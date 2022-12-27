Read full article on original website
WVNews
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Robert C. Byrd's Martina Howe was in the post at the right time.
KEYSER, W.Va. (WV News) - Robert W. "Buffalo" Bess III, 66, of Keyser, West Virginia, passed…
AEDs kept in all Harrison County (West Virginia) schools, at sporting events as safety measure
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Automated external defibrillator devices are machines used to restart the heart of an individual that has suffered cardiac arrest. Most commonly used in addition to administering CPR, or cardiopulmonary resuscitation, AEDs are a measure of safety kept on hand in many major gathering places, including schools.
Marion Co., West Virginia, BOE approves last change order for East Dale Elementary project
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — The Marion County Board of Education approved a final change order for a more than $4 million expansion project at East Dale Elementary School Wednesday evening, a project that officials hope will be completed by March 1. The expansion project, when fully completed, will...
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — With the Sparks sisters spearheading the offense and defense, th…
Most of my life has been spent here in a small Western Maryland town called Westernport. I g…
Howe scores 16 points as RCB edges East Fairmont
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Robert C. Byrd’s Martina Howe was in the post at the right time. Soon after East Fairmont junior guard Kenly Rogers drilled a 3-pointer from the top of the key, Howe rebounded a missed shot, hit a put-back and a plus-one free throw.
Local lawmakers show support for adding fifth magistrate in Monongalia County, West Virginia
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Two magistrates, a recently retired but not-quite circuit judge and multiple elected lawmakers turned up at the Monongalia County Commission meeting to support adding a fifth magistrate for the county. Magistrate Ron Bane gave his annual report to the commission as its regular meeting...
Sparkses combine for 33 as Philip Barbour picks up road victory over Fairmont Senior
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — With the Sparks sisters spearheading the offense and defense, the Philip Barbour Colts picked up a road victory Wednesday against the Fairmont Senior Polar Bears, 71-56, at the FSHS Field House. Both Braylyn Sparks and Arrington Sparks filled the stat sheet for the Colts...
Bloom to continue as Monongalia County Commission President in 2023; long-time circuit clerk honored after retirement
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Tom Bloom will continue to serve as president of the Monongalia County Commission in 2023. Each year at its first meeting, the three-member commission votes one of its members into the position. Commissioner Jeff Arnett nominated Bloom and Commissioner Sean Sikora seconded.
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Bridgeport displayed solid defense for a 48-24 victory over Li…
Uniontown overwhelms Southern in Snowball Classic finale
OAKLAND — The Uniontown Red Raiders drained eight 3s and seemed to find offense from everywhere on the floor as they dominated the Southern Rams, 88-43, last Thursday night in the final game of the 43rd Annual Team One Auto Southern Snowball Classic. Uniontown finished this year’s modified version...
North Marion girls blitz B-U with dominant first quarter
RACHEL, W.Va. (WV News) — Some teams experience a bit of a lag when they compete for the first time after a holiday break or a long layoff. Not North Marion girls basketball. The Class AAA No. 4 Huskies, in their first game action since Dec. 22, fired on...
Clarksburg (West Virginia) man accused in 2021 pistol whipping, beating among those indicted by Harrison grand jury
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A 42-year-old Clarksburg man accused of pistol whipping and beating an individual on U.S. 19 near Highland-Clarksburg hospital in September 2021 was among those indicted Wednesday by a Harrison County grand jury. Derrick Emanuel Henley faces one count of malicious assault, two counts of...
West Virginia women face another challenge at No. 11 Iowa State
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The West Virginia women’s basketball team embarks on its first road trip of its Big 12 Conference slate this week, beginning with a trip to Ames, Iowa, to square off against No. 11 Iowa State on Wednesday. West Virginia and Iowa State are...
B-UHS baseball standout Zach Calef-Boring signs with Senators
TENNERTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Buckhannon-Upshur High School multi-sport standout Zach Calef-Boring officially inked his national letter of intent to continue his athletic career with the Davis & Elkins Senators baseball team at Zach’s Restaurant at the Links Wednesday evening. Calef-Boring, a three-year letterman for coach Adam Squires’...
Suemnick provides a bit of hope in Oklahoma State loss
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The disappointment of West Virginia’s second consecutive loss to open the Big 12 men’s basketball schedule wasn’t totally bereft of bright spots, although none come close to erasing the 0-2 start and the Mountaineers’ position in the basement of the league standings.
Stevenson the latest character to play for WVU
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — As on-court transgressions go in West Virginia basketball history, guard Erik Stevenson’s technical foul due to a crotch grabbing gesture toward former Oklahoma State player Marcus Smart, now a Boston Celtic, in the midst of a rally he had engineered to put the Mountaineers in front in the middle of the second half of a 67-60 loss Monday night hardly stands out.
What's Happening
Food Giveaway: Keyser Assembly of God food pantry will host their food giveaway Saturday, Jan. 14, from 9-11 a.m. while supplies last. Must show proof of West Virginia residency.
