A winter storm that slammed much of the U.S. over the Christmas weekend has resulted in dozens of fatalities nationwide, but few states were as hard hit as New York. The Empire State, and the region in and around Buffalo specifically, received several feet of snow, in addition to enduring hurricane-force winds and massive snowdrifts. The severe weather lead to the deaths of more than 30 state residents. However, as the impact of the storm continues to be felt across the nation, officials have reported that the winter storm also claimed the lives of multiple people in Tennessee.

