The weather in Scott County in 2022 can best be described as a year of extremes. From snowfall in January to heat in June to rain in July to cold in December, there were a number of local weather records that fell by the wayside as the year progressed — even though it was a year that, thankfully, was without major impactful weather such as tornadoes, power outages and the like.

