customers who live on North Cummings Street, John Rankin Highway (to Beaver Lake) and any secondary roads off the highway.
FULTON, MS
wtva.com

Marietta lifts boil water notice

MARIETTA, Miss. (WTVA) - Marietta lifted its boil water notice, the town announced on Friday, Dec. 30. The town announced the notice last week following a line break.
MARIETTA, MS
wtva.com

One wounded, one sought in Verona shooting

VERONA, Miss. (WTVA) — Verona police are investigating a Friday evening shooting that sent one person to the hospital. It happened between 6:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Super C convenience store on Raymond Avenue at Eighth Street. Police Chief Marsenio Nunn says the shooting victim was in...
VERONA, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Daylight shooting near downtown leaves man injured

Police are seeking a suspect in a Thursday afternoon shooting at an apartment complex near downtown. Police responded to a shots-fired call at 1:41 p.m. and found a male gunshot victim lying behind a parked vehicle at Candlewood Apartments, 401 Fifth St. S.. He was taken to Baptist Memorial Hospital-Golden Triangle for treatment and was released Thursday evening, according to a Columbus Police Department press release.
COLUMBUS, MS
wtva.com

No injuries in Union County crash

NEW ALBANY, Miss. (WTVA) - Authorities reported no injuries in an overnight crash in Union County. The crash happened Wednesday evening at approximately 8:30 on Interstate 22. A semi-truck overturned and a car veered off the road into a wooded area.
UNION COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Starkville looking forward to completion of long-awaited projects

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - With the new year comes new projects, new goals and new desires for Mississippi cities like Starkville. "Progress. My motto is always progress. More and better," Mayor Lynn Spruill said. She’s looking forward to the completion of several projects. There's a build grant to make...
STARKVILLE, MS
wcbi.com

Lee County Coroner identifies victim in fatal car crash Tuesday morning

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – The woman killed in a Tupelo car crash has been identified. Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green said 37-year-old Shoshuna Wesco, of Houston, died in the accident. The crash happened on Highway 178, east of Tupelo, yesterday morning. Wesco was driving one of the vehicles involved.
TUPELO, MS
wcbi.com

Three children missing from Pontotoc County found safe

RIPLEY COUNTY, Mo. (WCBI) – Here is an update to a story we have been following. Three children who were reported missing in Pontotoc County have been located safe in Missouri. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert for Hazelie Payne, Eden Payne, and Willow Payne...
PONTOTOC COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Coroner IDs woman killed in Lee County crash

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The coroner has released the name of the woman who was killed Tuesday afternoon in a Lee County crash. Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green identified the victim as Shoshuna Wesco, 37, of Houston. She was one of the drivers. The crash happened on Mississippi Highway 178...
LEE COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

One person wounded in Starkville shooting

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - The Starkville Police Department is investigating a Thursday night shooting. Police Sgt. Brandon Lovelady said the shooting happened near Reed Road and Orchard Lane. One person was wounded. Police expect to make multiple arrests. This is a developing story and will be updated as more information...
STARKVILLE, MS
wtva.com

Tupelo Salvation Army trying to reach red kettle goal

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Tupelo Salvation Army has yet to reach its red kettle goal for 2022. Capt. Heather Dolby said the money donated sustains its programs year-round. “And so for us, not seeing the same response of money going in the kettle we would normally see has us reflecting on what can we offer in 2023 and what can those donations sustain."
TUPELO, MS
tippahnews.com

Eating Out with Jeff Jones: Fiesta Grill Ripley Review

Fiesta Grill Mexican Restaurant @ 1709 City Avenue North, Ripley, MS. FRIDAY NIGHT BUFFET!!. Hello Ripley, Mississippi! My new friend Jose sent me an invite to visit his still new Restaurant. So I was like, sure I’ll put you on my schedule. And then he said those three little words… FRIDAY, NIGHT, BUFFET!
RIPLEY, MS
wcbi.com

One woman dies in car crash Tuesday morning in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A woman is dead after a three-car crash in Tupelo this morning. Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green said a 37-year-old woman died in the accident. The crash happened on Highway 178, east of Tupelo, at about 10 a.m. The victim was driving one of the...
TUPELO, MS
darkhorsepressnow.com

Booneville Police Looking For Missing 55-Year-Old Man

The Booneville Police Department is requesting help from the public in locating 55-year-old Timothy Coggins, of Booneville. Mr. Coggins has been reported as missing by family and friends. He was last seen on Meadowcreek Road in Booneville on December 7. If you have any information as to his whereabouts, please...
BOONEVILLE, MS
WJTV 12

Young mother killed in Marshall County house fire

MARSHALL COUNTY, Miss. (WREG) — A woman was killed in a house fire in Marshall County early Monday morning. Yellow tape blocked off a Marshall County home that was still smoldering hours after a fatal house fire. “I’ve never seen anything like last night,” said John Rowland Junior, a neighbor. John Rowland Jr. lives across […]
MARSHALL COUNTY, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy