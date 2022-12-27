Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
kpq.com
East Wenatchee To Install Traffic Light In Spring At Busy Intersection
The City of East Wenatchee is moving forward in 2023 with the installation of a traffic signal at the intersection of Rock Island Road and 3rd Street Southeast. The city has been working with a consultant on the design phase of the project. East Wenatchee Mayor Jerrilea Crawford says the...
kpq.com
East Wenatchee To Try To Annex County Land Again in 2023
The City of East Wenatchee will attempt to annex county land adjacent to the city limits in 2023, despite being rejected by Douglas County commissioners this year. Mayor Jerrilea Crawford thinks commissioners were swayed by a tiny, but vocal minority of residents who opposed the annexation. She's thinks there's also...
5 people survive cabin explosion, fire in Easton
EASTON, Wash. – Five people are expected to be okay after a cabin explosion and fire in western Kittitas County Monday. Fire crews from Kittitas County Fire Districts 3 and 7 responded, as well as first responders from Medic 931, Medic 991 and the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office. District 7 brought its tracked SxS, a vehicle designed to get through...
kpq.com
Fireworks Suspected in Blaze that Torched E. Wenatchee Outbuilding, Vehicle
The Wenatchee Valley Fire Department responded to a fire in the 3100 block of Sunset Highway in East Wenatchee on Monday afternoon. Spokesperson Kay McKellar says the blaze was called in around 3:45 by one of the department's own brethren. "The fire marshal actually drove by the location and spotted...
kpq.com
Chelan PUD Increased Security Prior to Recent Westside Grid Attacks
Since mid-November there have been at least six attacks on public electrical infrastructure in Western Washington and Oregon, including one causing thousands of people to lose power in Pierce County on Christmas Day. Here at home, the Chelan County Public Utility District (PUD) is keeping a close eye on the...
kpq.com
More Clarification On Woman Found Dead At Wenatchee Hotel
There's more clarification about a woman who was found dead early Christmas morning at the Downtown Inn in Wenatchee. Chelan County Coroner Wayne Harris says she was not frozen, as was originally reported. "Her sweatshirt was frozen because she was on the ground in the snow," said Harris. "And then,...
ifiberone.com
Coroner: Woman found dead outside of Wenatchee motel was not killed by cold weather; body identified
WENATCHEE - After initially reporting that a woman “froze to death” outside a motel in Wenatchee, KPQ now reports that she didn’t die from exposure to cold temperatures. Chelan County Coroner Wayne Harris told the radio station that 63-year-old Ivy Medina was not frozen after dying in front of the Downtown Inn on Wenatchee Avenue on Christmas morning.
kpq.com
Ice Not Expected in Storm Coming To Wenatchee, NCW
Another winter snow storm is heading into North Central Washington. Laurie Nisbet with the National Weather Service says it won't have one element that brought an ice to the area over Christmas weekend. "The system we're expecting later today through tomorrow, right now, we don't have freezing in the forecast,"...
ifiberone.com
Snow expected overnight across north central WA, freezing rain in parts of Grant County
MOSES LAKE — The National Weather Service says most of north central Washington will see snow overnight, with some areas in Grant County possibly getting another round of freezing rain. Light snow will start to fall Thursday afternoon, with heavier snowfall expected overnight. Areas in Grant County could see...
KIMA TV
Cle Elum postal workers forced to continue to work outside despite freezing conditions
YAKIMA -- For months now, workers at a Cle Elum Post Office have been handling mail outside despite freezing weather conditions. In mid-September, a pipe burst in the post office located on East 1st Street in Cle Elum, causing the building to flood. "The people that are working there are...
nbcrightnow.com
Power outages affect hundreds in Eastern Washington
EASTERN WASHINGTON - Pacific Power is reporting several power outages throughout Eastern Washington due to adverse weather conditions. Over 200 people were affected by an outage in Ronald that has been cut down to a few dozen people. Downed lines have been cleared from the Lakeview and Dumbarton intersection, although there are others throughout the county. There is no estimation for when power will return.
kpq.com
Chelan County Government Officials Sworn in at Chelan County Courthouse
Newly elected Chelan County government officials gathered at the Chelan County Courthouse for their official swearing-in ceremony Thursday morning. Those sworn in include Chelan County Sheriff Mike Morrison, Commissioner Shon Smith, District #1 Judge Jon Volyn and District #2 Judge Allen Blackmon, and Clerk Marty Young. Commissioner Shon Smith said...
kpq.com
Woman Rescued From Ice Cold Pond Near Cle Elum
A Cle Elum area woman is safe after being rescued from a pond on her property with icy cold water. Deputies say the woman used a dingy to scoot across 50 feet of ice to reach an animal she thought was injured, but when reaching open water in middle of the pond, could not get back onto the ice to scoot back to shore.
I-90 at Snoqualmie Pass will be closed on Dec. 29
WASHINGTON – For those driving near Snoqualmie Pass, westbound I-90 at milepost 53 will be closed on Thursday, Dec. 29. The Washington Department of Transportation says the freeway is closed to remove snow from the shoulders. It will be closed from 12:00 a.m. to 3:00 a.m. Exits 53 and 54 will still be open. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS...
kpq.com
Semi Crash On SR 17 Near Bridgeport Causes Fuel Spill
Some road conditions remain dangerous in Douglas County after a semi crash Tuesday morning on State Route 17 south of Bridgeport. State troopers say the semi driven by 40-year-old Francois Gomis of Okanogan was northbound on the highway when it crossed the center line and hit the southbound guardrail. The...
ifiberone.com
Woman draws winning scratch ticket in East Wenatchee, scores $500,000; man in Wenatchee wins $250,000
EAST WENATCHEE - A local woman's holidays likely got a lot happier after hitting the jackpot in Washington's Lottery last week. According to the Washington Lottery website, Josefina L. claimed her winning ticket on Dec. 23 after buying it from the 76 fuel station on Grant Road in East Wenatchee.
ifiberone.com
Woman freezes to death in Wenatchee
WENATCHEE - iFIBER ONE News partner KPQ is reporting the death of a woman who was found outside of the Downtown Inn hotel in the 200 block of Wenatchee Avenue early Christmas morning. It believed that the woman froze to death due to prolonged exposure to the elements. The woman...
kpq.com
Daily Flights at Pangborn Finally Resume After Nearly Two Weeks
This week has seen a return to daily flights on Alaska Airlines arriving at and departing from Pangborn Memorial Airport in East Wenatchee. Inbound and outbound flights on Alaska have been suspended at the airport since December 16. Airport director Trent Moyers says the halts were enacted due to ground...
kpq.com
Heavy Damage To Wenatchee Home From Fire Early Christmas Morning
Wenatchee Police say a home was heavily damaged from a fire reported at 1:12am Sunday morning. Officers say a power line going to the house at 215 Lewis Street caused a tree to catch fire, with the home catching fire from there. Sgt. Joe Eaton said officers arrived to see...
KHQ Right Now
Freezing rain coats roadways in solid ice, crews work to keep cross-state travel open
SPOKANE, Wash. - After a night of freezing rain across the region, many roads are solid sheets of ice, especially in the mountain passes. Despite the holidays, road crews have been working through the night and morning to ensure cross-state travel is possible. Washington Pass Conditions. Courtesy: WSDOT. Mountain pass...
