Rutherford County, TN

a-z-animals.com

What’s the Largest Man Made Lake in Tennessee

Kentucky Lake is the largest artificial lake in . In 1944, the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) created it by constructing the Kentucky Dam near Gilbertsville, Kentucky, on the Tennessee River. The lake extends to Pickwick Dam near Pickwick, TN. These two Dams are about 184 miles apart, creating the vast...
TENNESSEE STATE
WKRN

Water issues reported across Tennessee

Outside of Metro Nashville, the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) is working with counties and cities that are still experiencing water issues.
TENNESSEE STATE
straightarrownews.com

New Madrid: Midwest prepares for catastrophic earthquake

A large earthquake is bound to rock the Midwest. Experts just don’t know when. The New Madrid seismic zone is a cluster of fault lines that run through Missouri, Tennessee and Arkansas. It is the most active seismic area in the U.S., east of the Rockies. Every year, hundreds of small earthquakes occur in the zone.
TENNESSEE STATE
WKRN

TVA accepts responsibility after holiday energy issues

The Tennessee Valley Authority released a statement accepting full responsibility for the power-related chaos leading into the Christmas weekend, as well as promising to conduct a thorough review of what happened and why.
TENNESSEE STATE
Outsider.com

Tennessee Harsh Winter Storm Results in Multiple Weather-Related Deaths: Report

A winter storm that slammed much of the U.S. over the Christmas weekend has resulted in dozens of fatalities nationwide, but few states were as hard hit as New York. The Empire State, and the region in and around Buffalo specifically, received several feet of snow, in addition to enduring hurricane-force winds and massive snowdrifts. The severe weather lead to the deaths of more than 30 state residents. However, as the impact of the storm continues to be felt across the nation, officials have reported that the winter storm also claimed the lives of multiple people in Tennessee.
TENNESSEE STATE
wgnsradio.com

WGNS Celebrates 76th Anniversary!

(MURFREESBORO) As the New Year of 1947 approached, rural Rutherford County had a dramatically different feel than that of today. Approximately 8,000 persons populated the entire county. It was a big thing for the county to get its first radio station! Word is that on the night of December 31, 1946, throughout the county people were tuning their radio dials. At 10:00 o'clock the static suddenly vanished and a strong new signal appeared. WGNS rang in the New Year of 1947. A popular song of the late 40's included the music goes round and round and comes out here.
MURFREESBORO, TN
KAT Adventures

Tennessee's Deep Freeze 2022

The warmer weather is finally back for a while and all of Tennessee is taking a deep breath. After a week of bitter cold temps, broken pipes, and snow/ice, Tennesseans are breathing a sigh of relief. But the cold weather wasn't all bad. Tennessee is known for its many incredible waterfalls and they showed out for us during these freezing temps with beautiful icy displays for those brave enough to wander out into the cold. Here are some of my favorite shots from the frosty temps.
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

Reaction to Tennessee's Execution report

There's growing anger from some people, following Governor Lee's release of the third-party execution report. The report found Tennessee's Department of Corrections only followed its own protocol for lethal injections once in the past four years.
TENNESSEE STATE
WKRN

Cheatham County grandfather loses $20K in phone scam

A Cheatham County man is out $20,000 dollars after he fell victim to a relentless scammer.
CHEATHAM COUNTY, TN

