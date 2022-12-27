Read full article on original website
Vela Slaven, 83
Vela Slaven, of Barbourville, Ky., passed away on Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022 at Barbourville Health & Rehab Center. She was 83. Born in Scott County on March 13, 1939, Vela was the daughter of Dock Lawson and Daisy Koger Lawson. She was a member of Hilltop Baptist Church. Preceded in...
Mary Jeffers, 74
Mary Lou Jeffers, of Huntsville, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022 at Big South Fork Medical Center. She was 74. Born in Jellico, Tenn. on Feb. 9, 1948, Mary was the daughter of Arvil and Loula Cooper. She loved everything with all family and friends, enjoyed all animals, loved listening to gospel music, enjoyed cooking and helping people. She was a homemaker who enjoyed gardening and her favorite flower was marigold.
Rock star Alice Cooper’s mother was from Scott County — and his grandparents are buried here
Talk about it being a small world. One of the most recognizable faces in rock music’s heavy metal genre has strong Scott County ties — and no one knew it until his mother died on Tuesday. The mother of Alice Cooper — who is known by hard rock...
The year in review: Weather extremes
The weather in Scott County in 2022 can best be described as a year of extremes. From snowfall in January to heat in June to rain in July to cold in December, there were a number of local weather records that fell by the wayside as the year progressed — even though it was a year that, thankfully, was without major impactful weather such as tornadoes, power outages and the like.
