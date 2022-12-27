ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oneida, TN

Vela Slaven, 83

Vela Slaven, of Barbourville, Ky., passed away on Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022 at Barbourville Health & Rehab Center. She was 83. Born in Scott County on March 13, 1939, Vela was the daughter of Dock Lawson and Daisy Koger Lawson. She was a member of Hilltop Baptist Church. Preceded in...
BARBOURVILLE, KY
The year in review: Weather extremes

The weather in Scott County in 2022 can best be described as a year of extremes. From snowfall in January to heat in June to rain in July to cold in December, there were a number of local weather records that fell by the wayside as the year progressed — even though it was a year that, thankfully, was without major impactful weather such as tornadoes, power outages and the like.
SCOTT COUNTY, TN

