kpq.com

East Wenatchee To Try To Annex County Land Again in 2023

The City of East Wenatchee will attempt to annex county land adjacent to the city limits in 2023, despite being rejected by Douglas County commissioners this year. Mayor Jerrilea Crawford thinks commissioners were swayed by a tiny, but vocal minority of residents who opposed the annexation. She's thinks there's also...
EAST WENATCHEE, WA
kpq.com

Chelan PUD Increased Security Prior to Recent Westside Grid Attacks

Since mid-November there have been at least six attacks on public electrical infrastructure in Western Washington and Oregon, including one causing thousands of people to lose power in Pierce County on Christmas Day. Here at home, the Chelan County Public Utility District (PUD) is keeping a close eye on the...
CHELAN COUNTY, WA
kpq.com

More Clarification On Woman Found Dead At Wenatchee Hotel

There's more clarification about a woman who was found dead early Christmas morning at the Downtown Inn in Wenatchee. Chelan County Coroner Wayne Harris says she was not frozen, as was originally reported. "Her sweatshirt was frozen because she was on the ground in the snow," said Harris. "And then,...
WENATCHEE, WA
ifiberone.com

Coroner: Woman found dead outside of Wenatchee motel was not killed by cold weather; body identified

WENATCHEE - After initially reporting that a woman “froze to death” outside a motel in Wenatchee, KPQ now reports that she didn’t die from exposure to cold temperatures. Chelan County Coroner Wayne Harris told the radio station that 63-year-old Ivy Medina was not frozen after dying in front of the Downtown Inn on Wenatchee Avenue on Christmas morning.
WENATCHEE, WA
kpq.com

Ice Not Expected in Storm Coming To Wenatchee, NCW

Another winter snow storm is heading into North Central Washington. Laurie Nisbet with the National Weather Service says it won't have one element that brought an ice to the area over Christmas weekend. "The system we're expecting later today through tomorrow, right now, we don't have freezing in the forecast,"...
WENATCHEE, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Power outages affect hundreds in Eastern Washington

EASTERN WASHINGTON - Pacific Power is reporting several power outages throughout Eastern Washington due to adverse weather conditions. Over 200 people were affected by an outage in Ronald that has been cut down to a few dozen people. Downed lines have been cleared from the Lakeview and Dumbarton intersection, although there are others throughout the county. There is no estimation for when power will return.
KITTITAS COUNTY, WA
kpq.com

Chelan County Government Officials Sworn in at Chelan County Courthouse

Newly elected Chelan County government officials gathered at the Chelan County Courthouse for their official swearing-in ceremony Thursday morning. Those sworn in include Chelan County Sheriff Mike Morrison, Commissioner Shon Smith, District #1 Judge Jon Volyn and District #2 Judge Allen Blackmon, and Clerk Marty Young. Commissioner Shon Smith said...
kpq.com

Woman Rescued From Ice Cold Pond Near Cle Elum

A Cle Elum area woman is safe after being rescued from a pond on her property with icy cold water. Deputies say the woman used a dingy to scoot across 50 feet of ice to reach an animal she thought was injured, but when reaching open water in middle of the pond, could not get back onto the ice to scoot back to shore.
CLE ELUM, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

I-90 at Snoqualmie Pass will be closed on Dec. 29

WASHINGTON – For those driving near Snoqualmie Pass, westbound I-90 at milepost 53 will be closed on Thursday, Dec. 29. The Washington Department of Transportation says the freeway is closed to remove snow from the shoulders. It will be closed from 12:00 a.m. to 3:00 a.m. Exits 53 and 54 will still be open. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS...
SNOQUALMIE PASS, WA
kpq.com

Semi Crash On SR 17 Near Bridgeport Causes Fuel Spill

Some road conditions remain dangerous in Douglas County after a semi crash Tuesday morning on State Route 17 south of Bridgeport. State troopers say the semi driven by 40-year-old Francois Gomis of Okanogan was northbound on the highway when it crossed the center line and hit the southbound guardrail. The...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, WA
ifiberone.com

Woman freezes to death in Wenatchee

WENATCHEE - iFIBER ONE News partner KPQ is reporting the death of a woman who was found outside of the Downtown Inn hotel in the 200 block of Wenatchee Avenue early Christmas morning. It believed that the woman froze to death due to prolonged exposure to the elements. The woman...
WENATCHEE, WA
kpq.com

Daily Flights at Pangborn Finally Resume After Nearly Two Weeks

This week has seen a return to daily flights on Alaska Airlines arriving at and departing from Pangborn Memorial Airport in East Wenatchee. Inbound and outbound flights on Alaska have been suspended at the airport since December 16. Airport director Trent Moyers says the halts were enacted due to ground...
EAST WENATCHEE, WA

