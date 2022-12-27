Read full article on original website
drugstorenews.com
How is tripledemic affecting OTC sales of flu, RSV remedies?
The U.S. “tripledemic” is in full swing causing unit sales of over-the-counter treatment categories to rise by as much as 69%, according to Catalina’s Shopper Intelligence Platform. New COVID variants, an early and more serious flu season, plus a sharp uptick of respiratory virus infections contributed to...
drugstorenews.com
Amneal touts 26 generic new product launches in 2022
The company successfully launched 26 new generic products in 2022. 2022 was a very productive year for Amneal. The company successfully launched 26 new generic products. In the fourth quarter of 2022, Amneal launched eight new generic products, including clindamycin phosphate gel 1%, ipratropium bromide nasal sprays and prednisolone sodium phosphate oral solution.
drugstorenews.com
Parexel partners with MyEyeDr. to increase patient participation in ophthalmology clinical trials
The new collaboration leverages MyEyeDr.’s 850+ offices to refer patients into ophthalmology clinical trials. Parexel, a clinical research organizations providing the full range of Phase I to IV clinical development services, is joining forces with MyEyeDr., a vision healthcare organization, to refer its patients into existing and future ophthalmology clinical trials.
