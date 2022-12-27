ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grafton, WV

WVNews

OBIT Robert Bess.jpg

KEYSER, W.Va. (WV News) - Robert W. "Buffalo" Bess III, 66, of Keyser, West Virginia, passed…
KEYSER, WV
WVNews

Trish Morgan.JPG

Most of my life has been spent here in a small Western Maryland town called Westernport. I g…
WESTERNPORT, MD
WVNews

Howe scores 16 points as RCB edges East Fairmont

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Robert C. Byrd’s Martina Howe was in the post at the right time. Soon after East Fairmont junior guard Kenly Rogers drilled a 3-pointer from the top of the key, Howe rebounded a missed shot, hit a put-back and a plus-one free throw.
FAIRMONT, WV
WVNews

Uniontown overwhelms Southern in Snowball Classic finale

OAKLAND — The Uniontown Red Raiders drained eight 3s and seemed to find offense from everywhere on the floor as they dominated the Southern Rams, 88-43, last Thursday night in the final game of the 43rd Annual Team One Auto Southern Snowball Classic. Uniontown finished this year’s modified version...
UNIONTOWN, PA
WVNews

North Marion girls blitz B-U with dominant first quarter

RACHEL, W.Va. (WV News) — Some teams experience a bit of a lag when they compete for the first time after a holiday break or a long layoff. Not North Marion girls basketball. The Class AAA No. 4 Huskies, in their first game action since Dec. 22, fired on...
BUCKHANNON, WV
WVNews

West Virginia women face another challenge at No. 11 Iowa State

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The West Virginia women’s basketball team embarks on its first road trip of its Big 12 Conference slate this week, beginning with a trip to Ames, Iowa, to square off against No. 11 Iowa State on Wednesday. West Virginia and Iowa State are...
AMES, IA
WVNews

B-UHS baseball standout Zach Calef-Boring signs with Senators

TENNERTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Buckhannon-Upshur High School multi-sport standout Zach Calef-Boring officially inked his national letter of intent to continue his athletic career with the Davis & Elkins Senators baseball team at Zach’s Restaurant at the Links Wednesday evening. Calef-Boring, a three-year letterman for coach Adam Squires’...
WVNews

Suemnick provides a bit of hope in Oklahoma State loss

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The disappointment of West Virginia’s second consecutive loss to open the Big 12 men’s basketball schedule wasn’t totally bereft of bright spots, although none come close to erasing the 0-2 start and the Mountaineers’ position in the basement of the league standings.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Stevenson the latest character to play for WVU

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — As on-court transgressions go in West Virginia basketball history, guard Erik Stevenson’s technical foul due to a crotch grabbing gesture toward former Oklahoma State player Marcus Smart, now a Boston Celtic, in the midst of a rally he had engineered to put the Mountaineers in front in the middle of the second half of a 67-60 loss Monday night hardly stands out.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

What's Happening

Food Giveaway: Keyser Assembly of God food pantry will host their food giveaway Saturday, Jan. 14, from 9-11 a.m. while supplies last. Must show proof of West Virginia residency.
KEYSER, WV

